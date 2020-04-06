What To Know About Florida Car Insurance

Affiliate disclosure: Automoblog and its partners may be compensated when you purchase the products below.

Florida drivers pay some of the highest auto insurance premiums in the U.S. There are several reasons for that, and some of the factors used to set rates are beyond drivers’ control.

To find the most affordable car insurance in Florida, it helps to shop around and get quotes from a handful of companies. We’ve researched many of the top auto insurance providers to get you started. Fill out the form below to see what auto insurance providers are available in your area.

What Types of Car Insurance Are Required in Florida?

In the Sunshine State, two types of auto insurance coverage are required for all drivers. Some forms of coverage are optional for most drivers but required for those who have a history of traffic-related offenses.

Required Coverage in Florida Optional Coverage in Florida $10,000 Property Damage Liability Bodily Injury Liability (required for drivers who have been convicted of DUI or other traffic offenses) $10,000 Personal Injury Protection Collision Comprehensive Uninsured/Underinsured Motorist

Florida law sets minimum requirements for auto insurance coverage. All drivers who operate a vehicle in the state must have at least:

$10,000 property damage liability

$10,000 personal injury protection

Property damage liability insurance pays for damage to another person’s property if you or someone else driving your vehicle causes an accident. It covers repairs or replacements for the other party’s vehicle, house, fence, or other damaged property.

Personal injury protection (PIP) will pay for 80 percent of necessary and reasonable injury expenses for you or passengers, up to $10,000 – regardless of who is at fault – after you pay your deductible. It can also cover 60 percent of lost wages if you can’t work due to car accident injuries. In addition, PIP coverage pays $5,000 in death benefits.

What About Bodily Injury Liability?

Bodily injury liability covers the other driver if you’re at fault in an accident. Many states require drivers to have this coverage, but Florida is an exception.

For drivers who don’t have bodily injury liability coverage, Florida’s Financial Responsibility Law requires the at-fault party to provide at least $10,000 of financial coverage per person and $20,000 per accident. If you cause an accident that injures another person and don’t have bodily injury liability coverage, you will have to post a bond for the required coverage amount, or you may lose your driving privileges until you are able to do so.

Requirements for High-Risk Drivers in Florida

While bodily injury liability coverage is not required for all Florida drivers, it’s mandatory for drivers who have been convicted of driving under the influence.

If you were convicted on or before October 1, 2007, a minimum of $10,000 in bodily injury liability coverage per person and $20,000 per accident is required.

For an individual convicted of a DUI after that date, a minimum of $100,000 per person and $300,000 per accident is required.

High-risk drivers in Florida must have bodily injury liability coverage for three years after driving privileges have been reinstated. In addition, at least $50,000 in property damage coverage is required.

If you’ve been convicted of a DUI, you must file an FR-44 certificate with the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) before your driver’s license can be reinstated. If you don’t, your license may be suspended and you may have to pay fees.

Drivers who had their license suspended for motor vehicle offenses not related to alcohol or drugs may be required to file an SR-22 form with the FLHSMV. The form is proof that the driver meets the minimum requirements of $10,000 bodily injury liability per person and $20,000 per accident and $10,000 in property damage liability coverage.

Why You Shouldn’t Get Just The Minimum Florida Car Insurance

If you have a house, savings, and other investments, it would be a good idea to choose higher coverage limits and to include bodily injury liability coverage in your policy. If you caused an accident that resulted in serious injuries or property damage and you didn’t have adequate coverage, you would be responsible for the bills. If you couldn’t pay, the other party involved in the accident could sue you, and your assets and your family’s financial security could be jeopardized.

You might be able to save money by getting the state minimum, but the financial risk may not be worth it. Although other types of auto insurance coverage, such as collision, comprehensive, and uninsured/underinsured motorist, are not required, purchasing them could be a smart move.

Collision coverage will pay to repair your vehicle if it gets damaged in an accident involving another vehicle or an object, such as a fence.

will pay to repair your vehicle if it gets damaged in an accident involving another vehicle or an object, such as a fence. Comprehensive coverage will pay for damage caused by something other than a collision, such as weather, fire, theft, vandalism, or animals.

will pay for damage caused by something other than a collision, such as weather, fire, theft, vandalism, or animals. Uninsured motorist coverage will pay for damage and medical bills if you get hit by someone who doesn’t have car insurance.

will pay for damage and medical bills if you get hit by someone who doesn’t have car insurance. Underinsured motorist coverage will help if you get hit by someone who has insurance, but not enough to cover all the bills for your injuries or property damage.

Florida car insurance laws require less coverage than many other states, but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t buy more coverage.

