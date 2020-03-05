Alfa Romeo Giulia GTA: Beautiful, Bold & Light

Inspired by the 1965 Giulia GTA, the new Giulia GTA is limited to 500 examples.

Based on Giulia Quadrifoglio, the new Giulia GTA uses carbon fiber extensively.

A personalized racing kit comes with each car, along with a numbered plaque.

June 24th will mark Alfa Romeo’s 110th anniversary producing cars. For the upcoming birthday celebration, Alfa Romeo debuted something that shows a return to the their origins, and pays tribute to one of their most iconic vehicles: the Alfa Romeo Giulia GTA.

Light Is Right

For those that need a quick recap and Italian lesson: GTA stands for “Gran Turismo Alleggerita.” Alleggerita is Italian for lightened. And, like the fabled GTAs of the past, this new version is molto alleggerita!

The original GTAs from the 1960s were quick little monsters thanks to the profligate use of aluminum. The usage of aluminum dropped the original GTA’s weight down to around 1,900 lbs, or about 400-500 lbs. less than a current Miata. You can see the benefits already, can’t you?

Alfa Romeo Giulia GTA. Photo: Alfa Romeo.

Alfa Romeo Giulia GTA: The Full Treatment

For the new Giulia GTA, Alfa engineers tweaked the aerodynamics and handling in addition to seriously cutting weight. There are new active aerodynamics, thanks to the company’s involvement with Sauber Engineering – Alfa’s F1 racing partners – and the use of the Sauber Aerokit. It’s hard to miss the side skirts, huge rear spoiler, and the active front splitter. The center exhaust is a titanium Akrapovic system integrated into the carbon fiber rear diffuser.

The wheels are giant, 20-inch center lock steamrollers and take advantage of the front and rear tracks being widened by 50 mm. There’s also new springs, shock absorbers, and bushings for the suspension. On the inside, you’ll find acres of Alcantara trim on the dashboard, door panels, glove compartment, side pillars, and seats.

Alfa Romeo Giulia GTA interior layout. Photo: Alfa Romeo.

Engine Power & Material Composition

The new Giulia GTA is powered by an all-aluminum, 2.9-liter V6 Bi-Turbo with 540 horsepower. That’s an impressive power figure, but like its 60s predecessor, the new GTA is all about lightness. This time around, there is no aluminum all over the place (aside from the engine) like they did in generations past. Although that would have been very cool and retro, Alfa is much more pragmatic about finding speed; so for 2020, they went ape with the carbon fiber. They dropped 220 lbs. by using carbon fiber for the drive shaft, hood, roof, front bumper, front wheel arches, and rear wheel arch inserts.

They used aluminum alloy where they could, particularly in the engine, doors, and suspension. Alfa even goes so far as to use Lexan plastic in the side and rear window frames to drop the overall weight to 3,350 lbs. Yes that’s a far cry from 1965, but so are the now-mandatory safety features like door beams and airbags and all that stuff.

Photo: Alfa Romeo.

Alfa Romeo Giulia GTA: Power to Weight

When you run the numbers with the 540 horsepower the engine now cranks out, we’re talking about a power-to-weight ratio of 6.2 lbs./horsepower. Hook that to the Giulia GTA’s Launch Control system and 62 mph comes up in just 3.6 seconds. Did I mention this is a sedan? Sounds like BMW M3s and Audi S4s are going to have to settle for second place, eh?

But – and we’re just talkin’ here – say that’s not enough. Say you want more. Allow me to show you the Alfa Romeo GTAm. That little “m” stands for “modificata” and what you get is more, and, er, less. You’ll get a larger front splitter and a carbon fiber rear wing. In place of the rear seats, there’s now an Alcantara upholstered basin to hold helmets and a fire extinguisher. Oh, and it’s hard to miss that bright red roll bar where the passengers used to sit as the rear bench is gone.

There’s more carbon fiber on the GTAm, mainly in the shells of the sport seats, which also feature six-point Sabelt harnesses. I know, right? You thought you wanted the GTA, then along comes the GTAm, but either way, get in line.

Alfa Romeo Giulia GTA: Personalized Experience

The Alfa Romeo Giulia GTA and GTAm will be built in a limited run of only 500 units, all numbered and certified. If you’re one of the lucky 500, a brand ambassador and product specialist will work closely with you from order to delivery. New GTA owners will receive a personalized kit, including a Bell helmet in a special livery, a full set of Alpinestars race gear (suit, gloves, and shoes), and a personalized Goodwool cover for protecting their GTA or GTAm.

And the cherry on top? Customers get access to a specific driving course devised by the Alfa Romeo Driving Academy.

Tony Borroz has spent his entire life racing antique and sports cars. He is the author of Bricks & Bones: The Endearing Legacy and Nitty-Gritty Phenomenon of The Indy 500, available in paperback or Kindle format. Follow his work on Twitter: @TonyBorroz.

Photos & Source: Alfa Romeo.