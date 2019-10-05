2020 Dodge Charger Lineup: Specs, Pricing & Everything In Between

Lockup your minivans . . .

Put the hybrids in the garage . . .

The 2020 Dodge Charger is coming to town . . .

The Dodge Charger is a car that speaks to a different part of the brain – the part where speed, noise, and style reigns supreme. I’m not sure if you’ll agree, but I always consider the Charger a niche vehicle. You can buy other cars with higher levels of refinement, luxury, and fuel efficiency, but it won’t have the cool factor of a Charger unless we’re talking about a Euro sport-luxury barge with a six-figure price tag. And there’s no other way of saying it: the Dodge Charger is a four-door muscle car, and it’s the only one in America.

Admittedly, the 2020 Dodge Charger is still riding on an aging seventh-generation platform. But if it ain’t broke, why fix it? The Auburn Hills automaker recently announced pricing for the entire 2020 Charger lineup. Let’s take a look at the delicious specs and everything in between. Note: all prices below exclude the $1,495 destination charge.

Setting The Stage

The biggest and most important changes are found in higher trim models, specifically the pulse-pounding SRT Hellcat Widebody; Daytona 50th Anniversary Edition; and Charger Scat Pack Widebody. Expect new paint colors with quirky names like Frostbite, Hellraisin, and Sinamon Stick. The Dodge Charger is available in six distinct trim levels for 2020 with standard rear-wheel drive and available all-wheel drive for some models.

Dodge Charger SXT RWD

The base Charger SXT is essentially an entry-level muscle car. It comes with a 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 producing 292 horsepower and 260 lb-ft. of torque. Power is fed to the rear wheels courtesy of a TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic.

For an entry-level muscle car, the Charger SXT is well-equipped. It comes standard with a rear backup camera and rear park assist; keyless entry with remote start; and a Uconnect 4 infotainment system with a seven-inch touchscreen display. The Charger SXT also comes with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The 2020 Dodge Charger SXT starts at $29,895.

Charger GT RWD

Looking for something more powerful and aggressive? The Dodge Charger GT RWD is a top pick. It has a re-tuned version of the 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 motor, which now produces 300 horsepower and 264 lb-ft. of torque. The engine is connected to an eight-speed automatic with paddle shifters driving the rear wheels.

For a bit more cash, the Charger GT throws in the performance hood, fascia, and sculpted side sills. You also get a rear spoiler; performance seats and suspension; a 3.07 rear axle ratio; re-calibrated steering wheel; and a larger 8.4-inch Uconnect touchscreen display.

For 2020, the Charger GT receives new 20-inch by 8-inch Satin Carbon wheels. The Performance Handling Group adds a flat-bottom steering wheel in leather; 20-inch by 9-inch forged Black Noise wheels; Brembo four-piston brakes with fixed calipers; high-performance suspension; and sportier 245/45ZR20 all-season tires. Additional options for the Charger GT include the Blacktop Package with 19-inch Black Noise wheels, and a caramel Nappa leather and Alcantara interior combo.

The 2020 Dodge Charger GT starts at $31,895.

Related: Black is the new black according to this version of the Charger.

Dodge Charger SXT AWD

Not much is new for the Charger SXT in 2020. The one change worth noting is the new 19-inch by 7.5-inch Satin Carbon wheels and optional Blacktop wheels. The Charger SXT AWD has a 300 horsepower Pentastar V6; eight-speed automatic; and an all-wheel-drive system with an active transfer case and front-axle disconnect feature to marginally improve fuel economy.

The 2020 Dodge Charger SXT AWD starts at $33,595.

Charger R/T

Stepping up to the Dodge Charger R/T gives you the iconic 5.7-liter Hemi V8. With 370 horsepower and 395 lb-ft. of torque, the Charger R/T makes all the right noises as well. The burly motor is mated to a standard TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic routing power to the rear wheels.

The R/T now comes standard with 20-inch by 8-inch Satin Carbon wheels and new fender badges with a modern Hemi script. The updated Performance Handling Group adds a leather flat-bottom steering wheel; 20-inch by 9-inch forged Black Noise wheels; black four-piston Brembo brakes with fixed calipers; performance suspension; and 245/45ZR20 all-season tires.

