2018 Chevy Tahoe Custom Promises Capability, Safety, Value

Those eye-balling a 2018 Chevy Tahoe will have another option to choose from. The new Tahoe Custom edition is an extension of the current LS trim package and, according to Chevrolet, provides “uncompromised capability and value.” The 2018 Chevy Tahoe Custom includes 18-inch painted aluminum wheels, all-season tires, remote start, a chrome-accented grille, and a host of available safety features.

Market Direction

“The Tahoe Custom is a response to strong customer demand for Tahoe, as well as the full-size SUV segment moving upmarket,” explained Sandor Piszar, Chevrolet Trucks Marketing Director. “In the past five years, the average transaction price for the segment has climbed, fueled by customer appetite for features like heated and cooled seats, adaptive cruise control, and a heads-up display. This created an unmet need in the marketplace for customers who want the cargo and towing capability of a full-size SUV to go camping, boating or off-roading but don’t necessarily want all of the option content offered on a Tahoe Premier.”

Cargo Capacity & Tech Capability

Those needing to haul additional cargo may appreciate the interior layout: Tahoe Custom’s third-row seat is gone for more room (54 cubic feet) behind the second row. Those wanting juice for the journey will find five USB ports and five power outlets — including a 110-volt three-prong outlet — to support multiple devices. Other highlights include an 8-inch color touchscreen radio, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, 4G LTE connectivity with Wi-Fi hotspot (includes three-month/3G data trial), and a rear-vision camera.

Safety & Security

The 2018 Chevy Tahoe Custom has an available Enhanced Driver Alert Package with Forward Collision Alert, Safety Alert Driver Seat, IntelliBeam headlamps, Lane Keep Assist, and Low Speed Forward Automatic Braking. Standard are front and side-impact air bags, head curtain side-impact air bags for all rows, and GM’s trademark front-center air bag. The latter deploys from the inboard side of the driver’s seat, positioning itself between the driver and front passenger. GM created this airbag specifically to protect drivers and front passengers in far-side impact crashes where the affected occupants are on the opposite, non-struck side of the vehicle.

Power & Performance

The 2018 Chevy Tahoe Custom is equipped with the evergreen 5.3L V8, producing 355 horsepower with an EPA highway rating of 23. Standard tow capacity is 6,600 lbs. with up to 8,600 lbs. when equipped with the Max Trailering package.

Pricing & Availability

Expect the 2018 Chevy Tahoe Custom to arrive in September with a starting MSRP of $44,995.

Carl Anthony is Managing Editor of Automoblog and resides in Detroit, Michigan.

Photos & Source: Chevrolet.