2021 Genesis G80: Quick but Detailed Look at the Pricing, Trim Levels & Engines

2021 Genesis G80 will go on sale this summer.

Rear-wheel drive and all-wheel drive are available.

The G80 has a generous array of standard features.

Genesis recently announced pricing for its all-new, third-generation G80 luxury sedan. And boy oh boy, we’re betting the established marquee is having sleepless nights with the G80’s value for money proposition. The 2021 Genesis G80, like the larger G90, is the perfect meal for buyers craving affordable luxury.

“The all-new G80 midsize luxury sedan is a perfect blend of seamless elegance and athletic brilliance,” said Mark Del Rosso, President and CEO, Genesis Motor North America. “And with a robust suite of complimentary services, the all-new G80 offers an ownership experience unmatched by any midsize luxury sedan in its segment.”

How Much Is The 2021 Genesis G80?

You have to remember the 2021 Genesis G80 is meant to bang heads with the also-new Mercedes E-Class and refreshed BMW 5-Series. But in our books, the new G80 is heading right smack into Audi A7 territory, especially considering both vehicles have similar design philosophies – yes, we’re talking about the sweeping roofline and coupe-like profile.

The new G80 is available with two engines in either a rear-wheel drive (RWD) or all-wheel drive (AWD) configuration. The base G80 with a 2.5-liter turbo four-cylinder and RWD starts at $47,700. Meanwhile, the 2.5-liter AWD has a base price of $50,850. From any angle, a standard G80 is more affordable than an equivalent German sedan, but the bargain price is only the tip of the iceberg.

2021 Genesis G80

Pricing by Model & Trim Level Model & Drivetrain MSRP G80 2.5T RWD Standard $47,700 G80 2.5T RWD ADVANCED $52,300 G80 2.5T RWD PRESTIGE $56,600 G80 2.5T AWD Standard $50,850 G80 2.5T AWD ADVANCED $55,450 G80 2.5T AWD PRESTIGE $59,150 G80 3.5T RWD Standard $59,100 G80 3.5T RWD PRESTIGE $65,100 G80 3.5T AWD Standard $62,250 G80 3.5T AWD PRESTIGE $67,650 Freight charges total $1,025.

Metallic and pearl colors are a $400 option.

2021 Genesis G80: A Crowded House!

You see, what’s more impressive is the level of standard kit. The base G80 is equipped with 18-inch alloy wheels, full LED quad headlights and rear combination lights, a dual muffler system, and power-folding side mirrors with indicators and puddle lamps. Inside, you get leatherette upholstery, 12-way power (and heated) front seats, a posture care system (which analyzes the ideal driving position based on your height and body weight), dual climate control, ambient lighting, and a leather-wrapped tiller.

The G80 3.5T RWD starts at $59,100 while the AWD model begins at $62,250, and both are nicely equipped. Besides having a larger and more powerful 3.5-liter turbo V6 motor, additional standard features include a power trunk, panoramic roof, power door closure system, and a digital key. Also standard are 19-inch alloy wheels, electronic suspension, and monobloc front brakes.

The interior receives added niceties including matte wood trim, power and manual rear sunshades (yes, the G80 has two kinds of sunshades for rear passengers), full leather upholstery, wireless charging, tri-zone climate control, ventilated front seats, and a Lexicon premium audio system with 21 speakers.

2021 Genesis G80. Photo: Genesis Motor America.

One More Time On Those Engines!

As previously mentioned, the 2021 Genesis G80 is offered with two engines. The base model receives a turbocharged 2.5-liter four-banger with direct injection. It produces 300 horsepower and 311 lb-ft. of torque.

The larger engine is a twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6, also with direct-injection. The larger mill is good for 375 horsepower and 391 lb-ft. of torque. Both engines are offered in standard RWD or optional AWD and are both connected to a slick eight-speed automatic gearbox with paddle shifters.

Related: We took a Genesis G70 with a manual transmission on a scenic drive!

2021 Genesis G80 Trim Packages

The all-new Genesis G80 2.5T is offered in three package levels. The Standard package is, well, standard on the base model and comes with all the kit mentioned above. Next up is the Advanced package starting at $52,300 (RWD) and $55,450 (AWD).

In the 2.5-liter G80, this means larger 20-inch wheels, a Lexicon premium audio system, a panoramic moonroof, matte wood trim, a set of rear sunshades, power trunk, and a tri-zone climate control system. The Prestige ($56,600 for RWD and $59,150 for AWD) adds leather, power closing doors, wireless charging, a surround-view monitor, heated rear seats, and a heated steering wheel.

On the other hand, the G80 3.5T is sold in two trim packages: Standard and Prestige. The former includes all the features mentioned above while the latter includes 20-inch alloys, Nappa leather upholstery, a surround-view monitor, remote parking assist, a 12.3-inch 3D digital instrument cluster, and a heads-up display among many others.

A new 3D display will debut in the forthcoming Genesis GV80 SUV, something we think the G80 sedan will have eventually. The system allows drivers to see the display screen ahead of the steering wheel in 3D, even without special glasses.

2021 Genesis G80 interior layout. Photo: Genesis Motor America.

Safety Features & Vehicle Warranty

All trim models of the 2021 Genesis G80 are equipped with a class-leading safety kit. This includes 10 airbags, electronic stability and traction control, tire pressure monitoring, an auto defogger, and rain-sensing wipers.

Active safety features include forward collision avoidance, smart cruise control, lane-keeping and lane following assist, blind-spot collision avoidance, rear cross-traffic assist, safe exit assist, and a front/rear park distance warning system.

The all-new G80 is backed by a 10-year/100,00-mile powertrain warranty including three years/36,000 miles of complimentary maintenance. This also includes three years of Genesis Service Valet Care, Genesis Connected Services, navigation updates, and Sirius XM satellite radio.

Alvin Reyes is the Associate Editor of Automoblog. He studied civil aviation, aeronautics, and accountancy in his younger years and is still very much smitten to his former Lancer GSR and Galant SS. He also likes fried chicken, music, and herbal medicine.

2021 Genesis G80 Gallery

Photos & Source: Genesis Motor America.