GM Extended Warranties: Everything You Need To Know

Thinking about buying a new GM vehicle in the near future? Extended protection from GM may give you the option to lengthen your standard warranty. We dug into the details to explore what was different about the Extended Limited Warranty and break down what’s offered for each GM brand. You’ll also learn what limits and exclusions apply to the new warranty.

Since GM’s extended warranties are not the only way to cover your vehicle, we’ll also show you other options you should consider, such as a service contract from third-party provider CARCHEX. Read on to learn everything you need to know about how you can protect your Chevy, GMC, Buick, or Cadillac through a third-party provider like CARCHEX.

GM Extended Limited Warranty

In October of 2018, General Motors released their plans to offer a new extended warranty program. Unlike traditional extended warranties, GM’s new warranty would simply allow buyers to tack on additional years and mileage to their factory warranty. Essentially, you can choose to buy a longer factory warranty.

Part of the reason for the new program was to give a warranty option for the average car owner. Most of us buy a new car and own it for just under seven years. The new GM extended warranty gives you the option to have your new car under warranty for the majority of the time you own it.

What Is An Extended Warranty?

A traditional extended warranty is actually a service contract. Service contracts are often called extended warranties, even though they aren’t warranties at all. Also known as vehicle protection plans, auto service contracts offer coverage for certain repairs to your vehicle.

Some key differences between a factory warranty and vehicle protection plan include:

Factory warranties are included in the price of your vehicle. They are usually only offered on new vehicles, though some used vehicles, such as certified pre-owned ones, may also have them.

Factory warranties usually begin on the car’s purchase date. Service contracts begin when the contract is put in place, even if the car is used.

A protection plan or traditional extended warranty is an additional service you can purchase to protect your vehicle after the factory warranty expires. They can also be used to add protection not offered by the manufacturer’s warranty.

You’re not required to buy an extended warranty, and you also don’t have to make the decision when you buy the car. Service contracts can be added later.

GM extended warranties can differ from other extended warranty options.

How Are GM Extended Warranties Different Than Other Extended Warranties?

The GM Extended Limited Warranty is different than traditional extended warranty programs. Unlike service contracts, it’s a true extension of the factory bumper-to-bumper warranty. There are no added perks that come with the extension other than the length or mileage restrictions of the warranty. It also doesn’t require a deductible. All GM dealers are supposed to perform warranty-covered repairs, no questions asked.

Details of The New GM Extended Warranty

The GM Extended Limited Warranty provides extended coverage of your existing GM warranty. Below we’ve broken down the standard warranties and extended warranties for each of GM’s brands.

This new extended warranty option is available for new GM vehicles. According to Chevrolet (and identical across Buick, GMC, Cadillac), both the regular limited warranty and extended warranty include:

“The entire vehicle is warranted for repairs, including parts and labor, to correct defects in materials or workmanship, excluding routine maintenance. Needed repairs will be performed using new, re-manufactured, or refurbished parts.”

GM Extended Limited Warranty Exclusions

Being an addition to the factory limited warranty, the GM Extended Limited Warranty has the same exclusions. In addition to the routine maintenance mentioned above, GM warranties for Chevy, Buick, GMC, and Cadillac don’t cover any improper or non-regular use of the vehicles. Below are some of the warranty exclusions you might see across brands:

Damage caused by aftermarket products.

Damage from improper or low-quality fuel.

Damages due to bed liners scratching bed finish.

Damage caused by improper or insufficient maintenance.

Tire and wheel damage, including normal wear and tear or damage caused by potholes, nails, or debris.

Damage caused by an accident, misuse (such as racing, driving over curbs, or overloading), or alterations to the vehicle not approved by General Motors.

FAQ: GM’s Extended Limited Warranty Option

You’re probably wondering about the GM Extended Limited Warranty’s flexibility and cost. Below we’ve put together the answers to some of the most frequently asked questions about this GM warranty program.

Is it transferable?

Yes, the GM Extended Limited Warranty is transferable even when sold. GM considers this a possible selling point for future resale of your extended warranty vehicle if you choose to sell it before the warranty expires.

How much does it cost?

Dealers are allowed to choose pricing for the extended warranty. It should fall somewhere in the $1,000–$2,000 range.

Where and when can I buy a GM extended warranty?

The GM Extended Limited Warranty is offered by GM dealerships. Each dealership can choose whether or not it will sell the extended warranty.

Also, it can only be purchased at the time of a new GM vehicle. If a dealer does not choose to offer the Extended Limited Warranty, you may be given other protection plan options.

Does GM offer a lifetime comprehensive warranty?

The addition of an extended warranty is the longest available comprehensive warranty for GM-brand vehicles. GM does not offer a lifetime bumper-to-bumper warranty.

Can I cancel my GM extended warranty?

You can’t cancel the GM Extended Limited Warranty. However, you may cancel a GM Protection Plan or a third-party extended warranty.

Should I consider purchasing one?

The Extended Limited Warranty offers a unique opportunity for new car buyers. If your GM dealer offers the new warranty, it could extend the length of your factory warranty by two years. This is a great way to receive continued manufacturer protection if you plan to keep your vehicle long term.

