Hagerty Providing Specialized Insurance For The 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon

The 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon is the strongest, most powerful, most utterly insane street legal car yet. Naturally, Dodge made the car, the automaker who believes more horsepower is the answer to all of life’s foibles, big and small. Hagerty, an insurance company for enthusiast cars, trucks, and motorcycles, will offer specialized policies for the forthcoming Demon. Hagerty, who also supplies insurance for tractors, automotive tools, spare parts, and automobilia, says owners will have specialized coverage so they can enjoy their new performance machine.

Impressive Stats

The Dodge Challenger SRT Demon is the first-ever production car to do a front-wheel lift, as certified by Guinness World Records. It’s the world’s fastest quarter-mile production car with an elapsed time (ET) of 9.65 seconds at 140 mph, as certified by the National Hot Rod Association (NHRA). It also registers the highest g-force (1.8 g) ever recorded at launch in a production car. The 6.2-liter Hemi V8 features a deep-skirt cast iron block, aluminum alloy heads, and the now famous hemispherical combustion chambers. Running on 100 octane fuel, expect 840 horsepower (6,300 rpm) and 770 lb-ft. of torque (4,500 rpm).

In other words, it’s totally nuts, but maybe nuts isn’t so bad?

“We are living in the golden age of automotive performance, and the Demon is the latest example that speaks directly to the hearts of enthusiasts,” said McKeel Hagerty, CEO, Hagerty. “The insurance industry had a hand in ending the first great muscle car era, and we’re here to make sure history doesn’t repeat itself.”

Bold Coverage

Hagerty’s coverage will be the same Guaranteed Value policy provided to all vehicles that qualify for the program. Unlike traditional policies for the less-inspired grocery-getters us lemmings drive, the vehicle’s value is established when the policy is issued. This eliminates any negotiation on value should the vehicle experience a total covered loss. Dodge named Hagerty as the official insurance provider of the Challenger SRT Demon in April; the car is expected in dealerships this fall.

“We didn’t build the Demon to be a halo car that never sees the light of day,” commented Tim Kuniskis, Head of Passenger Car Brands – Dodge, SRT, Chrysler and FIAT, FCA – North America.

Hagerty established a dedicated hotline for Demon owners: 844-840-8733. Those who wish to utilize the interwebs for further inquiry can visit Hagerty’s website and look for the “Quote Now” tab. Either way, a policy is waiting if you have raised your hand and said “yep, that’s the Challenger for me.”

“We want to make sure that Demon owners have access to the insurance they need to get these cars out on the street,” Kuniskis added.

Carl Anthony is Managing Editor of Automoblog and resides in Detroit, Michigan.

Photos & Source: FCA US LLC, Hagerty.