WeatherTech FloorLiner Review: Should You Buy These More Expensive Mats?

Carl Anthony
WeatherTech FloorLiner
Pros
Durable
Clean Easily
Fluid Channels
Cons
Expensive
Rear Liner Removal
Affiliate Disclosure: Automoblog earns from qualifying purchases as an Amazon Associate, including the floor mats featured here. These commissions come to us at no additional cost to you.

When I was a service advisor, our parts department carried the WeatherTech FloorLiner mats. Customers and employees alike spoke highly of them, but I never owned a set myself until now. Over the last year, we have been driving around Detroit with a set of WeatherTech mats for our beloved “company car,” a 2014 Ford Focus. Here is a quick rundown of our experience with them.

What Makes WeatherTech Unique?

Founded in 1989, WeatherTech can accommodate nearly any vehicle interior, designing their mats with Computer-Aided Design (CAD) and Computer-Aided Manufacturing (CAM) software. As described by WeatherTech, all mats are laser measured to protect the front, back, and sides of your vehicle’s footwell while remaining flexible under extreme temperatures. We felt the liners for our Focus were measured correctly, covering the vital areas of the car inside that would be the most susceptible to dirt, mud, snow, and grime.

WeatherTech liners are famous for their “channels” that carry fluids and debris to a lower reservoir to keep it away from your shoes. Aside from the occasional spill, the most common fluid will be water from melting snow. This is one significant advantage WeatherTech has over a standard rubber floor mat. Although nicer than the average cloth mat, water can still “pool” on a rubber mat. During the winter, that pool of water will also likely include salt and dirt, which usually soaks into your shoes and pants while you are driving.

The WeatherTech design is meant to prevent this, and for the most part, it does the job. In our experience, wearing tennis shoes means your jeans will still get wet during the winter, even with the fluid channels, although it’s less than what would happen with a rubber mat. If you are wearing a sturdy work boot, like Red Wings, Carhartt, or Wolverine, the extra heft of the sole, along with the fluid channels, should keep your pants dry.

Quick Installation

The process is pretty straightforward and only takes a few minutes. Retention grommets and hooks to secure the liners to your vehicle’s floor are included (make sure the liners are not accidentally resting on top of the accelerator or brake pedal). The rear liner is either one or two pieces depending on the vehicle (for our Focus, it’s one long piece).

WeatherTech FloorLiners are designed primarily for vehicles with carpet flooring as opposed to vinyl unless otherwise noted.

The WeatherTech FloorLiners in our 2014 Ford Focus.

Easy Clean-Up

Since the fluid channels catch everything, WeatherTech mats are easier to clean. Just pull them out and dump them. If you want to give your floor liners some shine, WeatherTech sells a biodegradable kit with a bottle of cleaner and a bottle of protectant. This will also keep the WeatherTech liners smelling nice, which can be a challenge with a standard cloth mat.   

During the summer, we spend a good deal of time camping and hiking at Warren Dunes State Park on the shore of Lake Michigan. We always inherit plenty of sand and food crumbs on the way to and from Detroit. The channels inside the WeatherTech mats catch everything, making them easy to dump out or vacuum.

WeatherTech FloorLiner graphic.

Are WeatherTech FloorLiners Worth It?

We would recommend a set of WeatherTech FloorLiners if you want something a little better than the standard mat. However, one potential concern we did see over time was how the liners on the driver’s side wear down in one area if you are wearing high heels. My wife often wears boots with heels, so there is a gnarly circular indentation in the liner under the gas pedal. Admittedly, that would probably happen with any floor mat, so it’s not a total dealbreaker if you are considering WeatherTech liners.

However, we recommend shopping around and reading customer reviews before buying WeatherTech mats. Other popular brands include Husky Liners and Lloyd NorthRidge, both of which are less expensive. If, after taking a look at the competition, you are sold on the WeatherTech FloorLiners, visit their official Amazon store to pick out a set for your vehicle. 

Carl Anthony is Managing Editor of Automoblog and a member of the Midwest Automotive Media Association and the Society of Automotive Historians. He serves on the board of directors for the Ally Jolie Baldwin Foundation, is a past president of Detroit Working Writers, and a loyal Detroit Lions fan.

13 Comments

  1. WeatherTech makes a great floor liner and even better rubber mat. The floor liner does a great job of protecting the carpet, fits great and looks nice. But watch yourself on a snowy day. Stepping onto the floor liner with snow on your feet is just like stepping onto an ice skating rink. Your feet will slip quickly so be prepared. Their rubber mat works much better in the snow belt.

