Audi RS 3 Nardo Edition: Quick, Cool & Available (But Limited!)

The 2020 Audi RS 3 Nardo Edition is quick, cool, and available! Well, kinda available that is. Only 200 units will be produced for the U.S. market. While we imagine Nardo is a reference to the town in southern Italy, this special RS 3 is only for true blue enthusiasts.

“The standard RS fixed sport suspension allows for increased agility and enhanced cornering capabilities on and off the track,” reads a statement from Audi about the RS 3 Nardo Edition. “Building on the success of this model, RS 3 Nardo Edition delivers maximum performance for true automotive enthusiasts with a passion for driving.”

Audi RS 3 Nardo Edition: Styling & Design

We like the Nardo Gray paint and the Black Optic exterior trim. Both are contrasted nicely by the 19-inch wheels, red brake calipers, and oval exhaust outlets at the rear. The Singleframe grille with “quattro” script highlights, and the black Audi rings and badges are befitting for the RS 3 Nardo Edition.

2020 Audi RS 3 Nardo Edition. Photo: Audi of America, Inc.

Interior Treatments: Tech & Crescendo Red

Inside, drivers will find Audi’s virtual cockpit, MMI Navigation plus, and MMI touch with handwriting-recognition technology. The 12.3-inch display delivers vibrant color at 60 frames per second with an NVIDIA quad core processor. The standard Audi smartphone interface enables Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The inside is full of little touches, like the RS-embroidered floor mats and Alcantara knee pads with Crescendo Red stitching. That same Crescendo Red stitching appears on the air vents and seatbelts.

What Engine Does The Audi RS 3 Nardo Edition Have?

Under the hood is a 2.5-liter TFSI turbo engine. The inline-five plant, found in the “normal” 2020 RS 3, produces 394 horsepower and 354 lb-ft. of torque. However, Audi says the RS 3 Nardo Edition can reach an electronically-limited top speed of 174 mph, 19 mph higher than the standard RS 3. Audi also promises a more robust engine note, thanks to the Nardo Edition’s sport exhaust.

Related: What you might pay to maintain a new Audi.

Hallmarks of the 2.5-liter TFSI turbo engine include a dual overhead cam, aluminum oil pump and crankcase, and a magnesium oil pan. Like the standard RS 3, the Nardo Edition’s engine is connected to a seven-speed S tronic dual-clutch automatic and quattro all-wheel drive.

Pricing & Availability

The Audi RS 3 Nardo edition is now arriving at dealerships with an MSRP of $59,900 plus destination. Better move fast though. As we said before, Audi is only making 200 of them for the U.S. market.

The Automoblog staff covers automotive industry news, trends, and technology along with new vehicle releases. Automoblog is owned and operated by Gearhead Media LLC., based in Detroit, Michigan and Berlin, Germany.

Photo & Source: Audi of America, Inc.