The average annual repair cost for a Volkswagen is $672, according to RepairPal estimates.

2020 and 2021 Volkswagen vehicles come with complimentary maintenance for your first two years of ownership.

Extended warranty coverage and prepaid maintenance plans can help with unexpected repairs and routine Volkswagen service fees.

Ever since its famous ad in the 1960s, Volkswagen has made it known that it plucks its “lemons” from the production line. But even the most reliable cars will still need routine upkeep and the occasional repair, which means budgeting for your annual Volkswagen maintenance cost is an important part of ownership.

In this article, we will explain the average costs of routine maintenance and repairs, manufacturer-recommended VW service schedules, and ways to save on Volkswagen maintenance costs in the long run, including prepaid service plans and repair coverage from the best extended car warranty companies in the industry.

Volkswagen Maintenance Cost Breakdown

According to RepairPal, Volkswagen maintenance costs $672 per year, which slightly is above the industry-wide average of $652 annually. However, how much you’ll actually pay for maintenance depends on a variety of factors and are unique to the type of Volkswagen you own.

If you’re looking to purchase a new or used VW, comparing Volkswagen maintenance costs across different models and other top automotive companies can help you get a clearer picture of the cost of ownership over time.

Based on data reported to RepairPal by drivers who own 2015 VWs, the Volkswagen Touareg is the most expensive to maintain. However, other popular models are in the $500 to $700 range for repairs, which is more affordable per year.

2015 Volkswagen Model Annual Volkswagen Maintenance Cost Volkswagen Touareg $974 Volkswagen Tiguan $558 Volkswagen Jetta $553 Volkswagen Golf $649 Volkswagen Passat $556 Volkswagen Beetle $577

Volkswagen Maintenance Cost Vs. Other Top Automakers

RepairPal ranks Volkswagen 12th out of 32 automotive companies for reliability. So, what does this mean for service costs? Let’s put the average Volkswagen maintenance cost to the test and see how it compares to other automakers:

Manufacturer Annual Repair Costs Honda $428 Toyota $441 Subaru $617 Nissan $500 Volkswagen $672 Ford $775 BMW $968 Audi $987

As you can see, Volkswagen lands about middle-of-the-road for annual repair fees. Compared to average vehicles like Hondas or Toyotas, Volkswagen maintenance costs are high. However, they’re not as expensive as luxury car brands like BMW or Audi.

What Goes Into Volkswagen Maintenance Costs?

Timing is everything when it comes to car maintenance. The more often you take your car in for service, the higher your yearly Volkswagen maintenance cost will be. In every VW owner’s manual, there is a list of suggested maintenance schedules to follow particular to your car. Even for the most conservative drivers, these intervals are important to follow.

You also have to consider the costs of unforeseen mechanical breakdowns when budgeting for Volkswagen maintenance costs. Below are the costs of common VW repairs and when you will likely need the part serviced, based on RepairPal data and the VW recommended maintenance schedule:

Common Repair Volkswagen Maintenance Cost Recommended Schedule Head gasket replacement $926 to $1,218 Every 100,000 miles Oil pump replacement $465 to $643 Varies Timing belt replacement $698 to $840 Every 60,000 to 100,000 miles Strut bearing replacement $233 to $285 Every 50,000 to 100,000 miles

Keep in mind that more frequent maintenance items like engine oil changes, cabin air filter and spark plug replacements, and tire rotations will add to your total Volkswagen maintenance cost as well.

According to Volkswagen, you should be prepared to have your oil changed every year or at least 10,000 miles. That will cost you between $112 and $138 per visit, according to RepairPal. However, some drivers take their cars in at 5,000 miles or less, depending on the type of driver you are and the oil you use.

Volkswagen Prepaid Maintenance Plans

If you’d prefer to pay your Volkswagen maintenance costs upfront, you can opt into the manufacturer’s Volkswagen Care program. The program covers the first two services at 10,000 and 20,000 miles for free, with additional manufacturer-recommended maintenance available for purchase at each 10,000-mile interval thereafter.

There are a variety of prepaid maintenance plans to choose from. Each is available for Volkswagens model year 2014 and newer, except Volkswagen Care Basic, which is available for 2016 to 2019 models. Below is a breakdown of your Volkswagen Care plan options:

Volkswagen Care Plan Details Volkswagen Care Basic Services provided at 10,000 and 20,000 miles Volkswagen Care Extra Services provided at 30,000 miles Volkswagen Care 40 Services provided at 40,000 miles Volkswagen Care 50 Services provided at 50,000 miles Volkswagen Care 60 Services provided at 60,000 miles Volkswagen Care 70 Services provided at 70,000 miles Volkswagen Care 80 Services provided at 80,000 miles

You’ll need to contact a Volkswagen dealer to see how much these plans would cost for your vehicle. If the pricing is low enough or if you can negotiate it down, they can be a great way to budget for Volkswagen maintenance costs.

