2020 Subaru Legacy: A Brief Run Through The Trim Levels & Pricing

The 2020 Subaru Legacy ushers in the sedan’s seventh generation.

A new Touring trim will feature genuine Nappa leather, a first for Subaru.

Pricing is reasonable across all trim levels. Expect the new Legacy this fall.

In the market for a new Subaru? A new Legacy perhaps? Then now might be a good time, because the automotive arm of Fuji Heavy Industries just announced how much it’s going to cost to put a 2020 Legacy in your garage. Hint: not that much. For a start, the Legacy increases by only $200 for 2020. Given what the car comes with as standard these days, that’s not much of a bump.

Subaru Legacy: All About The Eyes

Every 2020 Subaru Legacy is equipped with the company’s EyeSight Driver Assist Technology and now features Advanced Adaptive Cruise Control with Lane Centering. On top of that, the EyeSight Assist Monitor provides a heads-up display with all the warnings and system statuses on the windshield. The headlights are now fully LEDs and integrate Subaru’s High Beam Assist feature. The Legacy comes in six models: Base, Premium, Sport, Limited, Limited XT, and Touring XT.

The base level starts at $22,745, which is entirely reasonable. The Base trim gets a Starlink multimedia system with two snazzy, seven-inch touchscreens (upper and lower) to control different vehicle functions. The multimedia system – that would be “the radio” for you old school people out there – features Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. SiriusXM and Travel Link subscriptions are available as well. There are new Starlink apps along with Clari-Fi music restoration.

Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive & Torque Vectoring

Naturally, even the entry-level trim is standard with Subaru’s Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive and Active Torque Vectoring systems. It feels funny to mention that. Doesn’t every Subie have all-wheel standard? I mean, that’s why you buy a Subaru in the first place. Anyhoo, the Base trim gets a new version of the 2.5-liter Boxer engine that cranks out 182 horsepower and 176 lb-ft. of torque. The plant is mated with a Lineartronic CVT while Auto Start-Stop helps improve fuel efficiency.

2020 Subaru Legacy: Premium & Sport Trims

The 2020 Subaru Legacy Premium starts at $24,995 and contains upgrades over the Base trim. The All-Weather Package, for example, gives you heated front seats, heated exterior mirrors and windshield wiper de-icer; a leather-wrapped steering wheel; dual-zone automatic climate control, and a 10-way power driver’s seat with power lumbar support. Power-folding exterior mirrors (body color) with integrated turn signals are standard as well.

The Premium trim has two option packages. The first includes Blind-Spot Detection, Lane Change Assist, Rear-Cross Traffic Alert, push-button start, and LED fog lights. The second adds a power moonroof and an 11.6-inch Multimedia Nav system.

The next trim level up for the 2020 Subaru Legacy is the Sport, starting at $26,945 (still reasonable). The Sport receives 18-inch wheels in a black finish, a sportier front grille, body color rocker trim, and a trunk spoiler. Another exclusive Sport trim piece is the two-tone cloth interior with red accent stitching. A power moonroof, Reverse Automatic Braking, and Blind-Spot Detection with Lane Change Assist are among the available options.

Limited & Limited XT

The next-to-the-top Limited has a starting price of $29,745. Just under $30k, but still pretty inexpensive. It adds more luxurious features like perforated, leather-trimmed upholstery, heated rear seats, rear-seat air conditioner outlets, and a 10-way power driver’s seat with two-position memory and power lumbar. In the Limited, front passengers get their own eight-way power chair. Other goodies include 18-inch aluminum alloy wheels (black with machine finish); LED fog lights and push-button start; Reverse Automatic Braking, Steering Responsive Headlights, and Blind-Spot Detection with Lane Change Assist and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert.

Now we come to the Legacy Limited XT. When you plunk down your $34,195 you’ll get a new, 260 horsepower 2.4-liter plant. It’s paired with a high-torque Lineartronic CVT with eight-speed manual control and steering wheel paddle shifters. And at the top of the ladder, we see a first for the 2020 Legacy in the Touring. The Legacy Touring XT gets you everything from the Limited XT but adds a Front View Monitor and Nappa leather interior. Starting price for the Legacy Touring XT is still reasonable at $35,895.

With all-wheel drive, plenty of technology and features, and a manageable price point, it’s hard to go wrong with the 2020 Subaru Legacy.

Tony Borroz has spent his entire life racing antique and sports cars. He is the author of Bricks & Bones: The Endearing Legacy and Nitty-Gritty Phenomenon of The Indy 500, available in paperback or Kindle format. Follow his work on Twitter: @TonyBorroz.

2020 Subaru Legacy Gallery

Photos & Source: Subaru of America, Inc.