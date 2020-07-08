2021 Subaru Ascent: A Detailed Look At Every Trim Level

The Ascent is Subaru’s largest SUV and offers three-rows of seating for a starting MSRP of $32,295. For the new model year, the 2021 Ascent comes in four individual trim packages: Base, Premium, Limited, and Touring. The 2021 Subaru Ascent is standard with a host of driver assistance technologies as well.

Here is a look at everything the new Ascent offers, which should be an attractive option for buyers in the market for a new SUV.

2021 Subaru Ascent: Under The Hood

The 2021 Ascent comes standard with a 2.4-liter turbocharged Boxer engine, which produces 260 horsepower and 277 lb-ft. of torque. The Ascent’s Boxer engine is paired to a Lineartronic CVT (continuously variable transmission), which features an eight-speed manual mode and steering wheel paddle shifters. This pairing provides the Ascent with a 5,000 lbs. towing capacity with standard Trailer Stability Assist.

Does The 2021 Subaru Ascent Have AWD?

Subaru’s Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive and X-Mode with hill descent control are standard. The combination gives the new Ascent better traction in bad weather or during mild off-roading.

2021 Subaru Ascent. Photo: Subaru of America, Inc.

Gas Mileage of The 2021 Subaru Ascent

With EPA fuel economy ratings of 21/27 city/highway on all Base and Premium models with 18-inch wheels and 20/26 city/highway with 20-inch wheels, it isn’t easy to call the Ascent a gas-guzzler. In fact, Subaru says drivers can go over 500 miles on a single fill-up.

Related: An in-depth look at what extended warranties are best for your Subaru.

2021 Subaru Ascent Safety Features

Every 2021 Ascent comes standard with Subaru’s new EyeSight Driver Assist Technology. The package adds a new feature called Advanced Adaptive Cruise Control with Lane Centering and Lane Keep Assist. The systems work together to keep the Ascent in its lane and out of harm’s way.

Those driving at night will notice an increase in visibility, due to the addition of steering-responsive LED headlights on Base and Premium models. This technology redirects the Ascent’s headlights to mirror that of upcoming curves.

Another noteworthy addition for the 2021 model year is a standard second and third-row seat belt reminder system. This alerts drivers if any occupants are not securely buckled in place when accelerating from a stop.

Connectivity & Convenience Features

Additional standard features include tri-zone front and rear automatic climate control, a rear vision camera, a multi-function display, a host of input/charging USB ports, and an astounding 18 cup holders. The Ascent also comes standard with a 6.5-inch multimedia system with smartphone integration capabilities like Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Bluetooth connectivity.

2021 Subaru Ascent interior layout. Photo: Subaru of America, Inc.

2021 Subaru Ascent Trim Levels

Drivers can opt for three other trim levels above and beyond the Base trim.

Premium (Starting at $34,795)

The Premium comes with body-color side mirrors, rear window privacy glass, and additional safety feaures like blind-spot detection, lane change assist, and rear cross-traffic alert. On the inside, occupants will find an eight-way power driver’s seat, leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift lever, and second-row climate control.

Additionally, the All-Weather Package includes heated exterior mirrors, heated front seats, and windshield wiper de-icer.

An additional package, priced at $1,460, is also available for Premium trim models. Some highlights of this package include push-button start, power rear gate access, and reverse automatic braking. For an additional $4,260, a panoramic moonroof, eight-inch multimedia navigation system, and a stowable cargo cover are included.

Limited (Starting at $39,595)

The Ascent Limited comes with everything the Premium offers but adds reverse automatic braking, push-button start, and a power rear gate with an automatic lock button.

The Limited is also rich in upgraded interior features, including a 10-way power driver’s seat with lumbar support, a four-way power front passenger seat, second-row retractable sunshades, heated second-row seating, and a heated steering wheel. Customers are also given a choice between second-row bench seating or captain chairs. The 2021 Ascent will accommodate seven or eight individuals depending on the configuration.

Several enhanced exterior features come with the Ascent Limited. Some of the most notable features include LED fog lights, lower door cladding with chrome accents, body-color side mirrors with integrated turn signals, and 20-inch aluminum-alloy wheels.

An additional option package ($2,950) is available for all Limited models. This package includes the eight-inch multimedia navigation system, Harman Kardon stereo with 14 speakers, and a panoramic moonroof.

Touring (Starting at $45,445)

At the upper end of the Ascent’s spectrum is the Touring model. Styling features include a high-gloss black grille, chrome door handles, and satin chrome power-folding exterior mirrors with integrated turn signals.

Moving inside, drivers are treated to woodgrain-pattern accents, Java Brown perforated leather-trimmed upholstery, and ventilated front seats. Additional features include the eight-inch multimedia navigation system, Harman Kardon stereo, panoramic moonroof, rain-sensing wipers, and a 180-degree front-view camera.

The 2021 Subaru Ascent can tow 5,000 lbs. when properly equipped. Photo: Subaru of America, Inc.

Destination & Delivery Charges

Destination charges for the 2021 Subaru Ascent are $1,050, although that may vary slightly depending on which state you live in. Subaru builds the Ascent at its plant in Lafayette, Indiana, along with the Impreza, Legacy, and Outback.

Josh Boyd is an ASE Certified technician with over a decade of experience in automotive repair. When not under the hood, he can be found in the woods or on the water, pursuing his other passions of hunting and fishing.

2021 Subaru Ascent Gallery

Photos & Source: Subaru of America, Inc.