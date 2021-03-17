2021 Acura TLX Type S: Ready to Rock After a 13-Year Hiatus

Like your favorite indie rock bank, after a long hiatus (13 years to be exact), the Acura TLX Type S is coming back. The “normal” 2021 TLX is already available, but the wait is (almost) over for those holding out for the Type S. When the 2021 Acura TLX Type S arrives in May, it will be the quickest and best-handling Type S in Acura history. Here is a closer look.

Engine & Powertrain

Under the hood of the TLX Type S is a 3.0-liter turbo V6 with Motorsport DNA. The turbo V6 delivers 355 horsepower and 354 lb.ft. of torque, making it the most potent Type S yet. Relaying that power is a sport-tuned 10-speed automatic and Acura’s Super Handling All-Wheel Drive system with torque vectoring.

2021 Acura TLX Type S. Photo: Acura.

Suspension, Braking & Steering

The standard adaptive damper system compliments the front double wishbone and rear multi-link suspension of the TLX Type S. Brembo four-piston front brakes are standard along with Pirelli all-season tires (Pirelli P Zero summer tires are optional). The 2021 Acura TLX Type S also features a belt-driven and variable-ratio electric power steering system.

Interior Treatments

The 2021 Acura TLX Type S offers a driver-focused cockpit full of cool stuff. Standard features include 16-way, heated and ventilated Ultrasuede power seats, a flat-bottom steering wheel, 4G LTE Hotspot, wireless charging pad, 3D navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, and ambient LED lighting. The 17-speaker audio system from ELS Studio is the icing on the cake.

Convenience and safety features include a remote start, power-folding mirrors, rain-sensing wipers, and the AcuraWatch package of advanced safety systems.

Pricing & Availability

The 2021 Acura TLX Type S will be available in six exterior colors paired with three interior options, including a new Tiger Eye Pearl paint and Orchid leather interior. When it arrives at dealerships in May, the TLX Type S will start in the low $50,000s. Acura says more details about the TLX Type S are forthcoming (and we are hoping for some more photos too!).

Carl Anthony is Managing Editor of Automoblog and a member of the Midwest Automotive Media Association and the Society of Automotive Historians. He serves on the board of directors for the Ally Jolie Baldwin Foundation, is a past president of Detroit Working Writers, and a loyal Detroit Lions fan.

Photos & Source: Acura.