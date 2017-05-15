Volvo Partners With Google To Introduce Android Tech For Future Models

Android technology is coming to future Volvo models; the Gothenburg, Sweden automaker has partnered with the Mountain View, California tech company for a new venture. According to Volvo, the partnership is meant to bring about the “next generation of award-winning in-car infotainment and connectivity.”

New Volvos will offer a broader selection of apps and services through the Android operating system. Expect to see it within two years.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Volvo to bring Android into their next generation connected cars,” said Patrick Brady, Vice President of Android Engineering at Google.

Meaningful Interactions

The partnership is meant to enhance how Volvo owners interact with their cars. The forthcoming connectivity system is expected to offer a catalog of apps, developed by either Google, Volvo, or other third party companies. Many of the apps will focus on connected and predictive services as it relates to the car.

“We are making an important strategic step with the Google partnership,” commented Henrik Green, Senior Vice President Research & Development, Volvo Car Group. “Google’s platform and services will enhance the user experience by enabling more personalization possibilities, while Android will offer increased flexibility from a development perspective.”

Changing Trends

The partnership reflects the growing desire for drivers to be connected to their vehicles, and how automotive and tech companies are working to bridge that gap. With an Android operating system, Volvo customers will see a much more responsive, flexible, and personal in-car infotainment offering. According to Volvo, partnerships such as this one with Google are a necessity for the automotive industry.

“This partnership gives us the opportunity to deliver a more seamless experience to Volvo drivers through a full-featured infotainment platform and rich ecosystem of Android applications and Google services,” Brady said.

Future Vision

Volvo is positioning themselves as one of the most forward-thinking, most innovative automakers – and certinately the most vocal. Volvo has petitioned world governments to embrace autonomous driving, promised an electric variant for every vehicle in their lineup, and climate-neutral manufacturing operations by 2025. Volvo Cars President and Chief Executive Officer, Håkan Samuelsson again highlighted the importance of sustainability at an event just last week.

Now this partnership with Google that promises a better ownership experience for Volvo customers. More details will be announced at Google’s annual tech show, Google I/O on Wednesday.

“With the advent of Android we will embrace a rich ecosystem while keeping our iconic Volvo user interface,” Green said. “We will offer hundreds of popular apps and the best integrated experience in this broad, connected environment.”

Carl Anthony is Managing Editor of Automoblog and resides in Detroit, Michigan.

Photos & Source: Volvo Car Group.