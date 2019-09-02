Audi Maintenance Cost: What You Might Pay

Audi produces some of the most popular high-end cars available, but the yearly price of maintenance might have you looking for ways to cut costs.

It’s easy to like even entry-level Audi vehicles for their luxurious look and feel. However, it’s a lot harder to like the cost to maintain an Audi.

You should have routine maintenance done on your Audi every 10,000 miles, and it can get expensive. You can expect to pay between $200 and $300 for scheduled Audi maintenance. For larger mileage internals (like at 60,000 miles), maintenance costs jump between $700 and $875. Repairs for your Audi will cost even more than routine maintenance.

If you own an Audi or have your eye on one, you might be concerned about maintenance and repair costs. This guide will take you through common repair costs for popular Audi models and other luxury brands. There are options for keeping your Audi in good shape without clearing out your savings account – for example, an extended auto warranty from a reputable car warranty company like CARCHEX.

Regular Audi Maintenance Cost

The key to extending the life of an Audi is proper routine maintenance. Your owner’s manual details the recommended mileage for specific services, such as having a timing belt replaced. For general vehicle maintenance, Audi recommends you have your car serviced once a year or every 10,000 miles.

Some services may need to be performed more often. Below are five common regular maintenance needs for your Audi, using Audi A4 maintenance cost as an example, courtesy of RepairPal.

1. Brakes

You should check your brakes for wear at least once a year – or twice a year if you drive in a city or notice your brakes take longer to stop. Brake pads generally need to be replaced every 35,000 to 60,000 miles.

Cost: Front brake pad replacement for an Audi runs between $365 and $400.

2. Oil Change

Most modern Audi vehicles with synthetic oil can go up to 10,000 miles between oil changes. However, if you do a lot of city driving – stopping and starting at stop signs, lights, and in traffic – you may need your oil changed every 5,000 miles.

Cost: A regular oil change for an Audi car runs between $130 and $145.

3. Tires

Not only is your car going to perform less efficiently with worn-out tires, but it’s also dangerous. Worn tires with little to no tread or low air pressure are a potential safety concern, especially if the pavement is wet.

Cost: To replace all four tires with factory tires at an Audi dealership, you can expect to pay $180 to $330 per tire. When you factor in installation costs, new factory tires cost between $775 and $1,450.

4. Air Filter

Air filters are regularly replaced between 6,000 and 10,000 miles. A clean air filter helps keep debris from your engine.

Cost: Air filter replacements cost between $90 and $130.

5. Battery

Test your Audi’s battery every three months or 3,000 miles. When batteries wear out – about every three years – you will start to notice your car’s interior lights dim. If you rev your engine and the lights brighten, it may be time for a new battery.

Cost: Battery replacement for an Audi costs just over $300.

Common Audi Repairs & Costs

According to J.D. Power, Audi ranks in the top 10 brands for dependability. If you treat it with care, your Audi should be a reliable car with few issues. However, parts wear down and need to be replaced with age and mileage.

Check out the most common problems and repairs for Audi vehicles.

Electrical Component Failure

If your Audi has electrical problems, you may notice your dashboard lights or central display lights suddenly do not come on. Some Audi electrical problems cause taillights to go out.

Reason : Electrical wiring wears out or connections corrode.

: Electrical wiring wears out or connections corrode. Solution : Electrical system diagnosis and replacement of faulty parts.

: Electrical system diagnosis and replacement of faulty parts. Estimated cost: System diagnosis will cost between $130 and $200, plus the cost of the replacement part. Parts and labor may cost an additional $200 to $1,000.

Ignition Coil & Spark Plug Failure

A failing spark plug is the most common mechanical failure on Audi vehicles and can cause ignition failure. Ignition coils are also often culprits when you have spark plug problems.

Reason: The spark plugs and ignition coils have failed.

The spark plugs and ignition coils have failed. Solution: Replace spark plugs and ignition coils.

Replace spark plugs and ignition coils. Estimated cost: $170 to $220 for spark plugs and $250 to $380 for ignition coils.

