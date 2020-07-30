Lamborghini Essenza SCV12: By The Track & For The Track

Lamborghini seems to have bottomless depths of over the top design to plumb. Just when you think they’ve gone as extreme as they can, they roll out a new car that makes the older models look tame in comparison – case in point, the Lamborghini Essenza SCV12. Painted in a virulent green and styled like a Romulan warship, the Essenza SCV12 is as subtle as a Three Stooges movie. It’s also a track-only car if you’re looking for mitigating factors.

Track Attack!

Yes, that’s sad news for the “famous” Instagram teens who want one of these as soon as they can wrangle their license. Alas, they will have to make do with something as bland as a Sesto Elemento or something. Those of us who have the wherewithal and the inclination, this will be our bad-boy track car of choice.

And that’s what the Lamborghini Essenza SCV12 is: a track car. No federal requirements met or even close to being met. Track only, no ifs, ands or buts.

Lamborghini Essenza SCV12. Photo: Automobili Lamborghini.

Engine & Powertrain

Developed by Lamborghini Squadra Corse and designed by Lamborghini Centro Stile, the Essenza SCV12 features a massive V12 engine delivering over 830 horsepower. The Capristo exhaust pipes reduce back pressure, improve performance, and emphasize the engine’s unique sound. The gearbox is a sequential six-speed piece designed by racing suppliers X-trac. It works as a structural element within the chassis as well.

And yes, the Essenza SCV12 is rear-wheel drive only. Thanks to lots of clever trickery, the Essenza SCV12 has an exceptional power-to-weight ratio of 1.66 horsepower per kilo. With its carbon fiber monocoque chassis, the thing should be a closed-course rocket.

The push-rod rear suspension is installed directly on the gearbox of the Lamborghini Essenza SCV12. Meanwhile, a Brembo braking system compliments the Pirelli tires and magnesium rims (19-inch front, 20-inch rear). Photo: Automobili Lamborghini.

Lamborghini Essenza SCV12: Functional Styling

Despite the apparent lack of grace and elegance in the body design, the aero package is pretty good at 1,200 kilos (2,645 lbs.) of downforce at 250 km/h (155 mph). The font hood’s double air intake with a central rib is borrowed from the Huracán racing cars. The front splitter and two lateral elements handle the front aero presentation. At the same time, the sides move air for the engine and gearbox via vertical fins on the side sills. There’s no missing the humongoid adjustable rear wing either.

The Essenza SCV12 comes in four colors: Verde Silvans, Grigio Linx, Nero Aldebaran Gloss, and Arancio California, with logos of long-standing Lamborghini Squadra Corse partners, Pertamina, Pirelli, and Roger Dubuis.

The multifunction steering wheel was lifted from F1 single-seater cars for ergonomics and feel. The driver doesn’t have to remove their hands from the rim with this design. The FIA homologated OMP seat wraps the driver like an anaconda embracing a fat, juicy capybara; you ain’t goin nowhere!

Lamborghini Essenza SCV12 interior layout. Photo: Automobili Lamborghini.

Availability & Special Services

If you’re one of the 40 customers lucky enough to grab one of these from Lambo, you’ll get much more than a car. Essenza SCV12 customers become part of an exclusive club that lets you access the world’s most prestigious circuits. The program includes storage service in a new hangar built at the Sant’Agata Bolognese factory for the Essenza SCV12 club. Your car will have a personalized garage and dedicated services, including webcams to monitor it 24 hours a day using an app.

The on-track fun starts in 2021 with full-blown “arrive and drive” events at FIA Grade 1 homologated circuits. Squadra Corse technical staff, five-time 24 Hours of Le Mans winner Emanuele Pirro, and Squadra Corse Factory Driver Marco Mapelli will all be on hand to support.

It sounds like fun, even if Lambo won’t tell us what the cost is. Yet.

Tony Borroz has spent his entire life racing antique and sports cars. He is the author of Bricks & Bones: The Endearing Legacy and Nitty-Gritty Phenomenon of The Indy 500, available in paperback or Kindle format. Follow his work on Twitter: @TonyBorroz.

Lamborghini Essenza SCV12 Gallery

Photos & Source: Automobili Lamborghini.