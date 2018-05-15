2019 Honda Insight Production Launches In Indiana, New Investments Announced

Honda has announced a $61.5 million dollar capital investment in Indiana and Ohio for electric vehicle manufacturing. The news comes as 2019 Insight production is officially underway at Honda Manufacturing of Indiana, LLC. The investment will support the Honda Electrification Initiative, in which the automaker will introduce electrified powertrains across its core models in the years ahead.

Honda says their goal is to have electrified vehicles represent two-thirds of their global sales by 2030.

“The new Honda Insight exemplifies our growing investment in the production of electrified vehicles in America and our associates in Indiana are proud to play a key role in this initiative,” explained Isao Matsuzaki, President of Honda Manufacturing of Indiana, LLC.

New Methods

All Insight models for the North American market will be assembled at Honda Manufacturing of Indiana, LLC. The facility has already invested $32.5 million, and will undergo a 19,00-plus square-foot expansion to accommodate new in-house manufacturing methods, including the sub-assembly of the Insight’s front frame and associated components, like the radiator and cooling fan. Other new processes for Insight production include the installation of electrified vehicle systems such as high-voltage wiring, the battery unit, and power control system.

Honda Manufacturing of Indiana is one of five Honda automobile assembly plants in the United States with 2,400 associates and the ability to produce 250,000 vehicles annually. The facility already produces the Civic and CR-V, and employees are looking forward to building a third model.

“As the lead plant for Insight production globally, we are committed to delivering the quality and reliability that our customers expect,” Matsuzaki said.

Collective Efforts

Three Ohio plants also contribute to the Insight’s powertrain. Honda Transmission Manufacturing of America in Russells Point, Ohio, has invested $29 million for production of the Insight’s twin electric motor unit. The Insight’s hybrid battery pack is assembled in Marysville, Ohio where Honda also produces the 2019 Accord Hybrid. Finally, the Insight’s 1.5-liter Atkinson-cycle gasoline engine is produced at the company’s Anna, Ohio engine plant.

Expect the 2019 Honda Insight at dealerships later this year.

The Automoblog Staff contributed to this report and can be reached anytime.

Photos & Source: Honda North America.