CARCHEX vs autopom!: Extended Warranty Comparison

CARCHEX and autopom! are two leading extended warranty providers.

Both companies stand out with their variety of coverage types and competitive rates.

While CARCHEX is popular for its number of plans that cover most vehicle types, autopom! is known for providing great customer service.

Affiliate disclosure: Automoblog and its partners may be compensated when you purchase the products below.

Whether it’s the better build of vehicles nowadays or the act of more conscious ownership, studies show drivers are holding on to their vehicles for a longer period of time.

According to Statista, those who bought new cars kept them for an average of 79 months in 2016 – a significant increase from the average of 52 months in 2006.

However, the typical manufacturer’s warranty for new vehicles spans only three years or 36,000 miles, whichever comes first. How do you protect your vehicle in the succeeding years?

The best option is to secure an extended warranty. Also called a vehicle service agreement or vehicle protection plan, an extended warranty can provide coverage once the original manufacturer’s warranty expires. They’re also purchased as coverage for used vehicles or add-ons to existing warranties.

Below, we compare two of the leading providers of extended car warranties – CARCHEX vs. autopom! Both are consistently rated as offering the best extended warranty coverage with a number of affordable options. Read on as our team goes over the differences between each provider, and find out which one is best for you.

Top Used Car Warranty Companies We reviewed the top extended warranty providers, and here are our top picks.

Why Get An Extended Warranty?

Extended car warranties offer all the benefits of most standard warranties – they cover the cost of certain repairs, provide trusted repair facilities, and oftentimes handle the paperwork and payment. Overall, an extended warranty gives drivers peace of mind knowing their vehicle is well protected.

These vehicle service contracts are particularly recommended for drivers who plan to keep their cars beyond the original manufacturer’s warranty.

If car repairs are too much to pay out of pocket – and you’re able to find a good policy with reasonable rates – an extended warranty can save you in the long run.

An extended warranty can provide peace of mind in the event of a breakdown.

Head-to-Head Comparison: CARCHEX vs autopom!

CARCHEX and autopom! run a close race when it comes to extended car warranties. Both companies focus on providing affordable coverage plans and are equally rated an A+ by the Better Business Bureau (BBB). However, there are also key distinctions that set each provider apart.

CARCHEX Warranty Overview

Who Is CARCHEX?

Operating for over 20 years, CARCHEX has become a notable name in extended car warranties.

CARCHEX has top industry partners, including Edmunds.com, Kelley Blue Book, DMV.org, and many others.

CARCHEX is BBB accredited with an A+ rating, and was on the 2009, 2010, 2011, and 2012 Inc. 500/5000 as one the fastest growing private companies in the U.S.

The company offers five coverage levels: Titanium, Platinum, Gold, Silver, and Bronze.

Plans

Through its network of only top-rated providers, CARCHEX rounds up quite a range of extended auto warranty plans. Coverage is available from five to 10 years, and comes in five different levels:

Coverage Level Details Titanium This is the highest level of coverage available, providing maximum coverage. Commonly referred to as “bumper-to-bumper,” the plan is most similar to the original factory coverage, with only a short list of excluded items. There are currently six Titanium plans available. Platinum This is the highest level of stated-component coverage, which lists all major vehicle systems and hundreds of covered components. There are currently four Platinum plan options. Gold This level offers comprehensive coverage at competitive prices. Plans include all major systems and components and are a particularly good fit for vehicles with over 60,000 miles. There are currently four Gold plans available. Silver This provides essential coverage for all major systems, including the powertrain, engine, transmission, etc. There are currently five Silver plans available. Bronze These plans include basic coverage for major vehicle systems and are designed to protect the most common components, such as the engine and transmission. There are currently two Bronze plans available.

CARCHEX also offers optional add-ons, including coverage for business vehicles, navigation systems (included in Titanium plans), high-tech components, and the option to reduce deductibles. There are sample contracts online, so you can get a better idea of what you’re looking for before talking to one of their specialists.

Additional Benefits

CARCHEX offers a number of additional benefits, including:

Key lockout service.

Battery jump service.

24/7 roadside assistance.

Towing and wrecker service.

Emergency gas delivery service.

Substitute transportation and trip interruption (in the event of a breakdown).

Exclusions

While exclusions depend on the type of coverage, CARCHEX plans generally don’t cover any mechanical problems existing prior to the purchase of the warranty. In addition, any costs arising from abuse or neglect are also beyond the scope of coverage. Unless explicitly stated in the coverage plan, all damages resulting from collision, theft, or environmental factors are also excluded.

Check your contract for a full list of exclusions.

Cost

No matter your provider, the cost of an extended warranty is hard to nail down, since each contract is customized. Although exact rates will vary, the company acknowledges an average cost at $1,000 to $1,500. You can expect monthly payments to be around $100, depending on your vehicle.

Several factors determine the actual cost of your extended auto warranty. These include:

Deductible

Vehicle age

Vehicle type

Coverage type

Vehicle condition

To see how much a CARCHEX Extended Vehicle Protection Plan would cost, get a free quote by filling out the online form or calling 866-254-0205.

CARCHEX Reviews

As one of the most recognized extended warranty providers, CARCHEX offers multiple plans and reasonable rates. Many customers have also expressed rave reviews about the friendly, accommodating customer service. Here are a few CARCHEX testimonials from the BBB and Trustpilot:

“Good friendly service. No sales nonsense. They offered the most affordable long-term option.” – James A., December 22, 2019 (BBB)

“Neil was very informative and courteous. He made the experience very pleasant. There was no pressure.” – Horace S., December 20, 2019 (BBB)

“Top rated with excellent price for extended warranty. Friendly, helpful staff.” – Gerda, February 21, 2020 (Trustpilot)

Quick Facts

Founded in 1999 and currently owned by Jason Goldsmith.