How Are Florida’s Auto Insurance Laws Different Than Other States?

Florida, like a handful of other states, is a no-fault state. All Florida drivers are required to have personal injury protection coverage that will pay their medical expenses if involved in an accident, regardless of who is at fault. That means if you’re involved in a car accident, your insurance company will pay for your injuries up to your coverage limit, no matter who caused the accident.

Although in some states an inoperable vehicle doesn’t have to be insured, that’s not the case in Florida. You must maintain insurance coverage whether you can drive your car or not. Before you cancel your insurance coverage, you must surrender the vehicle’s license plates.

How Much Does Car Insurance Cost in Florida?

Car insurance premiums for Florida drivers are among the highest in the U.S. According to the Insurance Information Institute, the average cost of auto insurance in Florida in 2017 was $1,356.90. That comes out to an average of around $113 per month.

There are several reasons why Floridians pay so much for car insurance:

In a large percentage of auto accident cases in Florida, attorneys are involved. That leads to higher costs for insurance companies, which are passed on to customers.

The Insurance Information Institute found that Florida had the highest percentage of uninsured drivers in the nation – 26.7 percent in 2015. Car insurance companies pass the cost of claims associated with uninsured drivers on to those drivers who do have insurance.

Florida has lots of high-risk drivers. It’s home to many senior citizens, as well as young and inexperienced drivers attending the state’s colleges and universities. In addition, tourists flock to Florida on vacation, and many of them are unfamiliar with its highways and local roads. All those factors contribute to a high number of accidents and insurance claims.

Florida frequently experiences severe weather, such as heavy rain and strong winds. This creates hazardous driving conditions that cause or contribute to significant numbers of accidents. Fallen tree branches, blowing debris, and water can also damage parked vehicles. That results in a large number of expensive claims. Insurance companies pass the burden on to the state’s customers by charging high premiums.

What Happens if I Don’t Have Car Insurance in Florida?

All Florida drivers are required to carry auto insurance. If you’re thinking about not buying insurance to avoid high premiums, think again. If you get pulled over and don’t have valid insurance, your driver’s license and/or registration could be suspended for up to three years, and you would have to pay a reinstatement fee of $150 to get your license back.

If you got caught driving again without insurance, your license and registration could be suspended again. The reinstatement fee is $250 after your second offense and $500 after your third offense.

If you didn’t have car insurance and you caused an accident, you could be found liable for the other party’s bodily injuries and property damage. Your driver’s license could be suspended until you paid those bills.

How to Find Affordable Car Insurance in Florida

The Florida Office of Insurance Regulation sets guidelines related to car insurance premiums. It lets insurance companies set rates based on factors such as:

Age

Gender

Location

Credit score

Marital status

Driving history

Type of vehicle

How much the vehicle is driven

Whether a vehicle is driven for business or personal use

Each insurance company makes its own decisions on how to take each of those factors into account when setting premiums. Auto insurance rates can therefore vary widely from one company to another, even for the same driver requesting a quote for the same types of coverage.

Since so many factors are used to set rates, it’s almost impossible to say which company offers the lowest rates in Florida or which is the best choice across the board. The best way to find affordable auto coverage is to request car insurance quotes from several companies.

Auto insurers typically offer several types of discounts that can lower premiums. Examples are discounts for:

Safe drivers

Good students

Customers who insure multiple vehicles

Vehicles with anti-theft devices and safety features

Customers who bundle two or more policies with the same company

When you talk to an insurance company to get a quote, ask about any discounts you may be eligible for and how much each company would charge you for coverage.

Our Top Picks for Florida Auto Insurance

We’ve taken a thorough look at several of the top auto insurance companies in the U.S. We compared their rates, coverage options, customer service records, and other factors to compile a list of the ones we consider the best. Here are a few that might provide you with affordable auto coverage in Florida.

GEICO

GEICO was our first choice and earned a score of 87/100. AM Best rated GEICO A++ in terms of financial strength. GEICO offers auto insurance coverage in all 50 states, and its policyholders can save money through several discounts. The company has received high marks for customer service, technology, and online experience.

State Farm

Auto insurance is expensive in Florida in part because of the number of college and university students. Our analysis found that State Farm is often a good choice for students. State Farm offers coverage in all 48 states and several money-saving discounts, and has excellent financial strength.

Progressive

If being able to manage your policy, make payments, and submit claims online are important to you, Progressive may be your best choice. We found it’s the top company when it comes to customers’ online experience. We gave Progressive a score of 83/100, and it has an A+ for financial strength from AM Best. Progressive offers several discounts to its customers, as well as other options to save money, such as the Name Your Price® tool and Snapshot® mobile app.