Can a Car Warranty Lower Volkswagen Maintenance Costs?

The short answer is yes, a car warranty can lower your average Volkswagen maintenance cost, as unexpected repairs often make up a large part of vehicle ownership fees. But you’ll want to be sure you know what you’re signing up for.

A car warranty, or vehicle service contract, can be purchased either through Volkswagen or through an independent company. It guarantees that if your car suffers any mechanical problems during a determined period of time or miles, the cost of repairs will be covered by the warranty provider. This can lower your Volkswagen maintenance cost significantly if you end up needing a major repair to an expensive component like your engine or transmission.

Volkswagen Extended Warranties

All new VWs come with a factory warranty that covers nearly all parts of your vehicle and lasts four years or 50,000 miles, whichever comes first. To keep your vehicle covered long-term, you can purchase a Volkswagen extended warranty.

There are three choices for VW extended warranty coverage: Powertrain, Gold, and Platinum. Each can help cover Volkswagen maintenance costs until your vehicle reaches up to a total of 10 years/120,000 miles. Here’s an overview of your plan options:

Powertrain : This plan includes your vehicle’s powertrain essentials, including the engine and transmission.

: This plan includes your vehicle’s powertrain essentials, including the engine and transmission. Gold : This covers your powertrain as well as front and rear suspension, climate control, fuel, electrical, and certain hybrid/electric parts.

: This covers your powertrain as well as front and rear suspension, climate control, fuel, electrical, and certain hybrid/electric parts. Platinum: This is an exclusionary bumper-to-bumper warranty plan that covers all parts of your vehicle except for a short list of exclusions, such as spark plugs, wiper blades, and body panels.

All VW vehicle service contracts come with 24-hour roadside assistance towing reimbursement of up to $100, plus rental car reimbursement up to $35 per day for 10 days. Contracts must be purchased at a Volkswagen car dealership, and repairs must be completed through a dealer as well.

Third-Party Extended Warranties for VW Cars

An aftermarket warranty from an independent provider might be a better choice for some Volkswagen owners. Even for European cars, independent warranty providers generally offer cheaper plans and higher term limits than the manufacturer.

Additionally, you have more flexibility when it comes to repair shops. Any work covered under the Volkswagen extended warranty must be completed at a local dealership, which can be difficult for those who don’t have a dealer conveniently located nearby. But top warranty companies allow for your car to be serviced at any shop certified by the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE®).

Here’s how the Volkswagen extended warranty stacks up against one of our top-rated warranty providers, Endurance.

VW Extended Warranty Endurance Extended Warranty Maximum Coverage Limit 6 years/120,000 miles 8 years/200,000 miles Contract Start Date Anytime Anytime Deductible $0, $100 disappearing, or $250 Varies from $0 Number of Plans 3 6 Towing Reimbursement ? ? Roadside Assistance ? ? Repair Network Volkswagen dealerships ASE-certified repair facilities

Our Top Recommended Third-Party Warranties

It’s always smart to shop around for extended warranty coverage so you know you’re getting the best deal for your Volkswagen. After taking a look at the most reputable extended warranty companies, our team recommends getting quotes from Endurance and CarShield.

Endurance: Best Overall

Endurance is a well-known extended warranty company, providing customers with comprehensive auto coverage since 2006. It’s a direct warranty provider, meaning it administers its own contracts and handles all claims in-house, cutting out any middlemen that may slow down the repair process.

There are six tiers of Endurance coverage to choose from, ranging from basic powertrain to exclusionary coverage. One plan, EnduranceAdvantageTM, covers mechanical breakdowns as well as scheduled maintenance like oil changes, engine diagnostics, and brake pad replacements. This can be a great option if you’re looking to lower your Volkswagen maintenance costs.

We’ve written a comprehensive Endurance warranty review, which can help you weigh the pros and cons of this company. To get a free quote right away, click below.

CarShield: Most Affordable

CarShield has been providing below-average pricing and flexible month-to-month coverage plans for about 15 years. In that time, it has successfully paid out over $1 billion in claims, which is just one reason it’s among the most popular providers on the market.

CarShield offers six coverage plans, all of which come with emergency roadside assistance, trip interruption coverage, and courtesy towing. Some plans even come with rental car reimbursement. Based on CarShield reviews, the coverage options are a great choice if you’re on a tight budget.

