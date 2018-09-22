Ram Releases Two New Trucks & We Gotta Have Them Now

The new Ram 1500 Rebel 12 and 2500 Power Wagon Mojave Sand Edition are on their way.

The new editions are tweaked just enough to make them standout from the rest of the pack.

Why have one when two is better? That’s Ram’s mindset lately. The Auburn Hills truck marque shot out of the gate this week, giving fans some new flavors to try.

The theme is relatively simple: bigger and badder. Essential character traits of any good truck, admittedly, but does Ram cut the mustard and haul the bacon with these new machines?

Our gut says they sure do.

2019 Ram 1500 Rebel 12

“I don’t know what it is but I want it,” is an ideal way to describe the Ram 1500 Rebel 12. What does “12” mean? Forget it, no time, who cares, give me the keys, see ya in the funny papers. Generally speaking, Ram describes the Rebel 12 as a tech-focused truck with premium appointments and off-road capability.

“Expanding the availability of the segment-leading Uconnect 4C 12-inch touchscreen is a direct response to market demand,” explained Jim Morrison, Head of Ram Brand, FCA – North America. “Customers have been asking for additional high-end features on Rebel and now we’re delivering with benchmark technology and materials wrapped in off-road capability.”

Fair enough. By the way, the 2019 Ram 1500 is arguably the brand’s most thoroughly engineered truck.

Big Tires, Big Subs

The new Uconnect system, with enhanced processing power and sharper graphics, includes various multi-touch features and smartphone functions. The heated leather seats give way to the 900-watt Harman Kardon stereo with 19 speakers and a 10-inch subwoofer. Is that too much? 900 watts? Yeah probably but I’m not a doctor.

Off-road tools include a factory lift, locking rear differential, 33-inch tires, Bilstein shocks, skid plates, and tow hooks.

The “12” is available on all Ram Rebel configurations. The Rebel in 12 attire starts around $48,700 and will arrive in the fourth quarter. Sterling Heights Assembly Plant (SHAP) in Sterling Heights, Michigan has production honors.

Ram 2500 Power Wagon Mojave Sand Edition

The early Power Wagons were known as Weapons Carriers, or the WC Series of trucks. These heavy-duty Dodge trucks supported the Allied forces across multiple theaters during World War II. They were manufactured through 1980, then reintroduced in 2005 as an independent model in the Ram Truck lineup.

“The Ram Power Wagon is the most off-road capable production pickup in the market today and offering the new Mojave Sand limited edition will appeal to enthusiasts looking for a truck that stands above the crowd,” Morrison said. “Power Wagon is extraordinarily competent off-road and provides both the towing and payload required in a heavy-duty truck.”

Heavy Equipment

The Power Wagon takes inspiration from the Ram 2500 Heavy Duty 4×4 Crew Cab. Goodies include more than two inches of lift, 14.3 inches of ground clearance, front and rear locking differentials, and an electric disconnecting front sway bar. 33-inch Goodyear Wrangler DuraTrac tires and a 12,000-lb. winch? Yep. Mopar maniacs will appreciate the Power Wagon’s 6.4 Hemi with 410 horsepower.

Along with the exterior color, Power Wagon Mojave Sand trucks receive the Heavy Duty Luxury Group. The package includes LED bed lighting, an overhead console, power heated/fold-away mirrors, and a universal garage door opener.

Like the Rebel 12, expect the Power Wagon Mojave Sand Edition in the fourth quarter. Production, however, is limited to 1,500 trucks. Pricing starts around $56,500.

Bottom Line

Trucks are expensive but trucks are deliciously fun.

There is an episode of The Simpsons where Lisa becomes a vegetarian. Homer’s decision to slight neighbor-rino Ned Flanders by hosting a huge barbecue prompts Lisa’s flashback to the petting zoo. Although she feels guilty for eating lamb, Bart and Homer are quick to reminder her, via conga line, that “you don’t make friends with salad.”

You don’t make friends with small cars and SUVs. Kinda the same logic right? Plus that Rebel 12 is gorgeous.

Photos & Source: FCA US LLC.