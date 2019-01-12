2020 Porsche 911 Carrera S & 4S Cabriolet: More Ponies, More Fun!

The 2020 Porsche 911 Carrera S and 4S Cabriolet get a boost in engine performance.

Night Vision Assist, a manual transmission, and the Sport Chrono Package are optional.

Hey, the new 911 Cabrios are here! Specifically, the 2020 Porsche 911 Carrera S & 4S Cabriolet. What do you get? What’s so special this time around? Oh, this and that; gizmos and fender flares; a better soft top; improvements to stuff that lives on the dash. Those sort of things. But all you’re really going to care about is this: 443 horsepower and 390 lb-ft. of torque.

Yeah baby!

Cozy & Quick

Yes, if you want to divide things that way, the 2020 Porsche 911 Carrera S and 4S Cabriolet will be the most cushy and boulevard cruiser-y of the bunch. But, 443 ponies and 390 lb-ft. of grunt means there will be lots of fun to be had, despite the lack of Spartan leanings.

The turbocharged flat-six engine in the latest 911 Cabriolet gets the same upgrades found on the recently introduced Coupe. Namely new piezo fuel injectors, larger turbos, and a new layout for the charge air cooling system. That 443 horsepower is an increase of 23 over the outgoing model. The eight-speed PDK dual clutch transmission in the rear-wheel drive version scoots the 911 to 60 in just 3.7 seconds. Nice!

Even nicer, the 911 Carrera 4S Cabriolet with all-wheel drive does it in 3.6 seconds. Both cars are 0.4 seconds faster than the previous model by the way.

Sport Chrono Package/Manual Transmission: You Want These!

If you get the optional Sport Chrono Package, you shave off a further 0.2 seconds. I’d say get the Sport Chrono Package. Top “track” speeds are now 190 mph for the rear driver, and 188 for the all-wheel drive variety. Porsche says a manual transmission is coming at a later date. Gearheads say yay!

The PASM Sport Suspension with stiffer springs and sway bars, plus a 0.39 inch (10 mm) lower ride height is optionally available.

Safety Systems & Interior Technology

The new drop tops now feature a Wet Mode, which detects water on the road, preconditions the stability control and anti-lock brake systems to suit, and warns the driver. There’s a camera-based warning and brake assist system, also standard, that detects a potential collision with other vehicles, pedestrians, and cyclists and such. It warns you, or, kicks in emergency braking to help when necessary.

Night Vision Assist with a thermal imaging camera is an option.

The interior is completely new. The dash features the centrally-positioned tach, characteristic of Porsche, and two thin, frameless, free-form displays for driver information. The new Porsche Communication Management (PCM) is larger with a 10.9-inch touchscreen display, up from seven inches.

Spoilers, Light Bars & Drop Tops

Yes, they’ve widened the body. To keep the proportions right – thanks to the 20-inch front and 21-inch rear wheels – body width increased by 45 millimeters (1.77 inches), making room for a wider front track. Styling-wise, updates include flush electric door handles that extend outward, new LED headlights, and different contours for the front luggage compartment lid. There’s a significantly wider, variable-position rear spoiler and that “light bar” deal found on all current Porsches? Yes, it’s there on these 2020 Porsche 911 Carrera models.

Even more importantly: the entire outer skin is now made of aluminum. Huzzah!

The top, which is still old school fabric, takes 12 seconds to open or close with the new hydraulics. The top is capable of being opened and closed at speeds of up to 31 mph, which is so cool to do when you’re leaving the malt shop. Oh, and there’s an electric wind deflector to reduce drafts during top-down driving.

Pricing & Availability

The 2020 Porsche 911 Carrera S Cabriolet has a base price of $126,100, while the Carrera 4S Cabriolet starts at $133,400. Yes, that’s a lot of money. But also yes, Porsche cars have always been on the expensive side. The 2020 911 Cabrios are expected to reach U.S. dealers late this summer.

Tony Borroz has spent his entire life racing antique and sports cars. He is the author of Bricks & Bones: The Endearing Legacy and Nitty-Gritty Phenomenon of The Indy 500, available in paperback or Kindle format. Follow his work on Twitter: @TonyBorroz.

2020 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S Cabriolet Gallery

Photos & Source: Porsche Cars North America, Inc.