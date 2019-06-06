Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato Concept: When Supercars Head Off-Road

The Huracán Sterrato Concept takes super car performance and gives it a certain off-road prowess.

Lamborghini is using the Huracán EVO’s 5.2-liter, naturally-aspirated engine for the Sterrato Concept.

No official word from Lamborghini on when (or even if) it will go to market. (Don’t hold your breath).

What is Lamborghini thinking? I know, they kind of do some goofy stuff now and again – I mean, they installed the engine in the Countach backwards – but this; this thing called the Huracán Sterrato Concept, I’m not so sure about it. I guess, conceptually, I’m fine with the idea; shoot, there’s more sport to be found in the Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato Concept than in any Sport Utility Vehicle. But . . . really?

The Huracán Sterrato Concept is sort of an off-road/rally version of a Lambo Huracán. Which, okay, in and of itself, does sound kind of fun.

And yes, this is only a concept, so I’d be very surprised if Lamborghini put this into series production, but you never can be too sure.

The Road Already Traveled

The Sant’Agata Bolognese company has done stuff like this in the past, or almost did, at any rate. Back in the 1970s, Lamborghini’s test driver, Bob Wallace himself, modified two of the company’s cars to see how they would work as “desert-going high performance sports cars.” Ergo, the Lamborghini Jarama from 1973 and Urraco from 1974. And given that neither you nor I have ever heard about them until now show you what became of that idea. Yes, indeed, Lamborghini did make an SUV truck, the LM002; and, also yes, they just started making the Urus, but I’d be shocked if the Huracán Sterrato ever ended up in your local Lambo dealership.

As a matter of fact, they say right up front that the Sterrato “draws on Lamborghini’s off-road expertise exemplified in the Urus Super SUV.” Which is kind of cute, calling it a “super” SUV. Not to say that it’s bad, per se, just that the Urus is a mishmash of VAG parts bin stuff with a Lambo badge slapped on (think of it as a Cayenne in an Armani suit).

Based on the admittedly impressive prowess of the V10 Huracán, the Sterrato (which means “dirt” in Italian) uses the Huracán EVO’s 5.2-liter naturally-aspirated 10-pot plant to put out 640 horsepower. An impressive amount on dry pavement to be sure, but one can only speculate what it’s like trying to control all those ponies on gravel or, er, dirt like the name implies. Ah, but not to worry. The ingegnere at Lamborghini are way ahead of us.

Off-Road Calibrations

The Sterrato uses a tweaked version of the Huracán EVO’s LDVI (Lamborghini Dinamica Veicolo Integrata (say that three times real fast)) stability and traction control scheme, with some added predictive logic to control the Sterrato’s systems: four-wheel drive, four-wheel steering, the modified suspension, and the torque vectoring system. Lamborghini says the Sterrato will anticipate “the next moves of the driver” to ensure ideal driving dynamics. My hope is the predictive logic predicts correctly and you don’t stuff this thing into the wall of an arroyo.

The Sterrato’s LDVI system is calibrated for off-road driving of all types, including sand, gravel, and the like. It’s tuned to maximize traction and acceleration and, at the same time, provide “enhanced rear-wheel drive behavior.” No, I have no idea either, but I bet anyone driving this beast will discover the full and complete definition of that phrase in no short order. Lamborghini says it produces more torque overall with additional stabilization during maneuvers that cause oversteer.

I take that to mean ‘you should be able to hang the tail way out and still be okay.’ I am not taking their word for it. Not when I will be arguing with 640 horsepower. I’d like to try, but I’m not taking it as an article of faith.

Essential Foundations

The Sterrato’s exterior aims to match the off-road focused drivetrain. Ground clearance is up by 47 millimeters, with the car’s front approach angle up by 1 percent, and the departure angle off the back increased by 6.5 percent. Track width is up both front and rear by 30 millimeters. To serious off-roaders, none of those figures are particularly noteworthy.

The 20-inch wheels are stuffed into wide-body wheel arches that also employ air intakes. The tires have open shoulder blocks for “self-cleaning” and are, according to Lamborghini, damage resistant.

There are numerous body reinforcements and protection measures throughout, including a rear skid plate that doubles as a diffuser. Further aluminum reinforcements reside within the front frame, while the aluminum-reinforced side skirts provide further robustness. Around the engine and air intakes are special stone-deflecting guards, while the inside receives a titanium roll cage.

Future Considerations

Finally, there’s a bunch of off-road LED lights to make you feel like you’re driving the mothership from Close Encounters. But, like I said, the Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato Concept is a concept with a capital C. There’s no way they’re going to make this thing and sell it. If they do, call me. Because I know some logging roads that would be an absolute blast to take this thing down.

