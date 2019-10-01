2020 Mazda3 Hatchback & Sedan: A Quick But Detailed Overview

The 2020 Mazda3 is available as either a hatchback or sedan.

Safety features and infotainment technologies are among the high points.

Pricing mostly stayed the same or increased just slightly versus the 2019 models.

Back in the 70s, Mazda’s racing slogan was “Mazda means more, more, more!” And it’s still that way, especially with cars like the 2020 Mazda3. As usual, there is a lot of bang for your buck here. There are more standard features in general for the 2020 Mazda3, which we will dive into below. When it hit the scene last November, the Mazda3 left an impression with its striking redesign. Be it hatchback or sedan, the exterior was all swooping lines and sharp creases done up just so. A bunch of outstanding paint colors didn’t hurt either when it came to the wow department.

For 2020, there are three new premium paint colors for the Mazda3: Soul Red Crystal Metallic, Machine Gray Metallic, and Snowflake White Pearl Mica.

What Features Does The 2020 Mazda3 Have?

That same esthetic – what Mazda refers to as its Kodo design language – continues on the inside with swanky materials and a clean feel overall. The cockpit is surrounded by impressive technology features like the 8.8-inch center display running the latest Mazda Connect system. The main “gauges” are in a seven-inch digital cluster and can be reconfigured by the driver with more information as they see fit. There are dual USB ports, a push-button start, electronic parking brake, and ample storage.

New standard features overall include automatic on/off headlights and rain-sensing wipers; a matte-finish front grille; 16-inch alloy wheels; cloth seating surfaces; power-folding door mirrors; and power windows with a one-touch down/up feature. The I-Activsense safety package is now standard for even the base trim.

There is a sedan-only trim level called Select. In addition to having all-wheel drive standard, it incorporates useful features like Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Other niceties for the Select include dual-zone climate control; keyless entry; leatherette seating surfaces; leather-wrapped steering wheel; door mirrors with integrated turn signal indicators; and 18-inch wheels.

What Engine Does The 2020 Mazda3 Come With?

All trim levels of the 2020 Mazda3 come with G-Vectoring Control Plus, and are motivated by a Skyactiv-G 2.5-liter engine that puts out a healthy 186 horsepower and 186 lb-ft. of torque. The plant features cylinder-deactivation as standard on all Mazda3 hatchbacks; Mazda3 Premium sedans; and Mazda3 sedans with i-Activ all-wheel drive. The hatchback version of the Mazda3 is available with all-wheel drive as well.

Interior Treatments & Safety Tech

Moving to the inside, the Driver Attention Alert warns you of fatigue or decreased attentiveness. The feature is handy if you are traveling late at night. That system is supported by a number of other safety features including Mazda Radar Cruise Control with Stop and Go; Smart Brake Support; Lane Departure Warning with Lane-Keep Assist; and High Beam Control. All standard by the way as part of the i-Activsense safety package.

The hatchback has leatherette seating surfaces; a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob; dual-zone climate control; rain-sensing wipers; a black metallic front grille; rear roof spoiler; and 18-inch alloy wheels. The i-Activsense package is also included along with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Preferred Trim Level

The mid-level trim is called the Preferred. This version nets you a Bose 12-speaker audio system with aluminum speaker grilles; shark fin antenna; and SiriusXM with a three-month subscription. All-wheel drive is available along with heated front seats. Also available: an eight-way power driver’s seat with memory and power lumbar support, plus memory settings for the outside mirrors.

Premium Trim Level

At the top of the heap is the Mazda3 Premium with available all-wheel drive. This trim adds a windshield-projected Active Driving Display; leather seats; power moonroof; front and rear LED lighting; and an Adaptive Front-lighting System. If you opt for the Skyactiv-Drive six-speed automatic, you get paddle shifters. Those of you that like to roll your own gear don’t worry. Mazda’s Skyactiv-MT six-speed manual is available for Premium hatchbacks with front-wheel drive, but only on that model. Sigh.

The Mazda3 Premium sedan adds 18-inch, bright-finish alloy wheels or, if you’d like, there are optional 18-inch black-finish alloy wheels.

Pricing & Availability

Expect the 2020 Madza3 to go on sale this fall. Below is a handy chart that shows the trim levels and pricing. Prices either stayed the same or only increased slightly versus the 2019 models.

Tony Borroz has spent his entire life racing antique and sports cars. He is the author of Bricks & Bones: The Endearing Legacy and Nitty-Gritty Phenomenon of The Indy 500, available in paperback or Kindle format. Follow his work on Twitter: @TonyBorroz.

2020 Mazda3 Hatchback Sedan MSRP by Model & Trim

Add $920 for destination, $965 in Alaska Key:

FWD: front-wheel drive / AWD: all-wheel drive

6AT: 6-speed auto / 6MT: 6-speed manual FWD 6AT $23,700 $21,500 Select FWD 6AT $22,700 – Preferred FWD 6AT $25,200 $24,200 Premium FWD 6MT $27,500 – Premium FWD 6AT $27,500 $26,500 AWD 6AT $25,100 – S elect AWD 6AT – $24,100 Preferred AWD 6AT $26,600 $25,600 Premium AWD 6AT $28,900 $27,900

