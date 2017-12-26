2018 Nissan Titan & Titan XD: Pricing & Performance Overview

Nissan has announced pricing and packaging details for the 2018 Titan and Titan XD. The biggest news for the trucks is the availability of the Midnight Edition Package, found on seven other Nissan vehicles. The automaker continues to promote what they call “America’s Best Truck Warranty,” which provides Titan owners with bumper-to-bumper coverage for 5 years or 100,000 miles, whichever comes first.

Here is a look at what the 2018 Nissan Titan and Titan XD will offer.

Custom Appointments

The Midnight Edition designation dresses the Titan straight from the factory with a body color grille, body color front and rear bumpers, dark headlamps, dark charcoal interior trim, and a special “Midnight Edition” exterior badge. Blacked-out treatments include the fog lamp finishers, mirrors, door handles, step rails, and the truck’s 20-inch wheels. The Midnight Edition package is available on Titan and Titan XD Crew Cab SV and SL grades, in either a 4×2 or 4×4 configuration.

Configurations & Features

The 2018 Nissan Titan is available in nine Crew Cab, five King Cab, and four Single Cab drive and grade configurations. Available features to help with hauling and towing include an Integrated Trailer Brake Controller, Trailer Sway Control, Tow/Haul Mode with Downhill Speed Control, and a Trailer Light Check system. The new Nissan Titan also has a number of available convenience and safety features, including navigation, voice recognition, Blind Spot Warning, and Rear Cross Traffic Alert among others.

Power & Performance

Every Titan is powered by the 5.6-liter Endurance V8 which produces 390 horsepower and 394 lb-ft. of torque. Nissan says the engine utilizes advanced Variable Valve Event & Lift, which combines hydraulic-controlled variable valve timing and electronically controlled variable valve lift on the intake side for crisp response. The engine’s Direct Injection Gas technology, according to Nissan, provides better wide-open throttle performance and improved fuel economy.

The 5.6-liter Endurance V8 is mated to a 7-speed automatic transmission. When properly equipped, the 2018 Nissan Titan can tow up to 9,740 lbs., with a maximum payload capacity of 1,950 lbs.

Titan XD

Nissan truck buyers needing a little more bite can opt for the Titan XD, the bigger brother of the Titan pack. The XD offers some larger truck capability with pricing closer to that of a half-ton. When properly equipped, the XD can pull 12,310 lbs. with a max payload capacity of 2,080 lbs. Now in its third year, the XD offers Crew, King, and Single Cab body styles, two bed lengths, 4×4 or 4×2 configurations, and five grade levels. In addition to the 5.6-liter Endurance V8, a Cummins 5.0-liter V8 Turbo Diesel is available.

The Cummins engine features the M2 two-stage turbo system, which reduces lag by carefully balancing between high-pressure and low-pressure turbos. The patented Rotary Turbine Control provides solid performance across the powerband and manages exhaust gas temperatures, according to Nissan. Weight was cut by utilizing compacted graphite iron for the cylinder block; other lightweight components consist of high-strength aluminum-alloy heads and composite valve covers.

Like its Titan sibling, the XD offers the same aforementioned features to assist with hauling and towing. The Titan XD’s RearView Monitor with Trailer Guides help with backing up to a trailer; an available Intelligent Around View Monitor will help with visibility around the truck.

Pricing & Availability

The 2018 Nissan Titan and Titan XD are arriving now at dealerships nationwide. Below are pricing charts for each of the available models.

Carl Anthony is Managing Editor of Automoblog and resides in Detroit, Michigan.

Titan S Single Cab 4×2 $29,780 USD Titan SV King Cab 4×4 $39,160 USD Titan PRO-4X Crew Cab 4×4 $45,670 USD Titan SL Crew Cab 4×2 $47,030 USD Titan Platinum Crew Cab 4×4 $56,050 USD

Titan XD Gas SV Single Cab 4×4 $38,720 USD Titan XD Gas S King Cab 4×4 $36,790 USD Titan XD Gas PRO-4X King Cab 4×4 $45,640 USD Titan XD Gas SL Crew Cab 4×2 $49,160 USD Titan XD Gas Platinum Crew Cab 4×2 $54,530 USD

Titan XD Diesel SV Single Cab 4×2 $41,740 USD Titan XD Diesel S King Cab 4×4 $43,840 USD Titan XD Diesel PRO-4X Crew Cab 4×4 $53,130 USD Titan XD Diesel SL Crew Cab 4×4 $57,440 USD Titan XD Diesel Platinum Crew Cab 4×4 $63,360 USD

Photos & Source: Nissan North America.