2020 Cadillac XT5: Caddy’s Best-Seller Gets A Whole Lotta Updates!

The 2020 Cadillac XT5 benefits from a number of revisions for the new model year.

Interior themes focus on comfort and luxury; tech features on connectivity and safety.

A new turbo engine is on offer for 2020, although the 3.6 V6 remains an option as well.

Did you know the Cadillac XT5 is the brand’s best-selling model worldwide? That shouldn’t be all that surprising, given the popularity of SUVs, especially luxury ones, and Caddy’s inroads into the Chinese market. So with that as a background, you can see why Cadillac opted for only a revamp on their sales leader, and not a full-on redesign. Still, the refresh is as comprehensive as they come. Cadillac says over 40 different items were updated for the XT5 for 2020.

Here is a look at what to expect when the XT5 hits the dealership.

What Are The 2020 Cadillac XT5 Trim Levels?

For the new model year, the 2020 Cadillac XT5 comes in four trim levels: Luxury, Premium Luxury (a redundantly named trim level if nothing else), and Sport. The Premium Luxury emphases bright trim and contemporary décor, while the Sport goes darker and more aggressive. As you would expect, Luxury and Premium Luxury are oriented towards comfort, and provide a “retreat from road disturbances” as Cadillac says. The Sport, by contrast, has quicker steering and more aggressive chassis tuning and stuff like that.

Luxury and Premium Luxury models get 18-inch wheels standard, although a new 20-inch wheel is available. The XT5 Sport gets the 20-inchers standard. Across the range, you’ll find a new grille design, available in two textures, and an available Platinum package for more tech.

And Speaking of Tech . . .

Caddy has no problem loading in as much as the bean counters will allow, and infotainment and driver assistance technologies take center stage. The new XT5 now has over 20 available safety and driver aids as a matter of fact. The XT5’s “user experience interface” receives an upgrade, as does the rotary controller with more comprehensive jog functionality. Please note this complements the conventional buttons and touchscreen, but does not do away with them entirely. This is a great move. Hörst du German auto manufacturers?

When Cadillac says user experience interface, they mean the eight-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, various apps, and an available 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot. One-touch phone pairing with Near Field Communication is there, but this is slowly becoming standard, especially on high-end rides like the XT5.

Related: Affordable luxury for younger buyers: on the road with the 2019 Cadillac XT4.

Interior Treatments

This is a Cadillac, so of course the comfort and convenience goodies will make you feel like you’re driving a suite at the Hilton. There are new interior “themes,” each incorporating a richer selection of authentic materials and coordinating décor. There’s also a new Jet Black/Kona Brown theme that includes premium leather seats, door trim, and armrests. Further accents come by way of new designs for the center console and cup holders (natch).

Best of all, there’s a new Bose Performance Series sound system.

2020 Cadillac XT5: Power & Performance

The engine bay for the XT5 gets a new choice for 2020. The 2.0L Turbo is now standard for Luxury and Premium Luxury; the existing 3.6L V6 remains standard for the Sport, but is still an option on the Premium Luxury. Both engines are mated to a nine-speed automatic, controlled via the next generation of Cadillac’s Electronic Precision Shift technology.

The turbo found on the 2.0L is a trick, twin-scroll setup with a unique three-step sliding camshaft. Cadillac says the design optimizes performance across the rev band. Don’t say VTEC, although that’s essentially what it is. Bottom line here is an okay 237 horsepower and 258 lb-ft. of torque. The six-banger, on the other hand, puts out 310 horsepower and 271 lb-ft. of torque thanks to direct injection and camshaft phasing. There’s also Active Fuel Management (cylinder deactivation) and automatic stop/start to help fuel economy.

If you opt for the 2.0L Turbo, you’ll also get a new, electronically-controlled braking system replacing the conventional vacuum-assisted system. Would you look at that. Caddy finally got out of the 1950s!

Pricing & Availability

The 2020 Cadillac XT5 will be available later this summer. We expect a starting price right around $44,000. The new XT5 is produced in Spring Hill, Tennessee.

Tony Borroz has spent his entire life racing antique and sports cars. He is the author of Bricks & Bones: The Endearing Legacy and Nitty-Gritty Phenomenon of The Indy 500, available in paperback or Kindle format. Follow his work on Twitter: @TonyBorroz.

2020 Cadillac XT5 Gallery

Photos & Source: Cadillac.