Exhaust Leaks

Audis are known for leaking exhaust pipes. If your exhaust is leaking, you will likely need to have your mechanic replace your catalytic converter.

Reason: The design of the Audi exhaust system makes the catalytic converter bend and opens the joint where it’s connected to the exhaust pipe. This allows exhaust to leak out.

The design of the Audi exhaust system makes the catalytic converter bend and opens the joint where it’s connected to the exhaust pipe. This allows exhaust to leak out. Solution: Replace the catalytic converter.

Replace the catalytic converter. Estimated cost: $1,590 to $1,650.

Oil Leaks

Even newer Audis are known to leak oil. If you notice the smell of burning oil, smoke under the hood, or other signs of an oil leak, find and fix the problem right away. Leaking oil can cause serious damage to your engine.

Reason: Leaking valve covers or gasket seals.

Leaking valve covers or gasket seals. Solution: Replace covers or seals.

Replace covers or seals. Estimated cost: $135 to $260 each time the seals need to be replaced.

What Are Audi Repair Costs for Different Models?

Different Audi vehicles have different repair costs. We’ve taken a look at the average Audi repair cost estimates for three top models: the 2017 A3, A4, and A6. These costs include repairing the electrical components, spark plug and ignition coils, catalytic converter, and valve covers.

Audi A3 Repair Costs: $2,800

Audi A4 Repair Costs: $3,000

Audi A6 Repair Costs: $3,500

Audi Maintenance Cost vs. Other Luxury Brands

If you’re choosing between an Audi or a similar car, you may be wondering how Audi maintenance costs compare to other brands. BMW, Lexus, and Mercedes-Benz cars offer similar levels of luxury and price points compared to Audi vehicles.

Over 10 years, you can expect to pay the most to maintain BMW and Mercedes-Benz vehicles, according to Clark.com. The average Audi maintenance cost over 10 years is $12,400.

BMW vs. Audi maintenance cost: These cars cost $17,800 to maintain, $5,400 more than Audi.

These cars cost $17,800 to maintain, $5,400 more than Audi. Mercedes-Benz vs. Audi maintenance cost: Mercedes-Benz vehicles cost $12,900 to maintain, $500 more than Audi.

Mercedes-Benz vehicles cost $12,900 to maintain, $500 more than Audi. Lexus vs. Audi maintenance cost: Lexus vehicles cost $7,000 to maintain, $5,400 less than Audi. Lexus is generally considered the least expensive luxury car to maintain.

How To Cover Audi Repair Costs

As an Audi owner, you might be worried about how to manage the cost of inevitable repairs. An extended warranty, which is really a vehicle service contract, can help you pay for repairs if components on your Audi wear out or fail.

There are many reasons why you might choose to protect your car with an extended auto warranty. Perhaps you just want the peace of mind you won’t be responsible for costly repairs if your Audi breaks down. Or, you may not want to deal with haggling at the repair shop. When your repair is covered by an extended warranty, you simply take your vehicle into the shop, and the mechanic will line up payment from your warranty provider.

Extended Warranty vs. Audi Manufacturer Warranty Coverage

Extended warranties are not the same as your Audi manufacturer warranty. Manufacturer warranties are only available for new cars and are included with your purchase. Manufacturer warranties, or factory warranties, are designed to only cover Audi repairs or replacements due to defective parts or installation.

An extended warranty, or vehicle protection plan, helps cover repair costs for breakdowns that happen due to the normal use of a vehicle. Manufacturer warranties won’t cover repairs for standard mechanical issues that happen as your vehicle ages.

Audi factory warranty: The Audi factory warranty lasts four years or 50,000 miles, whichever comes first. It includes perks like a free first scheduled maintenance service at 10,000 miles or 12 months and limited coverage on corrosion perforation. Another benefit of the Audi warranty is roadside assistance for the duration of the factory warranty.

