MetLife Auto Insurance Review (2021)

MetLife has been in the insurance industry for over 150 years and today is one of the best-known insurance companies in the U.S. But is MetLife auto insurance the right choice to protect your vehicle?

In this review, we’ll take a look at MetLife auto insurance coverage, discounts, reviews, the company’s reputation, and more. We’ll also see how MetLife measures up to some of the best auto insurance companies in the country.

MetLife Overview

MetLife started as a life insurance provider in 1868. The company has built a strong reputation throughout the years and currently offers home and auto insurance as well as health, dental, disability, and vision coverage. MetLife insurance is available in all 50 states and Washington, D.C.

The insurer has a strong industry reputation, holding an A+ financial strength rating from AM Best and a B- from the Better Business Bureau (BBB). These high ratings mean the company has a strong ability to pay out claims and generally works with customers to resolve issues and complaints.

MetLife Auto Insurance Coverage

MetLife offers standard auto insurance coverage, including:

Bodily injury liability: Covers other parties' medical expenses after an accident you are responsible for

Property damage liability: Covers other parties' property damage after an accident you are responsible for

Comprehensive: Covers your own vehicle if it's stolen or damaged in an incident that's not a collision

Collision: Pays for your car to be repaired or replaced after an accident, regardless of who is at fault

Medical payments (MedPay): Covers medical bills and funeral expenses for yourself and your passengers after an accident, regardless of who is at fault

Personal injury protection (PIP): Covers certain medical expenses, lost wages, and funeral expenses after an accident, regardless of who is at fault

Uninsured motorist/underinsured motorist: Helps cover medical and property damage expenses if the at-fault driver in an accident can't be identified or does not have proper insurance coverage

If you want more coverage to protect your vehicle, the following optional add-ons are also available through MetLife:

New car replacement: Guarantees coverage for a replacement vehicle if your new car is totaled in an accident

Major parts replacement: Pays for the replacement of major parts such as tires, brakes, and batteries

Glass repairs: Pays for windshield repairs and comes with a $0 deductible

Legal defense cost: Covers your legal fees if you get sued and reimburses you for up to $200 per day for lost wages if you attend a hearing or trial

Lease or loan guaranteed asset protection (GAP) coverage: Pays off your vehicle's lease or loan balance if it is deemed a total loss after an accident

MetLife also insures specialty vehicles, including recreational vehicles, motor homes, motorcycles, and boats.

MetLife Auto Insurance Cost & Discounts

The cost of car insurance is affected by many factors, including your age, gender, marital status, location, vehicle, and driving record. So, the cheapest auto insurance provider for your neighbor might not be best for you, too. By getting a free quote, you are able to discover what discounts you qualify for to help you save on your policy.

MetLife does not have a full list of available discounts on its website, but it does state that the following discounts may be available in your state if you are eligible:

MetLife Auto Insurance Discount Eligibility Safe Driver Available to drivers who have gone at least three years without a violation Driver Training Available to drivers who have taken an approved driver’s education course Mature Driver Available to drivers between the age of 50 and 65 Multi-Car Available to drivers insuring more than one car with MetLife Multiple Policy Available to drivers buying more than one type of insurance

(such as home, auto, or renters) with MetLife Restricted Mileage Available to drivers who drive fewer than 7,500 miles annually Anti-Lock Brake Available for vehicles equipped with anti-lock braking systems Air Bag Available for vehicles equipped with factory-installed air bags

and automatic seat belts Anti-Theft Available for vehicles equipped with anti-theft systems such

as alarms and wheel-locking devices Good Student Available to student drivers under 25

that maintain good grades – typically a “B” average

MetLife Reviews And Ratings

MetLife has a B- rating from the BBB and a customer rating of only 1.38 out of 5 stars. A customer rating this low is not uncommon for large insurance companies with lots of customers, as people are much more likely to report a complaint than compliment a company on a positive experience. Also, the BBB page for the insurer is for all insurance customers, and only a few reviews mention MetLife auto coverage.

The majority of negative MetLife auto insurance reviews have to do with poor customer service experiences and specific issues with customers’ policies. Here are a couple of examples of positive and negative customer reviews:

“I have been dealing with MetLife for about three years and have no complaints… I have found them quick to respond and thorough in their dealings.” – Carol W. via BBB

“Forty years of having homeowners and automobile insurance and literally MetLife has the poorest customer service. MetLife is a corrupt company.” – Rod W. via BBB

MetLife has a mobile app designed for customers to access account information, report accidents, pay bills, and more. On Google Play, the app has 1.5 out of 5.0 stars, and nearly every negative customer review is regarding technical difficulties when attempting to use the app.

Our Verdict on MetLife: 87%

Our team rates MetLife auto insurance at 87 percent. The company offers discounts and is available in every state, but its customer reviews suggest poor customer service and a difficult claims process. We recommend that you get a quote from MetLife and compare it to quotes from other top providers so you can get the best coverage for the best price.

Our Recommendations for Car Insurance

State Farm: Best for Students

Our team gives State Farm a 95-percent rating overall. The company holds an A+ from the BBB and an A++ from AM Best, which shows that it works well with customers and has strong financial backing.

State Farm also has a number of discount opportunities for customers. Its Drive Safe & Save™ program gives drivers up to 30 percent off for being safe on the road, and the Steer Clear® program is designed to help students save. The insurer also offers a variety of discounts for things like being a new driver and insuring multiple vehicles. To see if the company is right for you, read our full review of State Farm auto insurance.

GEICO: Best Overall

We give GEICO a rating of 96 percent. Like State Farm, it has an AM Best financial strength rating of A++ and a BBB rating of A+.

GEICO also offers a long list of discounts to customers, such as for military members and students. GEICO’s mobile apps are highly rated on Google Play and the App Store and are designed with customer experience in mind. For a closer look at the provider, read our comprehensive GEICO auto insurance review.