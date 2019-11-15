2020 Hyundai Sonata: All The Details (With Some Liquid Chrome)

The 2020 Sonata is a great value for sedan buyers.

Trim levels are well-equipped, even the entry-level SE.

Gas mileage increases with a new eight-speed automatic.

The 2020 Hyundai Sonata is a viable option for those who need efficient and affordable transportation. While some automakers slice their car lines, Hyundai is joining others in doubling down on sedan production. Recent data shows younger consumers still want sedans, while additional insight from Edmunds reveals how automakers who no longer offer cars are losing ground to their competitors.

That said, the new Hyundai Sonata is in a excellent position.

“With the 2020 Sonata, our focus was a no-compromise innovation approach allowing Sonata owners to have great style, comfort, technology, and safety,” explained Mike O’Brien, Vice President, Product, Corporate and Digital Planning, Hyundai Motor America. “At Hyundai, we’re big fans of sweating all the details, and we have done that with the 2020 Sonata.”

How Much Is The 2020 Hyundai Sonata?

The SE starts at $23,400 while the SEL and SEL Plus begin at $25,500 and $27,450 respectively. The top-of-the-line Limited is available for $33,300. Tack on another $930 for destination. There are five different packages for the 2020 Hyundai Sonata: Convenience, Premium, Sunroof, Drive Guidance, and Tech.

What Engine Does The 2020 Sonata Have?

The SE and SEL receive Hyundai’s new Smartstream 2.5-liter engine with 185 horsepower. Opting for the SEL puts extra ponies under the hood (SEL models have 191 horsepower). An eight-speed automatic with a Shift-By-Wire selector replaces the 2019 Sonata SE’s six-speed. As a result, combined fuel economy increases to 32 MPG, an improvement of three MPG versus a 2019 model.

The SEL Plus and Limited use a Smartstream 1.6-liter with a turbo bolted on for good measure. The engine, complete with gasoline direct injection, puts out 195 lb-ft. of torque between 1,500 and 4,500 rpm.

2020 Hyundai Sonata. Photo: Hyundai Motor America.

Hyundai Sonata SE & SEL

The entry-level SE comes with an eight-inch LCD monitor, replacing last year’s seven-inch screen. New safety features include Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist; Lane Keeping Assist; Lane Follow Assist; Driver Attention Warning; and Smart Cruise Control with Stop & Go among others. The aforementioned features are part of Hyundai’s SmartSense package.

The SEL takes a more athletic approach with sportier front and rear fascias; heated side mirrors with turn signal indicators; and 17-inch alloy wheels. On the inside, the SEL includes a push-button start; 4.2-inch color LCD instrument cluster; automatic climate control; power driver’s seat; heated seats; and something Hyundai calls “Liquid Chrome” interior accents. Sounds cool!

The best thing to compliment a Liquid Chrome interior? A sunroof and ambient lighting. Both can be added to the SEL Convenience and Premium packages.

2020 Hyundai Sonata interior layout. Photo: Hyundai Motor America.

SEL Packages

Buyers can have a little fun as each package offers a nice array of goodies. Here is a rundown. Note the Premium Package requires the Convenience Package; and the Driver Guidance Package requires the Premium Package and the panoramic sunroof.

Convenience Package ($1,200)

2 nd row air vent.

row air vent. Hyundai Digital Key.

Wireless device charging.

Second row USB charge port.

Leather-wrapped steering wheel.

12.3-inch LCD instrument cluster.

Auto-dimming mirror with HomeLink.

Premium Package ($1,850)

Heated steering wheel.

Leather seating surfaces.

Bose audio with 12 speakers.

Drive Guidance ($950)

Highway Drive Assist.

10.25-inch navigation system.

Blue Link Guidance Package (three-year trial).

Photo: Hyundai Motor America.

2020 Hyundai Sonata SEL Plus & Limited

The SEL Plus builds from the Convenience Package. The interior is a cut above with Dinamica suede and leatherette seating surfaces. Style points on the exterior come from gloss-black, 18-inch alloy wheels and 235/45 R18 Michelin or Pirelli tires.

The Limited takes things a bit farther with an eight-inch color heads-up display; parking assist; and blind-spot collision warnings. Hyundai’s Digital Key is standard for the Limited as well. From an app, drivers can control a number of items remotely. Using Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) communication, drivers can lock and unlock the vehicle; activate the panic alert; and start the engine.

Digital Key can also limit access to different vehicle functions and features, something parents with a teen driver may find useful.

