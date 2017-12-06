Honda Promises Family-Friendly, High-Tech Features For 2018 Pilot

The 2018 Honda Pilot went on sale this week, billed as the automaker’s “family-friendly, high-tech” vehicle. Honda’s three-row SUV arrives on the heels of some solid recognition, including the 2017 Automotive Best Buy Award from Consumer Guide and a designation from U.S. News & World Report as one of the best cars for families in 2017. Honda says Pilot production in Lincoln, Alabama has increased to make availability easier for the automaker’s some 1,000 dealerships nationwide.

Power & Performance

The 2018 Honda Pilot features a 3.5-liter, direct-injected i-VTEC V6 engine, complete with Variable Cylinder Management for increased performance and efficiency. The engine, which creates 280 horsepower and 262 lb-ft. of toque, is paired to either a 6-speed or 9-speed automatic transmission. All-wheel drive is available.

Honda’s unibody SUV rides on a MacPherson strut front and multi-link rear suspension. Steering is electronic and the brakes are a power-assisted and ventilated setup.

Interior Treatments

Honda says the high point here is the cargo and rear seating area, arranged in such a way that neither one intrudes on the other. The entry way to the third row is larger and the available “one-touch slide” feature will fold the second row automatically. Total passenger volume ranges between 151 and 153 cubic feet, depending on the trim level.

The 2018 Pilot also features the latest infotainment and connectivity systems and is compatible with both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Push button start, rear window defroster, cargo area hooks and tie-downs, and a 60/40 split, flat-folding third-row bench seat are standard across the lineup.

Safety & Security

The 2018 Pilot can be equipped with the Honda Sensing suite of safety technologies, available as a standalone option on EX and EX-L, but standard on Touring and Elite trims. Honda Sensing includes the Collision Mitigation Braking System with Forward Collision Warning, Lane Keeping Assist System, Adaptive Cruise Control, and Road Departure Mitigation with Lane Departure Warning. Additional driver assistance features include the standard, multi-angle rearview camera and an available blind spot information monitor with cross traffic detection.

Pricing & Availability

The 2018 Honda Pilot is available now. We have included the handy chart from Honda below which outlines the various trim levels and corresponding information. The Honda Pilot was designed and developed by Honda R&D Americas, Inc., in California and Ohio.

Trim/Drivetrain Transmission MSRP EPA MPG Rating

(City/Highway/Combined) LX / 2WD 6AT $30,900 19/27/22 LX / AWD 6AT $32,800 18/26/21 EX / 2WD 6AT $33,330 19/27/22 EX / AWD 6AT $35,230 18/26/21 EX w/Honda Sensing / 2WD 6AT $34,330 19/27/22 EX w/Honda Sensing / AWD 6AT $36,230 18/26/21 EX-L / 2WD 6AT $36,760 19/27/22 EX-L / AWD 6AT $38,660 18/26/21 EX-L w/Honda Sensing / 2WD 6AT $37,760 19/27/22 EX-L w/Honda Sensing / AWD 6AT $39,660 18/26/21 EX-L w/Navi / 2WD 6AT $37,760 19/27/22 EX-L w/Navi / AWD 6AT $39,660 18/26/21 EX-L w/RES / 2WD 6AT $38,360 19/27/22 EX-L w/RES / AWD 6AT $40,260 18/26/21 Touring / 2WD 9AT $41,970 20/27/23 Touring / AWD 9AT $43,870 19/26/22 Elite / AWD 9AT $47,470 19/26/22

Photos & Source: Honda North America.