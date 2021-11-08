uShip: Reviews, Costs & Services (2021)

Affiliate disclosure: Automoblog and its partners may be compensated when you purchase the products below.

uShip is an online shipping marketplace that provides a broad range of vehicle transport services throughout the U.S. and internationally. The company is well-respected within the industry, and uShip reviews lean very positive across the board. But is uShip the best auto shipping provider for you? In this in-depth auto transport guide, we’ll examine uShip reviews, costs, services, and more.

We’ll also take a look at two picks from our review of the best car shipping companies that might satisfy your shipping needs just as well or even better than uShip. Regardless of whether uShip is what you’re looking for in a car transport provider, we recommend reaching out to auto shippers for free, no-obligation quotes so you can make an informed decision about where to spend your money.

uShip Highlights

Based in Austin, Texas, and in business since 2003, uShip specializes in connecting people with vehicle carriers who can fulfill their car shipping needs. The company provides options for both local and long-distance moves through its online marketplace, where carriers bid on your shipping job through the auto transporter’s website.

With over 41,000 service providers, 6 million customers, and 9.1 million shipment listings, according to its website, uShip has made its mark on the car transport industry. Part of this success is likely due to the simplicity of transporting a vehicle through uShip.

Rather than calling for a quote or requesting car shipping quotes online, you set up an account on the company’s website and enter the specifics of your shipping order. Among them will be the vehicle type, your shipping destination, and details about how you want your vehicle transported.

You’ll receive instant quotes from carriers after entering your shipment details, but it’s better to post your request as a listing in the uShip marketplace before making a final decision. This will allow carriers to place bids on your order, and your price will inevitably drop since they’re looking to earn your business. Once you choose a carrier, you and the carrier can work out final details.

uShip Car Shipping Services

Car shipping services offered by uShip include:

Expedited shipping

If you need to move your vehicle as soon as possible, expedited shipping can be a worthwhile option. While expedited shipping comes at an extra cost, it’s always the fastest way to get your vehicle from Point A to Point B.

Door-to-door & terminal-to-terminal transport

Door-to-door transport conveniently allows you to have your car picked up from the location you choose and delivered to or near your home. Terminal-to-terminal shipping means your car will be picked up from and dropped off at centralized locations that are farther away. This is the less expensive way to ship, but it can be somewhat of a hassle if you have a tight time frame.

Open & enclosed transport

Open auto transport is the standard way to ship cars. With this method, a multi-car open trailer will haul your car along with several other vehicles. Open car shipping is the more affordable option, but it offers less peace of mind during transport. Enclosed auto transport is best for vehicles that need extra care and protection, such as classic or antique cars, luxury vehicles, and other high-value cars.

In addition to providing shipping services for standard cars and trucks, uShip transports the following:

Livestock

Farm equipment

Freight shipments for businesses

Household items (furniture, appliances, etc.)

Specialty vehicles (motorcycles, RVs, boats, and trailers)

uShip App

Through the uShip app, you can access a streamlined view of listings for quicker and easier use. Here, you can create a listing, pick a carrier, and track the status of your shipment.

The uShip app is available to both iPhone and Android users and has a 3.7 out of 5.0-star rating on the Google Play Store and a 2.2 out of 5.0-star rating on the Apple App Store. Many users complain about a variety of issues with the mobile app. These include frequently getting logged out, being redirected to the uShip website, and being unable to send messages to carriers.

uShip Auto Transport Costs

The cost of auto transport services through uShip will vary depending on many factors, but the typical price range for a shipment is $500 to $2,000. That’s a rather massive difference in money, but so many things play a role in the cost equation – starting, of course, with distance. A cross-country shipment is going to be more expensive than a shipment to a neighboring state or a state in the same region, even though the rate per mile will go down the farther you go.

Other factors that influence the overall price to ship your vehicle include:

Shipping time frame

Vehicle type and size

Shipping method (enclosed or open transport, expedited transport, etc.)

