Ford, Roush Develop 700 Horsepower 5.0-Liter Supercharger Kit

You know why they put buckles on the back of straight jackets? They do that so even if the crazy person gets out of the sleeves, they can’t undo the buckles and get loose. You know what happens when the nuts get loose? Oh all sorts of bad things. They can start fires and run for Congress or, in the case we have here, cook up a bolt-on supercharger kit that will screw the output of Ford’s 5.0-liter V8 up to seven-hundred horsepower, and then sell it to anyone with cash. This isn’t a great idea. No. This is an insanely great idea!

Crazy Train

To the gearhead, the ones involved really need no introduction. One is Ford Performance. You know, the guys that always answer any question with the phrases “More power! More brakes! More grip!” The other is Roush Performance: the guys that run NASCAR race teams and hand-build engines for Ford GTs. And let us not forget Roush Performance is headed by Jack Roush, a gearhead so bent in his love of speed he crashed his own airplanes, not once but three separate times (by my count), and one of those times included spiking a WWII vintage P-51 Mustang into a lake.

Or to put it another way, they’re the perfect professionals to design and build something like this.

Dual Applications

This, in this case, happens to be a new, state-of-the-art supercharger that peaks at 700 horsepower for the V8-powered 2018 Mustang GT. Ford Performance and Roush Performance rolled the beast out at this year’s SEMA Show in Las Vegas. The blower kit is specifically designed to work with Ford’s evergreen 5.0-liter V8 and the mill’s new port and direct injection fuel systems. Yes, it’s good for 700 ponies but it also offers 610 lb-ft. of torque at 12 psi of boost, running on 93 octane fuel for either the manual or automatic transmission. You can get 93 octane at the pump, right? At least around here I see 93 high test, so, cool, you can run it on pump gas!

Ford and Roush also designed the supercharger to work on the same engine when placed within the bay of a pickup truck. When situated within a 2018 F-150, the plant provides 640 horsepower and 600 lb-ft. of foundation distorting torque.

Strong Relationships

And yeah, this is a literal kit that comes with all installation hardware, instructions, and an exclusive performance calibration set up. The new supercharger kit is also backed by a limited warranty and supported by the Ford Motor Company and Roush network. And no, the installation of this kit will not void any new vehicle warranty. And yes, you can start your screwball cackling right about now.

And let’s not forget these guys, both Ford and Roush, are serious. They have a successful working relationship that goes back more than two decades, and really know their stuff when it comes to squeezing performance out of Ford powertrains. So when they say it’s a complete kit and it’s backed by a warranty, they ain’t joking. They might be a little nuts, but they ain’t joking.

“Ford and Roush have teamed up on performance for years on and off the track,” said Doug White, Global Ford Performance Parts Manager. “This new supercharger is another great example of our innovation in performance, greatly improving horsepower and torque so people can enjoy two of our most iconic vehicles even more.”

No Regrets

If that’s not good enough, take it from the man his own self: “Our teams collaborated to create the most highly engineered, tested, and performing supercharger kit on the market. The combination of the 2018 5.0-liter engine and our all-new, fully integrated 2650 supercharger system yields simply incredible, no-compromise performance,” shrieked Jack Roush, Chairman, Board of Directors, Roush Performance before a couple of massive guys in white coats threw a net over him, and hauled him back to the Dearborn Center for The Chronically Speed Obsessed Who Are Not Allowed to Have Scissors.

The new supercharger kit will be available early next year through Ford dealers, Ford Performance Warehouse Distributors, and Roush Performance dealers. And, get this, you won’t even need a note from your doctor or therapist, nor a signed release document from a major law firm. America baby, America!

Tony Borroz has spent his entire life racing antique and sports cars. He means well, even if he has a bias toward lighter, agile cars rather than big engine muscle cars or family sedans.