Additionally, if you should choose to sell your vehicle before the warranty is up, the extended warranty may increase resale value. Used car buyers want to know their new-to-them vehicle is going to keep running. The extended warranty protects the vehicle and shows that you, the first owner, took proper care of it.

Are there other extended warranty options available for GM vehicles?

In addition to the Extended Limited Warranty, GM offers a range of protection plan service contracts. The primary plan is called the Platinum Protection Plan. This is a traditional vehicle service contract that covers up to 5 years or 60,000 miles.

Platinum coverage is bumper to bumper, though you can choose Silver Coverage, which includes components from these vehicle parts and systems:

Brakes

Engine

Steering

Electrical

Drive Axle

Transmission

Transfer case

Air conditioning

Seal and gaskets

Enhanced electrical

Turbocharger/supercharger

Safety Restraint System/airbags

You can also get a service contract through a third-party warranty company. These providers are usually more flexible on coverage, terms, prices, and repair facilities.

Why It Still Makes Sense To Get a Vehicle Protection Plan

While the GM Extended Limited Warranty may be a good fit for many drivers, it still might be a good idea to get an additional protection plan. If you plan to keep your vehicle even past the Extended Limited Warranty’s expiration, a service contract can continue similar coverage.

You might also want to pair the Extended Limited Warranty with a service contract for your new vehicle if you plan to keep it for a long time. The cost of a protection plan is the least expensive when the car is new. By buying a service contract now, you can save money on the cost.

In addition, many service contracts offer added perks like roadside assistance, rental car reimbursement, gas delivery, and towing.

GM vs. Third-Party Warranty Company

You’ve decided a service contract warranty is a good idea for your GM vehicle. Now, do you have to buy it directly from GM? The answer is no. Some of the benefits to a third-party warranty company service contract include:

More coverage options: Many third-party warranty companies have at least three coverage levels with several contract options in each tier. That way, you can customize your coverage to your vehicle.

Many third-party warranty companies have at least three coverage levels with several contract options in each tier. That way, you can customize your coverage to your vehicle. Repair flexibility: Most dealers require that you have your vehicle repaired in their shop. Third-party companies almost always allow you to choose your own repair shop.

Most dealers require that you have your vehicle repaired in their shop. Third-party companies almost always allow you to choose your own repair shop. Cost: It’s not uncommon for third-party warranty companies to offer a lower cost for service contracts. You can also usually customize your protection plan with a third-party company. This allows you to set a price and choose protections that are within this price range.

It’s not uncommon for third-party warranty companies to offer a lower cost for service contracts. You can also usually customize your protection plan with a third-party company. This allows you to set a price and choose protections that are within this price range. Added benefits: By going with a third-party, you’re not missing out on benefits like roadside assistance. It’s standard for contracts to include a range of additional perks.

Why You Should Consider A CARCHEX Protection Plan

While there are many third-party extended warranty companies out there, the one we recommend is CARCHEX. We like how this company’s representatives are dedicated to providing the ultimate customer service experience. They’ll answer your questions without pressuring you to buy a plan and ask you questions about your vehicle, so you can find the best plan for your car.

One of the best parts of CARCHEX service contracts is the price. At the dealership, you may feel pressure to buy an extended warranty with your new car and roll the cost into your financing. This means you’ll be haggling the price of your car, as well as your new service contract. Not to mention, you could end up paying interest on the extended warranty.

Not all third-party warranty companies advertise the lowest price. You’ll be stuck on the phone with a customer service representative while trying to figure out the actual price of the contract.

CARCHEX has contracts from several different providers, which are all competing for your business. That way, CARCHEX can offer you a competitive price. They commit to a No-Haggle, Low-Price, Everyday Guarantee™ and have a Better Business Bureau accreditation and A+ rating that supports this promise.

CARCHEX GM Coverage Options

CARCHEX offers different protection plans to meet your needs, with up to 10 years of coverage. Coverage isn’t limited to when you first buy the vehicle, either. You’ll be able to renew your service contract or choose a new one almost any time you like.

As your car ages, you might even consider starting a new protection plan with different coverage for your new needs. Check out our overview of CARCHEX coverage levels, with several plans underneath each one:

Titanium Coverage: The peak of protection, this level of coverage is comprehensive and gives you options for up to 10 years of coverage.

The peak of protection, this level of coverage is comprehensive and gives you options for up to 10 years of coverage. Platinum Coverage: This package provides the highest level of stated component coverage. You can choose a Platinum plan for up to 10 years.

This package provides the highest level of stated component coverage. You can choose a Platinum plan for up to 10 years. Gold Coverage: Often a great fit for aging vehicles with over 60,000 miles, the Gold package offers flexible terms for up to 10 years.

Often a great fit for aging vehicles with over 60,000 miles, the Gold package offers flexible terms for up to 10 years. Silver Coverage: If you have a high-mileage GM vehicle, this plan covers most of a vehicle’s major systems and components for up to seven years.

If you have a high-mileage GM vehicle, this plan covers most of a vehicle’s major systems and components for up to seven years. Bronze Coverage: This level is perfect for a reliable GM vehicle. This plan was designed to cover the most expensive repairs and is offered up to six years.

Protecting Your GM Vehicle with CARCHEX

