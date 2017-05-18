2018 Volvo XC60 Pricing Announced, Ordering Open

The 2018 Volvo XC60 is on its way and the automaker has announced pricing for the model range. The T5 starts at $41,500, the T6 at $44,900, and the T8 at $52,900. The T5 turbocharged engine produces 250 horsepower with all-wheel drive, the T6 (turbo and supercharged) engine hits 316 horsepower with all-wheel drive, and finally, the T8 Twin Engine Electric Plug-In Hybrid creates 400 horsepower with electric all-wheel drive.

The pricing range accurately reflects the power and performance of each individual model.

Unique Design

The 2018 Volvo XC60 is the first in the new line of 60 series vehicles to portray the automaker’s new design language. All models come standard with a panoramic moonroof, leather seats, 9-inch touchscreen display, and Apple Carplay/Android Auto compatibility. The new XC60 can be optioned with a softer Nappa Leather with ventilation and massage, a Bowers & Wilkins stereo, and four-corner air suspension. The latter gives a more balanced and comfortable ride.

Thor’s Hammer LED headlamps, a Volvo signature seen prominently on the larger XC90, will also accompany the XC60.

The XC60 is the fourth Volvo based on their patented SPA architecture. Volvo developed it in-house and introduced it with the aforementioned 2016 XC90. SPA allows Vovlo’s engineers to seamlessly integrate a wide range of vehicle systems and technology, be it performance or safety related.

Safety & Security

True to Volvo’s safety legacy, the 2018 XC60 keeps the bar high in this department. For example, the standard Lane Keeping Aid now works with Oncoming Lane Mitigation. The system provides steering input to avoid potential head-on collisions. Both ultimately pair with Vovlo’s Intellisafe City Safety technology, which includes pedestrian, cyclist, vehicle, and large animal detection with automatic emergency braking.

Volvo’s Blind Spot Information System can now use Steer Assist functionality to prevent drivers from changing lanes into other vehicles.

Ordering & Availability

Customers can configure their XC60 through the Volvo Cars website or place an order at their local Volvo retailer. Expect to see the vehicle hit the United States this fall.

Carl Anthony is Managing Editor of Automoblog and resides in Detroit, Michigan.

Photos & Source: Volvo Car USA, LLC.