New Mopar Bed Step Lets You Hop Into Your Ram Bed Without Pulling Your Hamstrings!

The phrase “step into my office” comes to mind. Mopar has just released a new retractable center-mounted bed step for the Ram 1500’s multi-function tailgate. The optional multi-function tailgate has 60/40 split doors that swing open up to 88 degrees, making it easier to load items into the bed. And the Mopar bed step makes it easier to get into the bed to secure your cargo.

We used to just jump up there back in the day, but now we are older. If we even sleep or stand up the wrong way now, back surgery is required. So to get into the back of a truck, we will take all the help we can get.

Mopar Bed Step: Specs & Price

The new Mopar bed step, which deploys from under the truck with the tap of your foot, is made of high-strength aluminum and can support 350 lbs. The step is a factory option on new Ram trucks or available as a standalone part in the United States and Canada (Mopar Part # 82216265AB) for an MSRP of $395.

“Mopar offers more than 600 quality-tested, factory-backed parts and accessories across the entire Ram lineup,” said Mark Bosanac, Head of Mopar Service, Parts and Customer Care, FCA – North America. “Our retractable bed step further enhances the convenience and utility of Ram’s industry-leading cargo management and storage system.”

Other Mopar Bed Steps

Mopar makes additional bed steps for the Ram 1500, Ram 1500 Classic, and the Ram HD. Personally, we would opt for a Mopar bed step if we had one of these special edition Ram trucks. Depending on the truck, the steps either stow away within the bumper, the driver’s side corner, or under the rear bumper.

Photos, Video & Source: FCA US LLC.