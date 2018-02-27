Lexus Releases UX Photo Ahead of Geneva Motor Show

Ahead of its debut at the Geneva International Motor Show, Lexus has released the above photo of the UX compact crossover. The UX, which is an entirely new platform, will be the fifth member of the brand’s portfolio of luxury utility vehicles. Lexus says the UX is bold and stylish with “expressive” bodywork and “muscular” haunches. Lexus is also promising exceptional torsional rigidity and a low center of gravity to enhance the overall driving dynamics.

Lexus will also showcase the LF-1 Limitless Concept in Geneva, first revealed at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan in January. The flagship concept, as Lexus describes it, will make its official European debut.

RX L Premiere

Lexus will also host the European premiere of the RX L, a new version of the RX crossover with three rows of seats to accommodate seven passengers. Lexus says the seating arrangements are flexible and the load-carrying ability is “excellent.” The RX L’s interior has increased due to the extension of the overall vehicle by 4.3 inches, although Lexus says they wanted to maintain a coupe-like profile.

In Person

Other Lexus highlights at the 2018 Geneva International Motor Show include the Special Edition RC F coupe. The car, created to celebrate 10 years of F-branded vehicles, will be on display. The Lexus Press Conference with the new Head of Lexus Europe, Pascal Ruch, will take place on March 6th at 10am at the Lexus stand in hall 4. The event will be streamed live as well. The Geneva International Motor Show begins on March 6th and runs until the 18th.

Photo & Source: Lexus.