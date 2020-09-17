Ram Honors U.S. Military With New Built to Serve Edition Trucks

Ram is on a roll with their special edition trucks. Earlier this year, Ram introduced a new Southwest Edition, followed soon after by the Limited Night Editions. Now a new Ram 1500 Built to Serve Edition enters the picture. The trucks honor the five branches of the United States armed forces and pay homage to those serving (and those who have served) our nation and their local communities.

The Built to Serve Mantra

This latest run is technically the third installment of the popular Built to Serve Edition trucks. The launch will actually coincide with the 73rd anniversary of the U.S. Air Force on Friday, September 18th. A new Built to Serve Edition, representing one of America’s land, air or sea-based military branches, continues to launch approximately every three months.

The Built to Serve trucks are part of an initiative called Ram Nation, which has been coordinating grassroots volunteer events since 2015. The “Built to Serve” mentality is wired into every Ram truck, not just these special editions. Last year, we had the occasion to road test a Ram Rebel, and the window sticker to our press truck featured the tagline “Built to Serve.”

“Ram continues to honor all of those who serve or have served in the United States armed forces with distinction through our latest ‘Built to Serve’ offering,” said Mike Koval Jr., Head of Ram Brand, FCA – North America. “The ‘Built to Serve’ adage is something Ram truck owners, whether civilian or military, are very familiar with as it’s something we strive to build into every truck and van we produce.”

2021 Ram 1500 Built to Serve Edition. Photo: FCA US LLC.

Styling & Design

Built to Serve trucks receive a U.S. flag decal on the bed, 20-inch aluminum wheels with a Technical Gray finish, and unique wheel flares. The front of the truck is decked out with a black grille, black bumper, and black Ram badge. The blacked-out look extends around the truck to include the step bars and the dual four-inch exhaust tips.

On the inside are embroidered Velcro panels on each front seat and front seat shoulder panel. Drivers can use these Velcro panels to display their own patches. The interior is finished in a Black Onyx Chrome with vinyl sport seats and all-weather floor mats.

Every Built to Serve Edition truck comes with a package called the 4×4 Off-Road Group. The package gives the truck all-terrain tires, an electronic-locking rear axle, hill-descent control, underbody skid plates, tow hooks, and off-road-tuned shocks (both front and rear).

Exterior Colors & Availability

The new Ram Built to Serve Edition trucks will arrive in the fourth quarter of 2020. They will be offered in 10 different colors but in limited numbers. The Built to Serve Edition packages are available on all Ram body styles and with all powertrains.

Gator (1,000 units) and Diamond Black (1,000)

Ceramic Gray (1,000) and Patriot Blue (1,000)

Anvil (1,000) and Billet Silver (1,000)

Tank (1,000) and Flame Red (1,000)

Spitfire (500) and Bright White (500)

Carl Anthony is Managing Editor of Automoblog and a member of the Midwest Automotive Media Association and the Society of Automotive Historians. He serves on the board of directors for the Ally Jolie Baldwin Foundation, is a past president of Detroit Working Writers, and a loyal Detroit Lions fan.

Photos & Source: FCA US LLC.