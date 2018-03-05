Toyota Establishes New Enterprise To Advance Autonomous Driving

Toyota is looking to advance their autonomous driving initiatives with the formation of a new organization. Toyota Research Institute-Advanced Development, or TRI-AD, will be based in Tokoyo, Japan and will feature the collective efforts of Toyota Motor Corporation, Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd., and Denso Corporation. The companies have concluded a memorandum of understanding regarding the joint development of fully-integrated, production-quality software systems for automated driving.

Talent Search

Toyota Motor Corporation, Aisin, and Denso plan to invest more than 300 billion yen in TRI-AD as the three companies look to conclude discussions on what a concrete joint development contract would look like. According to Toyota, the new company is looking hire about 1,000 associates, and the process of selecting a location in Tokyo is already underway.

Dr. James Kuffner, TRI-AD’s Chief Executive Officer, believes finding the right people for the new company is vital. One of TRI-AD’s main objectives is to attract and employ skillful engineers, while cultivating and coordinating the existing talent within the Toyota Group.

“Building production-quality software is a critical success factor for Toyota’s automated driving program,” he explained. “This company’s mission is to accelerate software development in a more effective and disruptive way, by augmenting the Toyota Group’s capability through the hiring of world-class software engineers. We will recruit globally, and I am thrilled to lead this effort.”

Enhancing & Streamlining

Other objectives include the creation of a research-to-commercialization software pipeline while enhancing product development efforts with the Toyota Research Institute, Inc. (TRI). Toyota established TRI in North America in 2016 to conduct research in the areas of artificial intelligence, automated driving, and robotics. Another initiative is to strengthen the collaboration within the Toyota Group, particularly in the fields of research and development.

“TRI, TRI-AD, and Toyota Motor Corporation will have a streamlined relationship, resulting in a fast-track, truly-integrated development model,” reads a statement from Toyota.

Source: Toyota Motor Corporation.