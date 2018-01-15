2018 Lexus LS: More Performance, Less Cost

The 2018 Lexus LS sedan is offering more for the money this week in Detroit, Michigan as the North American International Auto Show is underway. The new LS 500 will have an MSRP $3,820 less than its current, long wheelbase predecessor but offer more power, comfort, and safety, according to the automaker. Lexus is also promising new levels of efficiency, saying the LS 500 can cruise over 600 miles on a single tank.

“The LS not only offers unsurpassed performance, style and luxury, its competitive pricing makes it a great value as well,” said Jeff Bracken, Lexus Group Vice President and Division General Manager.

Power & Performance

Lexus says they set out to “reimagine” what a flagship luxury sedan should be, as if they were “launching the brand all over again.” The new LS is longer, lower, and wider than the sedan it replaces, and is a stronger representation of Lexus’ latest design language. Supporting the design is an new, premium rear-wheel drive platform (GA–L) first realized for the 2018 LC 500.

The 2018 Lexus LS arrives with a new 3.5-liter, twin turbocharged V6, delivering 416 horsepower and 442 lb-ft. of torque. By comparison, the outgoing LS with its 4.6-liter naturally aspirated V8 creates 386 horsepower and 367 lb-ft. of torque. The new Multistage Hybrid System, which debuted in the LC 500h Coupe, is worth noting as well. The setup combines a naturally aspirated, Atkinson-cycle 3.5-liter V6 gasoline engine with two electric motor/generators to deliver 354 horsepower. The electric motors are powered by a compact, lightweight lithium-ion battery.

An optional F SPORT performance package includes Dynamic Rear Steering, Variable Gear-Ratio Steering, and active stabilizers.

Interior Treatments

Designers focused on craftsmanship, comfort, and “cutting-edge design,” modeling the interior after different hallmarks of Japanese culture. For example, the interior ambient lighting mimics Japanese lanterns while the Shimamoku-inspired wood patterns feature unique contrasts between light and dark, giving the wood a more vibrant appearance.

An optional Executive Package provides heating and massage functions for the rear seats and an additional 3.4-inches of legroom. Standard is Lexus Safety System+, a full array of driver assistance and advanced safety features.

In Person

The 2018 Lexus LS sedan will be on display at the North American International Auto Show at the Cobo Center, downtown Detroit. The show officially opens to the public on Saturday, January 20th.

Carl Anthony is Managing Editor of Automoblog and resides in Detroit, Michigan. He studies mechanical engineering at Wayne State University, serves on the Board of Directors for the Ally Jolie Baldwin Foundation, and is a loyal Detroit Lions fan.

Photo & Source: Toyota Motor Sales, U.S.A., Inc.