Head office located at 118 Shawan Road, Suite 210, Baltimore, MD 21030.

Offers five coverage levels and 21 different plans with multiple add-on options.

Pros Cons Established name and experience in providing extended warranties

Wide range of contracts including various coverage and competitive rates

Provides coverage for most vehicle types and ages

Ability to customize coverage with multiple add-ons

Partnered with many top industry names Does not handle plans itself (Claims and paperwork are handled by contract providers.)

Limited coverage for luxury vehicles

autopom! Warranty Overview

Who Is autopom!?

BBB accredited with an A+ rating.

10 years of operations under its belt.

Partners only with other providers rated at least an A on BBB and AM Best.

Offers four coverage levels: Exclusionary, High-Level, Mid-Level, and Powertrain Plus.

Plans

autopom! promises to help drivers find the best available plan, no matter what vehicle they want to cover. They offer four plan levels, which last up to seven years or 150,000 miles.

Plan Level Details Exclusionary This is the most comprehensive vehicle protection plan, comparable to the original manufacturer’s warranty. It covers most mechanical and electrical components, unless specifically listed as not covered. There are currently six Exclusionary plans available. High-Level This plan covers an extensive list of named components, including the engine, transmission, and most major systems. There are currently five High-Level plans available. Mid-Level This level covers major systems, like the engine and transmission, and other named components, such as steering, fuel delivery, etc. There are currently three Mid-Level plans available. Powertrain Plus This covers named components for essential major systems, including the engine, transmission, drive axle, and the like. There are currently five Powertrain Plus plans available.

autopom! plans are categorized by Vehicle Service Contracts (VSC) or by Mechanical Breakdown Insurance (MBI), which is only available in select states. To see if their plans are an option for you, read the sample contracts listed online.

Additional Benefits

In addition to the protection of its extended warranties, autopom! offers many other benefits, including:

Rental vehicle assistance.

30-day money-back guarantee.

Choice of your own repair shop.

Direct payment to repair facility.

Affordable interest-free payment plans.

Nationwide breakdown coverage (across the U.S. and Canada).

24-hour roadside assistance (includes towing, jumpstarts, and other emergencies).

Exclusions

autopom! plans are not available for exotic or luxury brands, such as a Lamborghini, Bugatti, Rolls-Royce, and the like. Many of its policies are also only available in specific states.

Policyholders are required to properly maintain their car and perform regular maintenance. Otherwise, the warranty may be voided. As with most car warranty providers, plans do not cover any damage resulting from pre-existing problems or normal wear and tear.

Cost

The cost of autopom! coverage depends on several factors, including the following:

Vehicle age.

Vehicle mileage.

Your state of residence.

Vehicle make and model.

Selected coverage level and plan.

However, autopom! promises to offer a choice of coverage at various price points. The company even invites anyone to bring them a competitive quote, and they will work to find the best deal.

To get a quote from autopom! and see what coverage is available for you, call 888-691-2354 or visit their website.

autopom! Reviews

Looking at autopom! customer reviews, the provider is popular for its friendly service and reasonable rates. Below are a few most recent ones:

“After being denied initially with our claim, Mike contacted me and has been with me every step of the way. He took the time to personally assist me with my claim … and ultimately, our claim is being processed. I can’t thank you enough for your personal attention during this matter.” – Larry R., November 21, 2019 (BBB)

“I was interested in an extended warranty but wasn’t happy with the one offered by the dealership. Contacted autopom! and found a better policy for a reasonable price. The effort was seamless and easy … excellent experience!” – Michael G., September 12, 2019 (BBB)

“I had a bad experience with one of autopom! providers. Mike, the owner of autopom!, jumped into action. He finally cancelled the contract with that provider after all the problems that company had … The new one he offered is great. My hat is off to Mike and the very capable people working for him.” – Sandra Rzewuski, August 3, 2019 (Trustpilot)

Quick Facts

Founded in 2010 by current owner Mike Jones.

Head office located at 22651 Lambert St., Suite 102, Lake Forest, CA 92630.

Offers four coverage levels and 19 different plans.

Pros Cons Easy quote process

Known for friendly customer service

High ratings on customer review sites

Providers handle payment for customers

Offers affordable extended warranty plans Several plans not available in all states

Limited eligibility when it comes to coverage for exotic models and older cars

CARCHEX vs. autopom!: Our Pick

After doing in-depth research and reading reviews for both CARCHEX and autopom!, it’s easy to see why they are two of the best extended warranty providers. CARCHEX is an established, trusted name in the industry, while autopom! is steadily rising thanks to its stellar customer service.

Between the two, CARCHEX is the best choice for more customizable coverage options. The provider also offers 24-hour support for contract holders, and a promise to provide a “No-Haggle, Low-Price, Everyday Guarantee.”™

In the end, it’s really a matter of what coverage is available in your area; what coverage is best for your vehicle; and what coverage will come at the right price. We recommend getting quotes from both providers and comparing your options.

Carchex autopom! Coverage Levels 5 4 Plans Available 21 19 Longest Terms 10 years 7 years/150,000 miles Deductibles (average) $0-$100 $0-$500 BBB Rating A+ A+ BBB Complaints 79 2 Years of Experience 20 10 Accepted Repair Facilities 30,000+ 30,000+ Payment Options Yes Yes Transferable Plans Yes Yes Cancellable Plans Yes Yes 30-Day Money-Back Guarantee Yes Yes Endorsements Autoblog, CARFAX, DMV.org, Edmunds.com, Kelley Blue Book, SiriusXM, etc. None stated