2021 Buick Envision Debuts: What We Know So Far About The New Crossover

On May 29th, 2020, Buick revealed their Envision crossover would receive a facelift of sorts for the 2021 model year. The 2021 Buick Envision will feature a restyled interior and exterior, and a host of upgraded amenities for a more upscale feel.

“The all-new 2021 Envision is part of Buick’s strategy to grow its family of premium SUVs,” said Duncan Aldred, Vice President, Global Buick and GMC. “It joins the new 2020 Encore GX, which offers safety, functionality, and styling tailored around the size and space preferences of today’s small and compact SUV buyers.”

Although the Envision, in its new form, is heralded as an enticing option, what exactly can consumers expect? And what should one be aware of when considering a 2021 Buick Envision? Not all of the details are out yet, but here is what we know so far.

The Nuts & Bolts

The 2021 Buick Envision is the recipient of several different modifications to both its stance and powertrain. The redesigned Envision will take on a lower, wider stance than that of prior models to help complement its exterior design. According to Helen Emsley, Executive Director of Global Buick and GMC Design, these subsequent styling and proportional revisions are intended to, “combine the expressiveness of a car with the practicality of an SUV.”

We also know the 2021 Buick Envision comes with a 2.0-liter turbo engine. This four-cylinder engine is mated to a nine-speed automatic transmission. Additional information regarding this pairing’s performance and specs are yet to be shared. Buick says they will be revealed in the coming months.

Buick’s premium Avenir trim will be available on the 2021 Envision for the first time. Details on everything included in the upper Avenir trim will be revealed later this year.

2021 Buick Envision. Photo: Buick.

2021 Buick Envision: Tech & Connectivity

Perhaps the most significant change to the Envision is the SUV’s tech upgrades and revised driver amenities. The 2021 Envision will feature Buick’s first available 10-inch diagonal touchscreen infotainment system.

This system will support a range of in-vehicle apps, including Amazon Alexa, Pandora, Spotify, and Fox Sports. Additional connectivity apps, such as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, will also be available for the Envision, which should be a hit with those that prefer to liven up the morning commute with their favorite music.

Related: Did Buick successfully reinvent themselves for a new generation of buyers?

2021 Buick Envision: Safety Features

The 2021 Envision will also feature a wealth of safety and driver assistance features. Standard active safety features include Automatic Emergency Braking, Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning, Forward Collision Alert, a Safety Alert Seat, and an HD Rear Vision Camera.

Additional standard driver assistance features include Enhanced Automatic Parking Assist, HD Surround Vision, Front Park Assist, Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert, a rear camera mirror, and a heads-up display.

Photo: Buick.

More To Come . . .

Only time will tell what the market thinks of the 2021 Buick Envision. Buick holds fast to the notion that their combination of fresh styling, new technology, and updated amenities will find favor. Although the verdict is still out, and we don’t have all of the info on the new Envision yet, we think this level of ingenuity will be noticed by consumers, especially longtime Buick buyers.

Expect the 2021 Buick Envision early next year.

Josh Boyd is an ASE Certified technician with over a decade of experience in automotive repair. When not under the hood, he can be found in the woods or on the water, pursuing his other passions of hunting and fishing.

Photos & Source: Buick.