VW Launches New Accessories for 2022 Golf GTI & Golf R

Now you can have the coolest, most decked-out VW Golf in town! Volkswagen of America, Inc. is introducing a new line of accessories for the 2022 Golf GTI and Golf R. The new Golf GTI, as noted by my colleague and sports car expert Alvin Reyes, is a spicy version of the standard Golf hatchback. Meanwhile, the Golf R is the fastest Golf in history. To complement the GTI’s slick design and the R’s potent turbo engine, VW worked with Oettinger Sports Systems GmbH for this new line of accessories.

“The GTI is our most storied enthusiast vehicle,” said Hein Schafer, Senior Vice President of Product Marketing and Strategy at Volkswagen of America. “Its owners have a history of dialing the car in to match their personality and lifestyle, and we are proud to offer a catalog of dynamic options to help them do so.”

Stylish & Practical

VW enthusiasts can pick from neat accessories like rear lip valances, roof edge spoilers, and LED Dynamic Turn Signals made by Osram. Darkened when not in use, these turn signals move in a “sequential fluid” motion, according to VW, from the inner mirror housing to the outside edge (and they do not require the traditional blinker fluid fill every 10,000 miles). Dynamic Wheel Center Caps are also available, which allows the GTI or R logo to self-level, staying upright while the vehicle is in motion.

Other practical items include Rubber MuddyBuddy or carpeted Monster Mats, Bumperdillo guards to protect the rear bumper against damage while loading cargo, and a frameless, auto-dimming rearview mirror compatible with HomeLink Connect.





Osram LED Dynamic Turn Signals are among the new accessories available for the 2022 VW Golf GTI and Golf R. Photos: Volkswagen of America, Inc.

Availability

More information on the full line of VW Golf accessories is available through the automaker’s official website. Volkswagen dealerships and independent body shops alike can paint and install all components.

Photos & Source: Volkswagen of America, Inc.