2021 Jaguar F-Type: New In Velocity Blue But Still Red Hot!

Jaguar pulled the cover off the 2021 F-Type recently.

Interior tech includes Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Two new 5.0-liter V8 engines join the 2021 F-Type lineup.

Pop quiz: What is the newest two-seat sports car, with a range of four-, six- and eight-cylinder engines; an eight-speed transmission, and 12-way Windsor Leather seats for First Edition models? If you said the 2021 Jaguar F-Type give yourself a high five. And if you already know the F-Type has won 178 awards during its 70 plus years, then your sports car knowledge is at a Beast Mode level.

It’s possible the 2021 F-Type may add a few more trophies to the shelf. It certainly looks the part, and with upgraded engines and a new interior for 2021, the sky is the limit for the 2021 Jaguar F-Type. At the moment though, we simply love that Velocity Blue paint job!

What Is The 2021 Jaguar F-Type?

The 2021 F-Type is the latest in a lineage spanning more than seven decades. The world was first introduced to the XK120 during the Earls Court Motor Show in October of 1948, the 120 designation carrying a special connotation. The XK120 could hit 120 mph and was, at the time, the world’s fastest production car.

Earlier this year, Jaguar unveiled the Checkered Flag F-Type, a limited-edition model with two engine choices. Now the British automaker is coming to town with the 2021 F-Type, a car they say breaks the mold in every way.

“Design the most beautiful sports car, with purity, proportion, and presence that’s unmistakably Jaguar: that was the challenge we set for ourselves,” explained Julian Thomson, Jaguar’s Design Director. “The new F-Type is more dramatic than ever, with even greater clarity of purpose in every line, surface and feature, and embodies true Jaguar design DNA.”

2021 Jaguar F-Type. Photo: Jaguar Land Rover.

What Engines Does The 2021 F-Type Have?

There are four total: The 300PS four-cylinder turbo; 380PS supercharged V6; and two V8 engines: the 450PS and 575PS. Each engine is married to Jaguar’s eight-speed, Quickshift transmission. The calibrations are taken directly from the XE SV Project 8.

The powertrain lineup for the 2021 Jaguar F-Type is market-dependent, however. Here is how things shake out:

China: 300PS four-cylinder, 380PS V6.

300PS four-cylinder, 380PS V6. UK, EU : 300PS four-cylinder, 450PS V8, 575PS V8.

: 300PS four-cylinder, 450PS V8, 575PS V8. North America: 300PS four-cylinder, 380PS V6, 575PS V8.

300PS four-cylinder, 380PS V6, 575PS V8. Select Overseas Markets: 300PS four-cylinder, 450PS V8, 575PS V8.

300PS four-cylinder, 450PS V8, 575PS V8. Remainder of the Global Markets: 300PS four-cylinder, 380PS V6, 575PS V8.

Close-coupled particulate filters help reduce the emissions of each engine. An active exhaust system provides a distinctive “crackle and pop” sound in Dynamic mode according to Jaguar. In the chassis department, the 2021 F-Type receives new adaptive dampers, springs, anti-roll bars, plus stiffer rear knuckles and ball joints.

Is The 2021 Jaguar F-Type All-Wheel Drive?

Yes, it has the option for all-wheel drive although some models only offer rear-wheel drive. Here is how the lineup will look in terms of availability:

2021 F-Type Coupé & Convertible

300PS 2.0-liter four-cylinder: RWD only

380PS 3.0-liter V6: RWD or AWD

450PS 5.0-liter V8: RWD or AWD

2021 F-Type R-Dynamic Coupé & Convertible

300PS 2.0-liter four-cylinder: RWD only

380PS 3.0-liter V6: RWD or AWD

450PS 5.0-liter V8: RWD or AWD

2021 F-Type First Edition Coupé & Convertible

300PS 2.0-liter four-cylinder: RWD only

380PS 3.0-liter V6: RWD or AWD

450PS 5.0-liter V8: RWD or AWD

The F-Type First Edition will be available for just one year. The car’s Exterior Design Pack includes special treatments like five-spoke, 20-inch wheels in Gloss Technical Grey with a contrasting Diamond-Turned finish. On the inside, First Edition models see 12-way Windsor Leather performance seats with monogram stitching.