The Audi factory warranty lasts four years or 50,000 miles, whichever comes first. It includes perks like a free first scheduled maintenance service at 10,000 miles or 12 months and limited coverage on corrosion perforation. Another benefit of the Audi warranty is roadside assistance for the duration of the factory warranty. Extended warranty: This service contract offers protection for your Audi vehicle after the factory warranty expires. Four years and 50,000 miles is a relatively short time when you consider it’s becoming commonplace to drive a car to 100,000 miles and beyond . Extended warranties cover Audi repair costs as the car ages and reaches higher mileage. Companies like CARCHEX offer a range of plans to protect your car from both minor and major repairs consistent with higher mileage .

Choosing An Extended Warranty From CARCHEX To Protect Your Audi

An extended auto warranty is an excellent way to protect your Audi if you plan to keep it for many years. There are two reputable options to getting your Audi repair costs covered under an extended warranty. You can choose to purchase an extended warranty from your dealership when you buy your Audi new, or you can choose to buy from a third-party warranty company like CARCHEX at any time.

Why Choose A CARCHEX Extended Warranty Over A Dealership Protection Plan?

Both dealership extended warranties and CARCHEX third-party warranties cover repair costs for your Audi. However, there are some important differences.

Dealerships may place limitations on your repair facility choices and often charge interest on the cost of your protection plan by wrapping the premiums into your monthly financing payment.

You must buy an Audi protection plan when you purchase your car from the dealership. As your new Audi is already fairly well protected by the manufacturer’s warranty for the first four years of ownership, this may be an unnecessary expense.

Audi’s extended warranties also require covered repairs to be completed at your dealership. That means you may be tied to a certain location and mechanic instead of having the option to choose a more convenient, affordable, or trustworthy auto shop.

CARCHEX, on the other hand, provides a wide range of service contracts for Audis with almost any mileage. You’re not pressured to invest in a protection plan when your vehicle is brand new. CARCHEX allows you to wait until your manufacturer’s warranty expires and offers multiple contracts for vehicles with higher mileage. You’ll also be able to use one of the 30,000 certified repair shops most convenient for you instead of having to go to an Audi dealer.

Benefits of CARCHEX Protection Plans

As a BBB-accredited company with an A+ rating, CARCHEX is known for its superior customer service. The company also boasts endorsements from major auto industry leaders like Edmunds, CARFAX, and Kelley Blue Book. Other benefits of a CARCHEX protection plan include:

Transferable: If you sell your car, you can transfer the protection plan to the new owner, which can increase the resale value.

If you sell your car, you can transfer the protection plan to the new owner, which can increase the resale value. 30-Day Money Back Guarantee: If you decide you don’t like your protection plan, you can cancel within 30 days and get your money back.

If you decide you don’t like your protection plan, you can cancel within 30 days and get your money back. No-Haggle, Low-Price Everyday Guarantee™: CARCHEX promises they will give the best deal up front, and there’s no need to haggle over the phone.

CARCHEX promises they will give the best deal up front, and there’s no need to haggle over the phone. Affordable contracts: CARCHEX offers five levels of coverage for almost any Audi vehicle, as well as several payment plan options to make protection possible for any budget.

CARCHEX offers five levels of coverage for almost any Audi vehicle, as well as several payment plan options to make protection possible for any budget. Direct payments for repairs: Unlike other warranty providers, CARCHEX pays the covered Audi repair cost directly to the repair shop, so you don’t have to foot an expensive bill and wait to be reimbursed.

Unlike other warranty providers, CARCHEX pays the covered Audi repair cost directly to the repair shop, so you don’t have to foot an expensive bill and wait to be reimbursed. Additional benefits: When your Audi factory warranty expires and you lose your roadside assistance, you’ll be glad to know a CARCHEX Extended Vehicle Protection Plan includes roadside assistance and extra perks like rental car reimbursement.

Choosing to protect your Audi with an Extended Vehicle Protection Plan from CARCHEX is a great way to keep yourself off the hook for costly repairs, and better manage the maintenance costs for your Audi. To get a free quote that’s customized to your vehicle, driving habits, budget, and needs, give CARCHEX a call at 866-254-0205 or fill out the form online.