Meanwhile, additional options include the Blacktop Package with Black Noise wheels and a caramel interior with Nappa leather and Alcantara.

The 2020 Dodge Charger R/T starts at $36,995.

Dodge Charger Scat Pack

According to Dodge, the Charger Scat Pack offers the most muscle per dollar, and we believe it. Pound for pound, the Charger Scat Pack is the best in the lineup considering its starting MSRP and power output. The Charger Scat Pack has a specially-tuned Hemi V8 churning out 485 horsepower and 475 lb-ft. of torque. It also comes with an eight-speed automatic sending power to the rear wheels.

The 2020 Dodge Charger Scat Pack receives a revised Dynamics Package. It includes a leather flat-bottom tiller; black Brembo six-piston front brakes; and 20-inch by 9.5-inch low-gloss black wheels with 275/40ZR20 all-season tires. Also new for 2020: the caramel interior with Nappa leather and Alcantara; a carbon & suede package; new badging on the instrument panel; and extra wheel options.

The 2020 Dodge Charger Scat Pack starts at $39,995.

Related: Be on the look out when the Widebody rolls through town.

Charger Scat Pack Widebody

The Dodge Charger receives the Widebody treatment for 2020, like the Challenger did in 2017. Power comes from a 392 cubic-inch Hemi V8 with 485 horsepower and 475 lb-ft. of torque. Power is sent to the rear wheels courtesy of a TorqueFlite 8HP70 eight-speed automatic.

The widebody treatment gives the Scat Pack wider fender flares for an extra 3.5 inches of body width. This extra room accommodates the larger, 20-inch by 11-inch split-five spoke wheels and high-performance Pirelli 305/35ZR20 tires. The Scat Pack Widebody also benefits from a specially-tuned suspension with Bilstein three-mode adaptive damping and selectable electric power steering.

In order to sweeten the deal, Dodge threw in additional suspension upgrades for the Charger Scat Pack Widebody. This includes stiffer front springs; modified sway bars and shock absorbers; a larger 22mm sway bar; and revised damping calibrations. The Widebody Scat Pack rushes to 60 mph in 4.3 seconds and runs the quarter-mile in 12.4 seconds at 111 mph. It pulls .98 g of lateral grip on the skidpad and comes to a stop from 60 mph in 107 feet.

This Charger is every inch a performance machine. Pricing starts at $45,995.

Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody

The 2020 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody is the fastest and most powerful mass-produced sedan in the world. With a supercharged 6.2-liter Hemi V8 producing 707 horsepower and 650 lb-ft. of torque, it has the bragging rights and can prove it all day long. It launches to 60 mph in 3.6 seconds, finishes the quarter-mile in 10.96 seconds, and can reach a top speed of 196 mph.

For 2020, the Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody gets the requisite fender flares; new 20-inch by 11-inch Carbon Black forged alloy wheels; and sticky Pirelli 305/35ZR20 tires. The SRT-tuned, Bilstein three-mode adaptive suspension helps deliver better grip and handling be it on the street, strip, or track.

The front fascia with an innovative “mail-slot grille” is also new for 2020. This design provides more air for the radiator to help with cooling. The Carbon & Suede Interior Package adds two other optional wheel designs as well.

Pricing starts at $69,645.

Charger Daytona 50th Anniversary Edition

Last but definitely not least is the Charger Daytona 50th Anniversary Edition. Longing for even more power from the Charger? The Daytona 50th Anniversary Edition is the ticket. Its 6.2-liter supercharged Hemi Hellcat V8 produces 717 horsepower and 650 lb-ft. of torque courtesy of revised power calibrations. This particular Charger pays homage to the 1969 Charger Daytona and has a limited run of 501 units – the same production number of the 1969 Charger Daytona.

Setting it apart from the rest of the family is a Daytona decklid spoiler and rear-quarter decal. It’s available in Pitch Black, White Knuckle, Triple Nickel, and B5 Blue. The latter is exclusive to this model. The 2020 Dodge Charger Daytona 50th Anniversary Edition has a base price of $74,140.

Alvin Reyes is the Associate Editor of Automoblog. He studied civil aviation, aeronautics, and accountancy in his younger years and is still very much smitten to his former Lancer GSR and Galant SS. He also likes fried chicken, music, and herbal medicine.

Photos & Source: FCA US LLC.