2021 Mini Countryman: New & Improved But Still Super Fun!

Mini just rolled out its new Countryman for 2021, and although they keep trying to say it’s a crossover/SUV-thing, it’s better to think of it as a little station wagon. Or perhaps just a right-sized four-door hauler that works well in urban environments. However you choose to look at it, the 2021 Mini Countryman has a bunch of new features for the coming year.

2021 Mini Countryman: What’s New & Different

With what’s new for 2021, we’ll start right up front with the now-standard LED headlights. Nestled in the redesigned front fascia, the LEDs will throw more light further down the road. Mini has reworked the rear fascia too with new bumper trim and a chrome frame around the taillights. They also got kind of flashy by making the structure of the taillights reflect the pattern of the Union Jack. Good show!

White Silver metallic and Sage Green metallic are both new colors for 2021. There is a new Piano Black exterior option available that reworks the headlamp surrounds, rear lights, radiator grille, door handles, and the model lettering on the luggage compartment lid in high-gloss black instead of chrome.

The standard wheels for the new Mini Countryman are 17-inch alloys, but sizes up to 19 inches are available as optional extras.

2021 Mini Countryman. Photo: Mini.

2021 Mini Countryman: Interior Treatments

The interior is still the same versatile set up as always, with second-row seating for three Mini says. The rear seats feature a 40:20:40 split, which depending on how you fold everything, storage space will extend from 17.6 to 47.6 cubic feet.

There are two new leather options for 2021: Chesterfield Indigo Blue and Chesterfield Malt Brown. If you opt for the S Countryman or SE Countryman ALL4, those come standard with Piano Black interior surfaces. The Connected Media and Connected Navigation Plus options each include an 8.8-inch color touchscreen.

2021 Mini Countryman interior layout. Photo: Mini.

Engine & Transmission

There’s still enough power on tap to make this little guy fun to drive, thanks to Mini’s TwinPower Turbo Technology. There are two engines on tap for the 2021 Mini Countryman. The first is a three-cylinder gasoline engine in the standard Countryman while a four-cylinder gas plant comes in the S Countryman. The four-banger now includes an integrated exhaust manifold.

Gearing is handled by a standard six-speed Steptronic transmission in the SE Countryman ALL4. By contrast, an eight-speed Steptronic is now the standard gearbox found in the other ALL4 models. The Cooper Countryman with front-wheel drive comes standard with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, while the Cooper S Countryman with front-wheel drive gets a seven-speed Sport DCT.

2021 Mini Countryman Performance Chart Model & Drivetrain Horsepower 0 to 60 mph Top Speed Cooper Countryman 134 9.3 126 Cooper Countryman ALL4 134 9.6 124 S Countryman 189 7.2 140 S Countryman ALL4 189 7.1 138 SE Countryman ALL4 224 6.5 122 JCW Countryman ALL4 301 4.9 149

Is The 2021 Mini Countryman All-Wheel Drive?

The ALL4 all-wheel drive system is available for both Countryman models, the Cooper and Cooper S. However, the Cooper SE Countryman ALL4 is fitted with its own, hybrid-specific all-wheel drive system standard.

Pricing, Availability & Extras

And the final cherry on top is the new range of Mini accessories. You can get things like a roof box, molded luggage compartment mats, all-weather floor mats, and individual Mini LED door projectors. Yes, John Cooper Works performance goodies are still there for the asking!

The 2021 Mini Countryman should be at dealers later this summer, but no word on pricing yet. Mini says pricing and fuel economy information will be announced closer to that time.

2021 Mini Countryman Gallery

Photos & Source: Mini.