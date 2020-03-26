Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut: They Say It’s a Daily Driver?! Is That True?

The Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut can be a daily driver according to the company.

With over 1,000 lb-ft. of torque, it’s a sensible vehicle to drive to the office.

If you are really doing this, then we want to work where you do. No, seriously.

The Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut is, to put it mildly, staggering. It is the fastest Koenigsegg ever made, and the company implies they will never attempt to make a faster series-production road car. Ever. Be that as it may, you can stay with the more track-oriented Jesko, or go for the Jesko Absolut, but the bottom line is this: The fastest Koenigsegg ever – forever.

The Swedes are an interesting lot, no? They’re all calm and rational and clean designs and everything makes sense, then BAM!, a battle axe right upside your head. The Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut is just like that: a battle axe right upside your noggin.

Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut: Aerodynamics

We’ll get to the axe (the sharp part anyway) in a minute, but first let’s look at the handle. Koenigsegg went bonkers with the aerodynamics for the Jesko Absolut. Every surface element has been purposefully constructed to reduce drag and turbulence at higher speeds. The Jesko Absolut is a more seamless and stealthier interpretation of the Jesko.

The Jesko Absolut has a drag coefficient of only 0.278 Cd, impressive given how big the tires are (Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R: 265/35/20 front, 325/30/21 rear). Combine the low drag with a small frontal area (1.88 m2), mix in 1,600 bhp (on E85 fuel), and you see where this is heading.

Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut rear profile. Photo: Koenigsegg Automotive AB.

Power-to-Weight Ratio: One to 1

What this eventually boils down to is Koenigsegg’s fanatical quest of achieving One:1. That is one (metric) ton of weight for each 1,000 kilowatts of power. And not only in a track situation, but with a tank of fuel, luggage, and two people inside.

The Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut benefits from carbon fiber wishbones in the suspension, along with a carbon fiber/kevlar body. Dry weight is 2,843 lbs. with a curb weight of 3,064 lbs.

The Jesko Absolut loses the massive spoiler from the regular Jesko and, in addition to giving the car a sleeker appearance, it also contributes to that low Cd. Koenigsegg added two fins to replace the rear spoiler, taking their inspiration from the F-15 fighter jet for the design. The twin fins clean up airflow over the rear end, which stabilizes the Jesko Absolut at high speeds and reduces drag.

Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut and Jesko. Photo: Koenigsegg Automotive AB.

Engine & Transmission Tech

Right there in the middle of the Jesko Absolut is the axe itself: a twin-turbo 5.0-liter V8 that cranks out 1,600 bhp with a max torque rating of 1,500 Nm (about 1,100 lb-ft. of torque). The plant is fitted with a 180-degree crankshaft, dry sump lubrication, and a carbon fiber intake manifold. At the end of the day, the engine can hit an 8500-rpm rev limit.

The lump is mated to a Koenigsegg-developed and produced nine-speed Light Speed Transmission. The system is designed to allow gear changes instantaneously, regardless of how many gears are skipped. It uses something called Ultimate Power On Demand. Get this: it’s a predictive gear-change technology that ensures instant, abundant power is always available in the correct gear for maximum acceleration.

And Koenigsegg hasn’t even fully wrung everything out yet! “Looking at the math and our advanced simulations – it will be unbelievably fast,” the company said in their press release.

Photo: Koenigsegg Automotive AB.

Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut: Daily Driver?

Koenigsegg says the Jesko Absolut is truly comfortable and “streetable.” They use terms like “daily driver” and I don’t think they’re joking. They make mention of storage space and ride quality. They need to check the dosages on their meds.

Still, jump inside the Jesko Absolut and find leather or Alcantara seats, power windows, adjustable pedals and steering wheel, climate control, and Apple CarPlay. There is even a reverse camera! So who knows, maybe this thing is a daily driver after all?

Tony Borroz has spent his entire life racing antique and sports cars. He is the author of Bricks & Bones: The Endearing Legacy and Nitty-Gritty Phenomenon of The Indy 500, available in paperback or Kindle format. Follow his work on Twitter: @TonyBorroz.

Photos & Source: Koenigsegg Automotive AB.