TU-Automotive Europe Dives Deep Into Connected Cars, Future Mobility

The 16th annual TU-Automotive Europe Conference & Exhibition beings on October 30th.

The event examines the challenges and opportunities facing connected vehicles and future mobility.

Speakers include representatives from Renault Group, Skoda, Renault Nissan Alliance, NIO among others.

What does the future hold as cars become more connected and tech-focused? How does that impact things like cybersecurity and consumer trust? TU-Automotive Europe will examine these questions and others at length when the conference opens on October 30th at the Infinity Hotel & Conference Resort in Munich.

“The automotive industry is on the cusp of a profound transformation,” explained Lisa Brailsford, Conference Director, TU-Automotive Europe. “It’s not just about user experience, it’s also about the customer journey, the changing face of mobility, and the penetration of AI in every aspect of daily life.”

Preparing For Tomorrow

Organizers say TU-Automotive Europe provides an engaging program to address the pressing questions as cars become more technologically advanced. Over 750 automotive professionals are expected for the two day event, which covers everything from connected and autonomous vehicles, to electrification and future mobility solutions.

“It is re-engineering our business ideals away from traditional and towards pioneering, from hardware to software,” Brailsford continued. “It is make or break time for the industry – tomorrow is already here.”

Organizers say they want to inspire attendees with case studies on new business models, and provide real technical solutions to the biggest hurdles facing the automotive industry. Hence why organizers spent months researching and planning the conference’s program of events.

“TU-Automotive Europe is one of Europe’s premier automotive conferences because it brings together the whole ecosystem to have a meaningful dialogue about the issues that really matter in automotive right now,” Brailsford said.

Robust Program & Agenda

The TU Automotive Europe agenda and program includes:

Auto, Hyper Connected: From V2X to UX, future vehicles will rely more on connectivity. This takes a honest look at the current infrastructure and other value-added services, including connected commerce.

Collaborate & Integrate: Attendees will examine how to develop lasting partnerships and ways to capitalize on new business models. Because such ideas are important to the health of the automotive business, this aspect of TU-Automotive Europe is one of the most important.

Understanding the Human: This will examine how to develop digital services that enhance the user experience for consumers. Organizers have also planned an “autonomous vehicle education strategy” for this part of the program.

Cities Get Smart: Attendees will see how new and innovative ideas can reduce emissions while still providing services that satisfy urban mobility needs.

Tech Redefining the Vehicle: This area of TU-Automotive Europe looks at autonomous driving and new use-cases for AI, cybersecurity, and blockchain.

The Auto Business Earthquake: New business models and ecosystems are the theme here. This part of the program will examine how to hire the right people, for instance. Yet, it goes farther, as attendees will discover ways to develop the right business culture for the digital era.

Join the most innovative minds in connected cars, mobility, and autonomous vehicles. TU-Automotive Europe is two days of in-depth insights, disruptive tech, and valuable networking. Automoblog readers receive a special 100 euro discount with the code AUTB100. Book tickets for TU-Automotive Europe now.

Expert Speakers & Networking Opportunities

Representatives from Renault Group, Renault Nissan Mitsubishi Alliance, Skoda, JLR, Bosch, Transpolis, and others will be on hand. Expert speakers include Dieter May, BMW Senior Vice President, Digital Products and Services, Ana Cristina Hernández, SEAT Cyber Security Analyst, and Salvatore Romeo, IBM Business Development Executive – Global Automotive, Aerospace & Defense Industries.

Networking events, including a drinks reception at the end of the first day, are also on the agenda.

“The quality of the conference program, speakers, and attendees mean can network and connect with the people that matter,” Brailsford said. “It offers so much more than just an exhibition and a conference – real relationships start and are built here.”

Network with over 750 automotive professionals, including OEMs, Tier 1 suppliers, software companies, government entities, and startups.

Visit 30 different booths and discover technologies to enhance your connected and autonomous vehicle products and services.

Explore the 40 plus sessions on topics like connected services, ADAS and autonomous vehicles, e-mobility, urban mobility, and others.

Tickets are available here. Use the promo code AUTB100 for a special discount.

Location & Tickets

TU-Automotive Europe will take place at the Infinity Hotel & Conference Resort in Munich, October 30th and 31st. The full program can be found here; the complete lineup of expert speakers here.

Project Kairos is new for TU-Automotive Europe this year. As part of Project Kairos, startup companies can make their pitches and receive advice and insights from investors.