5 Free Jaguar I-PACE Updates Now Available For Owners

Using knowledge gained from the I-PACE eTROPHY series, Jaguar developed new software updates for their all-electric I-PACE SUV.

The free updates for customers improve battery performance and deliver up to 12 miles of additional range on a full charge.

Here is a look at the free Jaguar I-PACE updates and how they work.

You know what they say: racing improves the breed. That is demonstrably true, but if you needed more proof, look no further than what Jaguar has been up to with its I-PACE EV crossover that races in a one-make support series to Formula E. The breakdown here is that what Jaguar has learned racing their crossovers on the track (stop laughing, it’s not funny) they are directly applying to any and all current I-PACE owners.

And Jag isn’t even going to charge you.

How Jaguar Is Doing The Updates

The improvements Jaguar has found from racing can be rendered via software updates. How cool is this?! I-PACE drivers can get an early holiday present from the Coventry firm thanks to a complimentary update designed to deliver increased range and performance. Complimentary as in free! saWEET!

Engineers back at home base have employed the technical insights gained from the Jaguar I-PACE eTROPHY race series. As it concerns the road-going I-PACE, Jaguar’s engineers are applying these technical insights to increase the efficiency of the vehicle’s all-electric powertrain. This includes things like optimizing battery performance and enhancing the thermal and all-wheel drive systems accordingly. Those same engineers also analyzed data from more than 50 million miles of real-world testing from all corners of the planet.

“The Jaguar I-PACE eTROPHY has generated a huge amount of data for us to analyze and those marginal gains, derived from competition on the track, are now being applied to customers’ cars to further enhance their driving experience,” explained Stephen Boulter, I-PACE Vehicle Engineering Manager. “The new software updates optimize the powertrain control systems to improve efficiency and allow I-PACE drivers to travel even further on a single charge without any hardware changes – it really is a case of the vehicle getting better with age.”

Jaguar has taken technical knowledge gained from the I-PACE eTROPHY series to develop range-boosting software upgrades for I-PACE owners. Photo: Jaguar Land Rover.

Applying The Knowledge Gained From Racing

Jaguar started the I-PACE eTROPHY series in 2018 making it the world’s first all-electric and production-based international race series. Yes, Elon Musk said they were going to do that with Tesla, but, well, you know, Elon says a lot of things that never seem to happen. Anyway, Jaguar, being a company rooted in high performance and racing is leveraging track-gained knowledge to develop future electric road cars as part of its “Race to Innovate” mission.

Since the I-PACE eTROPHY series puts the all-electric SUV through extreme conditions just like any other racing series will, it’s no surprise the first competitive season yielded a boatload of information about everything from durability to thermal control of the battery and torque management systems.

Jaguar I-PACE. Photo: Jaguar Land Rover.

Free Jaguar I-PACE Updates: What’s Included?

#1: All-Wheel Drive. Changes to the torque distribution between the front and rear motors deliver greater efficiency when driving in ECO mode.

#2: Temperature Control. Jag implemented some improvements concerning thermal management control, making greater use of the active radiator vane system. By closing the vanes more frequently, aerodynamic performance is enhanced.

#3: Battery Capacity. These updates now allow the battery to run at a lower state of charge without affecting drivability, durability or performance.

#4: Regenerative Braking. The system will now harvest more energy more efficiently when the battery is at a high state of charge, and the amount of energy recovery is increased at lower speeds for maximized efficiency and range.

#5: Range Estimation. Changes to the predictive range calculation algorithm deliver a more accurate and consistent estimate of vehicle range, according to Jaguar.

How To Receive The Free Jaguar I-PACE Updates

If you own a Jaguar I-PACE, they invite you to swing by your Jaguar retailer to receive the complimentary updates. If you’re thinking about getting yourself one for the holidays, new I-PACE vehicles come with the updates already, of course.

Just in case you need a refresher, the all-electric Jaguar I-PACE SUV starts at a very reasonable $69,500; is powered by a 90kWh lithium-ion battery offering a plenty quick zero to 60 mph time of 4.5 seconds; and provides 234 miles of all-electric range.