  2. these mats are a bad joke. I bought the complete set a year ago for my 2016 Escape and while the front mats are acceptable, the rear mats have curled and lost their shape, and my trunk mat has also curled and both look ridiculous, ESPECIALLY given the price. The solution is to rest a heavy object on the mat to straighten them out and that is direct advice from Weathertech AND the Seller. It is quite obvious that these mats need to have thicker gauge material to be more rigid. I have mats from Walmart that outperform these. Zero stars and my recommendation is DO NOT BUY and to look into 3rd party sellers for mats that have a thicker gauge material in the hopes that they are more rigid and perform as advertised.

  3. My cargo liner does not fit well at all. This is in a ford escape. In fact it interferes with the cargo door closing.

    1. I purrhased one for my equinox. The liner was measured with the rear seats being moved to the most forward position, Liner fits, but adults have no leg room. I compromised and moved the seats back a few inches for more leg room without the liner being smashed. Not ideal but it works. I suggested that WeatherTech offer two cargo liners, large(with seats moved all the way forward) and smaller(with seats adjusted to the rear most position.

  4. We just purchased a set for the front, back and cargo area, back and cargo area fit fine, front do not they slide from side to side and there is a gap on entry I sometimes catch my foot. Reached out to WeatherTech and their customer service was not helpful. Not happy and will never buy again. Oh yes this is the 3rd car I bought them for and the set was over $300. We are done with them.

  5. I had damage to one of the floor mats from my truck, just need one but custermer service refused to sell me one as it is against company policy so I implemented my own company policy to never buy products from this comapny again. now I have mats from another manufacture and I am happier than I would have been if I had bought 2 mats to replace just 1.

    When I spoke to custer service, eventually I said that maybe they should transfer me to an emplyee who had common sense, but buy his own admission, he said they have no there who fits that description.

    On a secondary note, in the past when they send you products, sometimes the bend them to fit in the box, well on the lasered floor mats, be prepared to be putting in some work to make them lay flat again, I think mine took 9 monthes to finally lay flat all the way

  6. I purchased front and 2nd row mats for a 2019 Honda Odyssey. The 2nd row mats curl up on both sides. Only 4 months old. Almost a serious tripping hazard getting in and out. Call service dept and was told to let them sit upside down to straighten out. Didn’t work. Got pieces of Velcro for each side to keep it laid down. For $300 they are not work the money.

  7. I ordered floor liners for my 2019 Tacoma Truck. Well, weather tech shipped the wrong mats . Trying to get a hold of them is next to impossible. I have been on hold over 1 hr two separate times and still never was able to talk with a customer service person. This company has a great product but only if they ship the right product.

    You are truly better off buying a local product from a company that cares as this company does not have enough phone lines of customer service help.
    Beware if you have a problem!!!

  8. 1/13/2020

    Just received my weather tech floor mats for a 2019 sierra SLT. Was not impressed at all with the container in which the mats arrived in. The card board box was big enough for a washing machine. The mats were thrown in like they did not care how they arrived. My 4 year old grandson could have done a better packing job. The fitment in the back seat area was mediocre at best. The front fit decent but I will never pay $243.00 (shipping/handling included) again for flimsy mats. No I will not return, its just too much trouble. I will just never purchase again.

  9. A few days back, I bought some Interior protectors for my car from the WeatherTech store. These protectors helped me very much while traveling for long distances with my family. I ordered these products with the help of WeatherTech Coupons availed from MuCoupons site & got benefited.

  10. Got a set of weather tech mats for my 2018 Ford Explorer as a Christmas gift. They fit perfectly fine, my only problem was after a couple of months they were impossible to clean well. No matter how Much you scrub they dont come clean after a winter’s snow..as much as they cost this should be the least of your problems..not at all satisfied with inability to clean.

  11. I got a set of floor mats for my 2017 silverado as a christmss gift. They fit great and do a great job of keeping NY salt and snow off the carpet. May not be the easiest to clean but I’m grinding salt and rocks into it. They are keeping my floor from that damage. While getting my truck worked on, the dealer lost a plug. I emailed Weathertech and they replied within 24 hrs. Expected a plug (that I also expected to buy) and received new mats. Great company with great employees. Made me a lifer.

  12. This is very interesting to read. I had terrible customer service. 0 out of 5. They really don’t care. I see others had a great experience. Poor me. I won’t buy anything from Weathertech ever!!!!

