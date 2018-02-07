2018 Chevy Traverse RS: Not Your Father’s Traverse

SUVs are a viable option for many consumers today. In general, SUVs offer enough interior room for the family and solid all-weather capability. Depending on the model, fuel efficiency, engine performance, and exterior styling might be added bonuses. Chevrolet is definitely aiming for all of the above with the 2018 Traverse RS, the latest SUV to emerge from the GM stable.

“The 2018 Traverse offers a full product lineup positioned to effectively compete across the segment,” said Steve Majoros, Chevrolet Marketing Director for Cars and Crossovers.

Standpoints & Styling

What Majoros is saying from a business standpoint makes sense. SUVs are strong sellers and having variety never hurts when it comes to attracting new or retaining existing customers. Majoros says the Traverse lineup is modeled in such a way that buyers are able to find something that suits their needs. And in recent times, that demand has really shifted toward the upper end of the spectrum, where the Traverse RS will live.

“By offering customers more choice with higher-end entries like the RS, which has a more street-inspired look, and top-of-the-line High Country, Chevrolet now offers a comfortable and connected Traverse for every lifestyle,” he explained.

The easiest way to spot the Traverse RS is simply by how it looks. Unique styling elements include a black grille, black window trim, black roof rails, black bowtie emblems, and 20-inch aluminum wheels with a Dark Android finish.

Features & Performance

The 2018 Chevy Traverse RS is ideal for those who need to haul the family around but want a little more excitement while doing so. Yes, there is the practical stuff: it has everything one would expect in an SUV or a crossover, including a host of enhanced safety and connectivity features, heated seats, remote start, and lots of cargo room. To the latter, Chevy says it’s best-in-class at 98.2 cubic feet.

Regarding the excitement factor, Chevy has packed a turbocharged engine under the hood that delivers 257 horsepower and 295 lb-ft. of torque. Chevy says 90 percent of that peak torque is available at only 2,100 rpm, meaning when you hit the gas it goes. A nine-speed automatic transmission is matched with the engine for an EPA-estimated fuel economy of 20/26 mpg city/highway.

OnStar 4G LTE and an available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot lead the list of connectivity features while Lane Change Alert, Side Blind Zone Alert, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, and Rear Park Assist are among the most useful safety features. Other niceties include tri-zone automatic climate control, power liftgate, and a Bose 10-speaker audio system.

Pricing & Availability

The 2018 Chevy Traverse RS is available now and starts at $43,095.

Carl Anthony is Managing Editor of Automoblog and resides in Detroit, Michigan. He studies mechanical engineering at Wayne State University, serves on the Board of Directors for the Ally Jolie Baldwin Foundation, and is a loyal Detroit Lions fan.

Photos & Source: Chevrolet.