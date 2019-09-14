2019 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Limited Review: A Fine Fit For Families

91 Solid 2019 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Limited Overall Impression Lots of standard tech.

Ideal for active families. Pros Efficient Safety Features Upscale Interior Cons High Price No Stow 'n Go Option

The 2019 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Limited is the top-of-the-lineup when it comes to minivans. The Pacifica has tons of standard equipment for growing families who need to be comfortable and connected. In addition, the Pacifica is the only minivan to offer Hybrid power to save on fuel costs. It also offers the optional Advanced SafetyTec Group package that gives families the technology to help them stay extra safe on the road.

This week, we drove the 2019 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Limited.

Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid: What’s New For 2019?

The Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid receives no significant changes for the 2019 model year. A 35th Anniversary Edition is available with new badging and an all-black interior with Cranberry Wine accent stitching. Similarly, an S Appearance package with blacked-out exterior and interior themes is also available. Trim levels for the 2019 Pacifica Hybrid include Touring Plus, Touring L, and Limited.

Features & Options: Comfort, Connectivity & Safety

The 2019 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Limited ($45,795) comes with loads of features like automatic headlights; fog lights and power-sliding doors; heated mirrors and keyless entry; and push-button start. Inside, you’ll find an eight-way power-adjustable driver’s seat with memory and four-way power lumbar; a driver information display; tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel; tri-zone automatic climate control; ambient lighting and second-row power windows.

Technology features include an 8.4-inch touchscreen; Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Bluetooth connectivity; voice commands; and a six-speaker audio system with HD and satellite radio, plus a USB port and an auxiliary jack. Standard driver aids include a rearview camera, rear parking sensors, and blind-spot monitoring wtih rear cross-traffic alert. In total, the 2019 Chrysler Pacifica comes with more than 100 standard and/or available safety and security features.

Features & Options: The List Goes On

Limited receives a power liftgate, roof rails, a new center console, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, and second- and third-row window shades. The Limited also adds automatic high-beam control, power-folding mirrors (with driver-side auto-dimming), automatic wipers, chrome trim, and hands-free operation for the sliding doors and lift gate. Other goodies include adaptive cruise control, Nappa leather, ventilated front seats, navigation, and the Premium Audio Group.

The Limited’s optional Advanced SafetyTec Group ($995) added front parking sensors; lane departure warning; forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking; parallel and perpendicular parking assist; and a 360-degree parking camera. A panoramic sunroof ($1,795) was also included. Total MSRP including destination: $50,255. By comparison, the 2019 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid starts at $40,245.

Interior Highlights: For Families On The Go

Stepping inside reveals a big, comfortable cabin with an airy feeling especially with the full panoramic sunroof that came with this tester. Everything in this top-trim Limited shouts comfort, from the Nappa leather heated and ventilated front seats, to the Blu-ray seat-back video screens to keep the kids occupied on longer trips. The 2019 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid is a comfortable place for families to spend time.

This journalist is beyond the young kid stage, but if we had a choice, this would be a good option for growing families. The driver has a commanding view of the road as the seats are high and comfy. There’s all kinds of convenient storage bins and folding arms rests to make the commute more comfortable. Safety features are abundant as well for extra peace of mind.

Interior Highlights: Easy To Navigate

The Pacifica Hybrid’s controls are nicely-sized and logically-arranged, within easy reach of the driver, and easy to figure out at a glance. The 8.4-inch Uconnect touchscreen has large virtual buttons, and the menu structure is easy to wade through and figure out.

With the key fob, you can easily open the sliding rear passenger doors; they make it easy for the kids to climb in and out. A gap between the second-row captain’s chairs allows for better third-row access, and the hybrid’s middle seats also slide and tip forward for easier cargo loading. The only drawback with the Hybrid is that it doesn’t offer the handy second-row Stow ‘n Go seats because the battery fits in their storage compartment. Aside from that, the third row offers up seating for two kids to ride comfortably all day.

2019 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid: Engine & Fuel Mileage Specs

The 2019 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid is powered by a 3.6-liter V6, coupled with two electric motors for a total of 260 horsepower. The family hauler can travel about 33 miles on electric power alone. After that, the V6 and normal hybrid operation take over. A 240-volt power supply can fully recharge the 16-kWh battery pack in about two hours.

The hybrid powertrain significantly improves fuel economy since its plug-in capability allows for electric-only driving. For some families, you can travel without using gasoline for a week or longer. Once you do run out of electricity, the EPA estimates it will return 30 combined mpg on gas alone. Chrysler says total range is more than 500 miles.

Driving Dynamics: Safety & Security First

The Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid is meant for safe transporting of your family versus a dynamic driving experience. We have to laugh at journalists who give most minivans a bad score for the lack of acceleration and handling. If you want that, you will need to buy a sports car. However, if you are driving in all-electric mode, the ride is comfortable and quiet and the battery’s instant torque will get you moving. The throttle and transmission are responsive enough for most driving situations in electric mode.

In gas mode, you can get on the highway without issue and pass slower traffic. The battery will deplete quickly if you floor the accelerator regularly like I do. Try to avoid that!

You won’t be driving tight mountain corners with much speed, but you don’t buy this family hauler to be a race car. The Pacifica Hybrid offers stability and safety for your family – that’s its first priority. Overall, the Pacifica will get you to your destination in comfort and it won’t leave you exhausted after a long trip.

Conclusion: An Ideal Family Hauler

The 2019 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Limited is the most expensive version of the plug-in seven-seater, but it also comes with a serious suite of features for families on the go. In the end, if you’re looking for a minivan with all-electric power to save on fuel costs, the 2019 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid is the only option out there.

Denis Flierl has invested over 25 years in the automotive industry in a variety of roles. All of his firsthand reviews are archived on our test drives page. Follow Denis on Twitter: @CarReviewGuy

2019 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Limited Gallery

Photos: FCA US LLC.