Time of year (it’s more expensive to ship in January or during the summer)

Pickup and drop-off locations (terminal-to-terminal vs. door-to-door shipping)

Special considerations (antique or classic cars, sports cars, convertibles, etc.)

We gathered uShip costs so you could see how much customers have paid for auto transport. Since the price for no two vehicle shipments is alike, your uShip quotes will vary.

Vehicle Pickup/Delivery Locations Miles (Approx.) Cost 2017 Cadillac Escalade Ellenwood, GA, to North Miami, FL 641 $355 2016 Nissan Altima Mobile, AL, to Houston 468 $400 2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Youngstown, OH, to Nashville, TN 555 $650 2017 Chevrolet Malibu Plano, TX, to Los Angeles 1,454 $710 2016 Hyundai Elantra Colorado Springs, CO, to Davenport, IA 908 $723 2018 BMW 5 Series Kissimmee, FL, to Memphis, TN 840 $839 2018 Subaru Outback Darien, IL, to San Antonio 1,178 $1,006 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Denver to Palm Harbor, FL 1,870 $1,030 2017 Chevrolet Equinox Tamarac, FL, to San Diego 2,627 $1,074 2016 Toyota Tacoma San Jose, CA, to Wichita, KS 1,637 $1,200 2017 Kia Forte Long Beach, CA, to Cambridge, MA 2,993 $1,551

Cargo Insurance

You always have the option to buy cargo insurance through one of uShip’s third-party insurance companies, and this is an especially good idea if your carrier of choice is not insured. Once you meet a deductible of your choosing, cargo insurance covers any direct physical loss or damage the car might incur during the shipping process.

The price of your cargo insurance, which you’ll pay for at checkout after selecting your carrier from the uShip online marketplace, will vary depending on the amount you request when choosing a service provider.

uShip Fees

Since uShip is a marketplace and not a traditional broker or direct provider, the company charges a service fee for both shippers and carriers. You will pay a service fee directly to uShip at the time of booking. This fee varies by shipment but can range from $25 to $150 – up to 17% of your total shipping cost.

Carriers usually have to pay around 13% of their earnings to uShip.

uShip Reviews & Ratings

uShip tends to have generally positive reviews from customers. The company has a 4.6-star out of 5.0-star average rating on the Better Business Bureau (BBB) website, based on more than 375 customer reviews. It has closed 41 BBB customer complaints in the past three years. The company also holds an average 4.4 rating out of 5.0 on Trustpilot based on uShip reviews from nearly 11,000 customers.

Positive uShip Reviews

Customers have praised uShip for its marketplace platform and how the company allows you to select the best driver for your shipping needs by accepting a bid. Below are two Uship reviews from satisfied customers.

“The uShip service works well. The independent shippers are what makes the whole system work. I have had mostly very good shippers and a very good overall experience. The one bad shipper I encountered was handled very well by uShip. It’s a great service to have at your disposal. I highly recommend uShip.”

– David R. via BBB

“I was able to save thousands of dollars [with uShip]. My money went to a smaller business that will support a small family instead of a large shipping company. The shipper was friendly, professional, and communicated very well. I was able to choose this shipper based on many reviews that other people had given them. I am very satisfied with this website/service.”

– Angela K. via Trustpilot

Negative uShip Reviews

Even though relatively few uShip customers mention bad experiences with the auto shipping marketplace, some negative uShip reviews feature complaints about hidden fees and high service fees. Below are two examples of negative uShip reviews.

“Upon researching uShip, I found that uShip charged the shipper almost 15% as a fee, and I also paid a fee of $30 for the service. The quote was for $400, so between the shipper and myself, uShip received $87.50 in fees. I do not believe they screen the shippers in any way, and uShip will not get involved if there is a problem with a shipper and buyer beware stance.”

