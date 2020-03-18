AutoSens Detroit Postponed Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

AutoSens Detroit is postponed until November amid the global Coronavirus outbreak. The three-day workshop, conference, and exhibition centered on vehicle perception technology and autonomous driving was originally scheduled for May 12th through the 14th at the Michigan Science Center.

“After extensive consultation with our key stakeholders, it is clear it would be impossible to run a successful face-to-face conference in Detroit this May,” writes Robert Stead, Managing Director of AutoSens in an open letter to the engineering community. “We run this event for our community, and our priorities are ensuring you get the best possible experience at AutoSens, as well as the safety and security for everyone involved.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are recommending no gatherings of over 50 people take place for the next eight weeks to slow the spread of the Coronavirus. In Michigan, Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed executive orders closing restaurants, coffee shops, gyms and numerous other retail, dining, and entertainment outlets. Earlier this week, the UAW and Detroit’s Big Three automakers announced plans to implement a Coronavirus task force.

AutoSens holds yearly events in Brussels, Detroit, and Hong Kong. The conference gathers engineers, researchers, technologists, and other industry professionals to examine the challenges facing autonomous cars at nearly every level, from the supply chain to research and development. Each conference provides attendees a robust and informative agenda. Before its postponement, AutoSens Detroit this year was to include four keynote sessions, track demos, and over 60 expert speakers.

AutoSens Detroit is now scheduled for November 17th through the 19th at the Michigan Science Center. Organizers say AutoSens Brussels is unaffected at this time and will go on as planned. The Brussels event is scheduled for September 15th through the 17th at the city’s famed Autoworld Museum. AutoSens Hong Kong, originally scheduled for November, will now take place early next year.

Organizers are optimistic but also cautious as numerous events around the globe have either been delayed or cancelled. “We have been monitoring the situation closely,” Stead said. “We are committed to delivering a great experience for the AutoSens community and will work hard towards that goal for later in the year.”

More Information On The Coronavirus:

From the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention: Steps to avoid infection.

From the World Health Organization: Understanding the Coronavirus.

From our home state of Michigan: Recommendations from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (PDF).

