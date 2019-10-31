2020 Mazda CX-9: Quick But Detailed Overview

The Mazda CX-9 arrives with a handful of updates for 2020.

Under the hood, horsepower and torque both increase.

Tech features include Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

The 2020 Mazda CX-9 is here and the three-row crossover receives a number of updates. Nearly everything gets a touch up, from the engine and all-wheel drive system, to the availability of captain’s chairs and a power liftgate. Even the entry-level Sport comes with heated cloth seats; Bluetooth connectivity; 18-inch aluminum alloy wheels; rain-sensing windshield wipers; heated outside mirrors; and automatic on/off headlights and High Beam Control.

Mazda says they are going for a sense of sophistication and refinement with the new CX-9. Did they get the job done? Let’s take a look and see.

How Much Is The 2020 Mazda CX-9?

Trim Level Front-Wheel Drive i-Activ All-Wheel Drive CX-9 Sport $33,790 $35,690 CX-9 Touring $35,610 $37,510 Touring Premium Package $2,100 $2,100 CX-9 Grand Touring $41,450 $43,350 CX-9 Signature N/A $46,115

Premium Paint Colors:

Soul Red Crystal $595 Machine Gray Metallic $300 Snowflake White Pearl Mica $200

2020 Mazda CX-9: Power & Performance

Under the hood, the Mazda CX-9 receives a nice power upgrade. The crossover’s Skyactiv-G 2.5T engine now delivers 320 lb-ft. of torque on 93 octane (310 lb-ft. on 87 octane), an increase of 10 lb-ft. versus the 2019 model. The turbo engine kicks out as much as 250 horsepower on premium fuel and about 230 on 87 octane. Everything is attached to a six-speed Skyactiv-Drive automatic transmission.

Does The 2020 Mazda CX-9 Have All-Wheel Drive?

Yes it does! Mazda’s i-Activ all-wheel drive is standard for the CX-9 Signature and available on all other trim levels. The big highlight here is the new off-road traction assist feature, which replaces the normal traction control button. Mazda says the system was designed to help drivers navigate uneven terrain. The feature cuts power and increases braking to wheels that suddenly loose traction to help a driver regain control.

Not surprisingly, Mazda’s G-Vectoring Control Plus is also standard for the 2020 CX-9.

This video explains how Mazda’s G-Vectoring Control Works.

2020 CX-9 Sport

The entry-level Sport is standard with Mazda’s full suite of i-Activsense safety features. The package includes Radar Cruise Control with Stop & Go; Advanced Smart City Brake Support with pedestrian detection; Smart Brake Support with Collision Warning and Lane Departure Warning; Lane-Keep Assist; and a Blind Spot Monitoring System with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert.

Other standard features include a seven-inch Mazda Connect infotainment screen; LED headlights and taillights; one-touch front and rear power windows; rear privacy glass; three-zone automatic climate control; and a push-button start.

Touring & Touring Premium Package

The CX-9 Touring adds leather, power-adjustable passenger seats, and the aforementioned power liftgate. The second-row center armrest includes a number of handy things like cup holders, two USB ports, and plenty of storage. Touring models also offer a nine-inch color touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The optional Touring Premium Package drops in two USB ports for the third row; a power moonroof and second-row sunshades; Bose premium stereo; and three months of SiriusXM. Second-row captain’s chairs can also be added to the Touring Premium Package.

2020 Mazda CX-9. Photo: Mazda North American Operations.

Grand Touring

The Grand Touring adds the power liftgate, two third-row USB charging ports, and 20-inch aluminum alloy wheels. These new features supplement the Grand Touring’s standard 360 View Monitor and Active Driving Display with Traffic Sign Recognition. On the inside, there is plenty to enjoy from the ventilated front seats and heated steering wheel to the power moonroof. The Grand Touring’s windshield wiper de-icer, heated second-row captain’s chairs, and front and rear parking sensors are all useful features.

Recently, we took the 2019 Mazda CX-9 Grand Touring for a test drive and really enjoyed it. We have every reason to believe the 2020 variant will provide the same driving dynamics (if not improved).

2020 CX-9 Signature

At the top of the range, passengers settle in with heated second-row captain’s chairs. Up front, drivers have two USB charging ports in the center console. Deep Chestnut or Parchment Nappa leather seating surfaces are on offer to match the Santos Rosewood interior trim and hand-stitched steering wheel. The Signature has trim-specific silver wheels and a Soul Red Crystal paint.

Special Maintenance Plan

The 2020 Mazda CX-9 includes complimentary maintenance for two years or 30,000 miles. Mazda says they are offering this to enhance the premium ownership experience.

