FCA & Groupe PSA Complete Merger to Create Stellantis, World’s Fourth-Largest Automaker

The merger between Peugeot S.A. (Groupe PSA) and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCA) (NYSE: FCAU / MTA: FCA), which led to the creation of Stellantis N.V. (Stellantis), is official as of January 18th, 2021. The name derives from the Latin verb “stello,” meaning “to brighten with stars.”

Stellantis Brands

The merger of Groupe PSA and FCA will bring the following automakers together under the Stellantis namesake. As of this writing, Stellantis will be considered the world’s fourth-largest automaker.

Abarth

Alfa Romeo

Chrysler

Citroën

Dodge

DS Automobiles

Fiat

Fiat Professional

Jeep

Lancia

Maserati

Mopar

Opel

Peugeot

Ram

Vauxhall

Mobility brands Free2Move and Leasys are also under the Stellantis umbrella.

Stellantis will be the new corporate name of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. and Groupe PSA.

Company Leadership

The Board of Directors of Stellantis is composed of two executive directors, John Elkann (chairman) and Carlos Tavares (chief executive officer), and the following nine non-executive directors: Robert Peugeot (vice chairman), Henri de Castries (senior independent director, acting as the voorzitter under Dutch law), Andrea Agnelli, Fiona Clare Cicconi, Nicolas Dufourcq, Ann Frances Godbehere, Wan Ling Martello, Jacques de Saint-Exupéry, and Kevin Scott.



In addition, the Board of Directors of Stellantis appointed today an Audit Committee, a Remuneration Committee, and a Governance and Sustainability Committee with the following compositions:

Audit Committee: Ann Godbehere (Chairperson), Wan Ling Martello, and Henri De Castries.

Ann Godbehere (Chairperson), Wan Ling Martello, and Henri De Castries. Remuneration Committee: Wan Ling Martello (Chairperson), Andrea Agnelli, Henri De Castries, Fiona Cicconi, and Robert Peugeot.

Wan Ling Martello (Chairperson), Andrea Agnelli, Henri De Castries, Fiona Cicconi, and Robert Peugeot. Governance and Sustainability Committee: Henri De Castries (Chairperson), Andrea Agnelli, Fiona Cicconi, Nicolas Dufourcq, and Kevin Scott.

Stellantis’ common shares will begin trading on Euronext in Paris and on the Mercato Telematico Azionario in Milan as of Monday, January 18th, 2021, and on the New York Stock Exchange as of Tuesday, January 19th, 2021. The automaker will be represented in each case under the ticker symbol “STLA.”