2021 F-Type R Coupé & Convertible

575PS 5.0-liter V8: AWD only

Photo: Jaguar Land Rover.

2021 Jaguar F-Type: Examining The Engines

The 2.0-liter four-cylinder returns to the F-Type lineup and creates 296 horsepower and 295 lb-ft. of torque. By comparison, the 380PS supercharged V6 produces 380 horsepower and 339 lb-ft. of torque, although that engine carries over largely unchanged for 2021 as well. While the four-cylinder and V6 have their place, enthusiasts many want to lean toward the new, more powerful V8 engines.

“The range of powertrains offers a breadth of choice unrivaled in the segment,” said Alan Volkaerts, Vehicle Line Director, Jaguar F-Type. “Enthusiasts will appreciate the new F-Type R’s 575PS supercharged V8, enhanced chassis and intelligent all-wheel drive system, which deliver truly outstanding performance in all conditions while retaining its inherent tractability and usability.”

The supercharged 450PS 5.0-liter V8 spits out 450 horsepower and 427 lb-ft. of torque at 2,500 rpm. Be it rear-wheel or all-wheel drive, this version of the 5.0-liter hits 60 in 4.4 seconds and tops out at 177. The 575PS V8 (also a 5.0-liter displacement) is the bigger dog in the pound and reserved accordingly for the F-Type R. With 575 horsepower and 516 lb-ft. of torque, this supercharged V8 reaches 60 in 3.5 seconds and boasts a top speed of 186.

“Jaguar has been making sports cars for more than 70 years, and that rich heritage has inspired the team to create something truly extraordinary,” Thomson added.

“The new F-Type is the definitive Jaguar sports car and continues to set the benchmark for design purity,” said Alan Volkaerts, Vehicle Line Director, Jaguar F-Type. Photo: Jaguar Land Rover.

Exterior Design: Calligraphy J Lights

Jaguar says their goal was a more sculpted look for the 2021 F-Type. Designers focused on illumination as much as anything else. The new F-Type’s LED headlights, rear lights, turn signals, and the signature “Calligraphy J” daytime running lights were given lots of attention. Jaguar says they worked specifically to blend these items into the “liquid metal” surfacing of the F-Type’s body.

“The new F-Type is the definitive Jaguar sports car and continues to set the benchmark for design purity,” Volkaerts said. “Its timeless looks are more assertive than ever.”

Windsor Leather & Noble Chrome

Drivers are treated to Windsor Leather, Noble Chrome finishes, and monogram stitching across the seats and door trims. The center console, glovebox, and seat belts include a special “Jaguar Est. 1935” insignia. A 12.3-inch TFT display, Touch Pro infotainment system, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Baidu CarLife are among the modern conveniences. The 2021 Jaguar F-Type can even receive over-the-air software updates.

“State-of-the-art technologies together with luxurious materials and finishes deliver beauty with purpose in an interior which will delight driver and passenger alike even before the engine starts and the journey begins,” Thomson said.

2021 Jaguar F-Type interior layout. Photo: Jaguar Land Rover.

When Will The 2021 Jaguar F-Type Be Available?

The 2021 Jaguar F-Type is available for order currently, with a starting price of £54,060 in the UK (about $60,000 USD). In terms of when the new F-Type will land at dealers, Jaguar did not specify (assume it will arrive at some point next year).

The 2021 Jaguar F-Type is built at the automaker’s Castle Bromwich plant in the UK.

Carl Anthony studies mechanical engineering at Wayne State University, serves on the Board of Directors for the Ally Jolie Baldwin Foundation, and is a member of the Midwest Automotive Media Association and the Society of Automotive Historians. Before going back to school, he simultaneously held product development and experiential marketing roles in the automotive industry.

Photos & Source: Jaguar Land Rover.