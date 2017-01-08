Genesis Showcasing 2018 G80 Sport in Detroit





The new Sport trim of the Genesis G80 will be on display at the upcoming 2017 North American International Auto show in Detroit, Michigan. The Sport variant is marked by its distinctive copper styling elements to separate it from the rest of the G80 fleet.

Special 19-inch wheels, leather sport seats, unique steering wheel, and carbon fiber interior treatments are among the other design features.

Performance & Powertrain

The 2018 Genesis G80 Sport runs with a 3.3-liter direct-injected, twin-turbocharged V6, creating 356 horsepower. The engine is paired to a sport-tuned, performance enhancing eight-speed automatic transmission. Matching the power under the hood is an upgraded and specifically designed suspension, meant to deliver a superior ride and dynamic maneuverability.

Overall, Genesis engineers focused on a refined, robust powertrain, smooth ride, and agile handling.

Rear-wheel or all-wheel drive is available, depending on a driver’s preferences.

Safety & Security

The 2018 Genesis G80 Sport is standard with a host of advanced safety features: Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, Driver Attention Alert, and a multi-view camera are just a few. The vehicle also keeps the drivers and passengers connected to the world with things like Destination Search powered by Google. Other connectivity features, like Enhanced Roadside Assistance and Stolen Vehicle Recovery, will provide extra safety and security for owners.

Pricing & Availability

Additional details, including full specifications and pricing, will be available closer to when the vehicle goes on sale.

The 2018 Genesis G80 will join the brand’s flagship machine in Detroit, the G90, a finalist for the North American Car of the Year. The new G80 will go on sale this spring, although the 2017 Genesis G90 is available now. The North American International Auto Show begins Sunday, January 8th with media and industry specific events. The show officially opens to the public on January 14th.

Carl Anthony is Managing Editor of Automoblog and resides in Detroit, Michigan.

2018 Genesis G80 Gallery

Photos & Source: Genesis Motor America.