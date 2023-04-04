Thanks to its versatile coverage options, CARCHEX frequently tops the list of the best extended car warranty companies.

Extended warranties can be bought at auto dealerships or independent car warranty companies. One of the most popular service contract providers is CARCHEX, with a long list of positive customer reviews across the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and Trustpilot. But what does CARCHEX cover with its warranties?

In this article, we’ll take a look at the CARCHEX brand and its service contracts, going over cost, coverage and customer ratings. If you’d like to compare coverage at CARCHEX with other brands, we’ve carefully reviewed the best extended car warranty companies to give you recommendations.

What is an Extended Warranty?

A car warranty is provided by default from your manufacturer when you buy a new car – covering repairs in case your vehicle experiences a mechanical breakdown. These manufacturer warranties are typically rolled into the costs of your car, but they’ll only cover it for a few years.

Extended auto warranties can provide coverage long after these factory warranties have expired, and keep your car running for years to come. Many car manufacturers offer their own extended warranties, but you can often find longer, better and less expensive coverage from a third-party company like CARCHEX.

CARCHEX Extended Car Warranty Coverage Options

As a warranty broker, CARCHEX administers warranties to customers from other providers like American Auto Shield and Royal Administration Services. CARCHEX applies its own layer to these warranties by putting them in five tier categories of coverage. Most plans from CARCHEX are very long-lasting – going up to 10 years or 250,000 miles.

Coverage Level Term Limits Description Titanium Up to 10 years CARCHEX’s bumper-to-bumper contract covers nearly everything except for a small list of exclusions. As the highest level of comprehensive coverage from CARCHEX, this is the most expensive plan. Platinum Up to 10 years Covering most major systems of your car, this is the second-highest coverage that CARCHEX offers – and at a more affordable price than Titanium. Gold Up to 10 years This mid-tier plan has the same coverage as both Silver and Bronze, with braking and steering components. Gold coverage is good for cars over 60,000 miles. Silver Up to 7 years The Silver plan covers a few more systems in addition to the powertrain, with fuel delivery, electrical and air conditioning components. Bronze Up to 7 years The cheapest option that CARCHEX offers, Bronze will cover your car’s basic powertrain parts: the engine, transmission and drive axle.

The versatile coverage options allow customers to choose what’s best for them and their budget. Most of CARCHEX extended warranty plans also include 24/7 roadside assistance, gas deliveries, car rental reimbursements and towing services to nearby repair facilities.

What Does CARCHEX Not Cover?

CARCHEX is fairly open about the type of cars it doesn’t support with extended warranties. The company may refuse warranty coverage for cars that are excessively modified or the ones that are outfitted with a lift kit.

While CARCHEX offers extended warranties for new and used vehicles that have run over 150,000 miles, the same can’t be said about luxury vehicles. Extended auto warranties for luxury or sports cars are hard to find and can be expensive.

Like most warranty companies, CARCHEX will also not cover:

Damages from misuse or neglect

Damages related to car accidents

Wear-and-tear items like brake pads and tires

Damages from theft or vandalism

Is a CARCHEX Warranty Expensive?

Plans from CARCHEX can be expensive depending on the coverage you choose and other factors related to your vehicle. To give you an idea, here are some quotes we collected for a 2017 Honda CR-V with 45,000 miles in North Carolina.

Plan Level Term Length Monthly Price* Full Price* Titanium 6 years/125,000 miles $185 $2,520 Platinum 6 years/100,000 miles $195 $2,815 Gold 6 years/100,000 miles $192 $2,760 Silver 5 years/100,000 miles $188 $2,640 Bronze 5 years/100,000 miles $186 $2,680

On average, plans from CARCHEX can start from as low as $100 per month to $250 and above. The typical factors that go into the cost of your extended warranty are your vehicle’s make, model, age, mileage and condition. Consumers can also choose from CARCHEX plans that have a $0 deductible, which can be incredibly helpful during claims.

Is CARCHEX a Good Warranty Company?

CARCHEX has been in the extended car warranty market for over two decades, having built up a great reputation for itself. Customer service is a key strength of CARCHEX along with the flexibility it gives customers to choose between cheaper and more expensive options.

With its No-Haggle, Low-Price, Everyday Guarantee™, CARCHEX provides customers with great rates, and its large nationwide network of repair shops allows car owners to choose their own preferred repair technicians. Drivers can also get peace of mind knowing about CARCHEX’s 30-day money-back guarantee if they change their mind about their warranty.

Despite having mixed ratings, CARCHEX has a stellar reputation in the industry as a major proponent of safe driving, thanks to partnerships with organizations such as Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD). Some of its commercial partners include Kelley Blue Book, Edmunds.com and CARFAX.

With its reputation and solid range of coverage options at fairly affordable prices, the experts of The Detroit Bureau give CARCHEX a score of 9.4 out of 10.0.

CARCHEX Coverage: Customer Ratings and Reputation

CARCHEX has relatively high approval ratings with customers across several review sites. Out of 1,480 reviews on Trustpilot, the warranty broker has an overall rating of 3.1 out of 5.0 stars. Eighty-six percent of reviews are positive, with star ratings of 4.0 to 5.0. However, while CARCHEX does have an A+ rating with accreditation from the BBB, it only has a star rating of 2.1 out of 5.0.

Extended Warranty Companies to Consider

While CARCHEX has proven its good coverage options, it may not be for everybody. For those looking to keep their choices open, Endurance and CarShield are worth taking a look at. As two popular brands with years of experience in the car warranty industry, Endurance and CarShield are providers that we recommend comparing free quotes from.

Endurance: Best Provider

Endurance has spent the last 16 years building itself up as one of America’s top warranty providers for automobiles. As a direct provider, Endurance has an easier filing process since you’re communicating with the company directly. With customer service being one of its key strengths, Endurance managed to score 9.6 out of 10.0 in our overall rating.

CarShield: Most Affordable

Having covered more than a million vehicles since it was founded in 2005, CarShield always ranks among the best in the business. The warranty provider offers a wide range of plans at affordable prices, and is praised by customers for its seamless claims process and professional customer service. Drivers can also get month-to-month contracts, which aren’t offered by many warranty providers.