– Greg A. via BBB

“Higher charges than industry standards to both the person shipping and the person delivering. When an issue arrives, uShip provides poor service on trying to resolve an issue but still takes their portion. Worst experience with a company I have had.”

– Scott H. via Trustpilot

uShip Car Shipping: 4.0 Stars

We rate uShip 4.0 out of 5.0 stars and give it an award for Best Marketplace in the shipping industry. Based on reputation, prices, services, and uShip reviews, we believe the auto transport marketplace is a solid choice for car shipping and recommend it especially for those who own specialty vehicles, need cars shipped abroad, or want to transport multiple vehicles at once at a fairly affordable price.

Our Recommendations for Auto Shipping Companies

Our research team strongly recommends contacting shipping companies for free, no-hassle quotes and then comparing them to discover the best rate for your auto transport needs. Based on our research, two of the best car shipping companies to consider are Montway Auto Transport and AmeriFreight.

Montway Auto Transport: Best Service

Rated highest among the shippers we reviewed, Montway Auto Transport gets 4.5 out of 5.0 stars from our panel of auto experts and earns the distinction of Best Service. The shipping broker not only serves all 50 states but also ships internationally and has a broad range of transport options that include expedited shipping and open and enclosed transport.

Montway stands out for its 24/7 customer support, instant quotes, numerous discounts, and large network of more than 15,000 truck drivers. Plus, Montway Auto Transport reviews are decidedly favorable on Google, the BBB website, and Trustpilot, where customers praise the company’s smooth transactions, affordable rates, and more.

AmeriFreight: Best Deals

While the initial quote you receive from AmeriFreight may not be as cheap as the one you receive from other auto transport companies, AmeriFreight makes up for it with its wide array of discounts that led us to name it the shipping company with the Best Deals. Among those eligible for a discount with the shipping broker are active-duty military members, students, senior citizens, medical personnel, first responders, and return customers. If you ship multiple vehicles at once, AmeriFreight also offers a $50 discount off every vehicle except the first one.

While our rating of 4.0 out of 5.0 for AmeriFreight doesn’t quite measure up to our overall rating for Montway, it matches the overall rating we gave uShip, which means it’s a solid choice if you’re shopping around for a car transport provider.

FAQ: uShip Reviews

How does uShip work? The online uShip marketplace connects you to hundreds of carriers that can ship a variety of items. Among them are vehicles, furniture, heavy equipment, and even large livestock. You sign up on the website, list your item, and compare shipping options from carriers who bid on your listed shipment. Does uShip charge a fee? Along with the final bid price, you will have to pay a service fee to uShip. This service charge can range from $25 to $150 and must be paid when you book. Is uShip a legit car shipping company? Yes, uShip is a legitimate company. However, uShip doesn’t vet carriers beyond making sure they are licensed. The potential for scams does exist, just like with any marketplace. We encourage you to check out a carrier’s profile and shipping history before accepting their bid. Are there other companies like uShip? Shiply, CitizenShipper, and Uber Freight are some fairly well-known alternatives that operate similarly to uShip’s marketplace platform. You can also choose the traditional shipping route and move your vehicle with an auto transport broker such as Montway Auto Transport, Easy Auto Ship, Sherpa Auto Transport, or AmeriFreight. How much do uShip drivers make? The average uShip vehicle driver makes around $35,000 a year. Carriers who transport household goods make the most, with the top 5% earning up to $80,000 a year. A carrier’s compensation depends on several factors, including their experience, the transport time, and the services they provide. Should you tip uShip drivers? You aren’t required to tip drivers who work with uShip, but if you are very satisfied with your car shipment and believe you’ve received excellent service, then a tip will be greatly appreciated – especially if uShip charges your driver a large service fee.

Our Methodology

Our expert review team takes satisfaction in providing accurate and unbiased information. Our experts have identified the following categories that determine a quality car shipping company and conducted extensive research to formulate rankings of the best providers. Auto transport companies receive a score out of 5.0 in each of the following categories: