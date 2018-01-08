Chevy To Reveal Silverado Class 4 & 5 Trucks In March

Chevrolet will reveal the new Silverado Class 4 and 5 chassis cab trucks at The Work Truck Show 2018, set for March in Indianapolis, Indiana. The event, produced by The Association for the Work Truck Industry, is the largest of its kind in North America, and a fitting venue for Chevrolet to make their announcement. This year, more than 11,000 truck fleet operators, dealers, and equipment distributors are expected at the Indiana Convention Center for the show.

Configurations

The forthcoming Silverado medium-duty trucks will be available in regular or crew cab, and in either a two-wheel or four-wheel drive layout. There are different GVWR capacities and wheelbases to accommodate the wide range of use scenarios the trucks are likely to see. Perhaps not surprising is the appearance of the Duramax engine and Allison transmission, a combination Chevrolet has used for going on 20 years. Although power figures have not been released for the medium-duty Silverado, the current L5P Duramax puts out 445 horsepower and 910 lb-ft. of torque.

The medium-duty Silverado will come with OnStar and built-in 4G LTE Wi-Fi. Fleet managers can take advantage of additional tools, including a number of telematic solutions. Ed Peper, U.S. Vice President, General Motors Fleet, explained how the Silverado 4500 and 5500 will be the top models in GM’s commercial truck portfolio.

“We’ve designed them to be among the best in the industry in maneuverability, serviceability, visibility, quietness and comfort, diesel fuel economy, and more,” he said.

In Person

The Work Truck Show runs March 6th through the 9th and full product specs will be given during that time. The medium-duty Silverado will enter production near the end of the year.

